Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth coach in Texans history.  Culley replaces Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team opened the season 0-4.

The top team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference knocked off the best in the West.  The Philadelphia 76ers blew a twelve-point, fourth-quarter lead before Tobias Harris swished a jumper with two seconds left to give them a 107-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.  The jumper ended a 13-0 run and allowed the Sixers to improve to 13-6.  Harris scored 24 points, Joel Embiid finished with 28 and Ben Simmons provided 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.  LeBron James scored 34 and Anthony Davis had 23 for the Lakers, who dropped behind Utah for the league's best record.  L.A. drops to 14-5

The Utah Jazz ran their winning streak into double digits as Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds in a 116-104 downing of the Dallas Mavericks.  Joe Ingles also had a strong game with a season-high 21 points, all on three-pointers.  The Jazz, who are now 14-4, played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol.

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey.  Ballock, who led four players in double figures for the Bluejays, finished 7-12 from three-point range.  Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and CU used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from the Pirates.  Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.  Creighton improves to 12-4 overall and 8-3 in the BIG EAST while the Pirates drop to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.  Edwards, a native of California, appears on the top 50 watch list for the second straight season.  She was putting together an impressive season last spring before it was cut short due to the global pandemic.  Edwards was able to come back for a fifth season in 2021 after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sport student-athletes.  A 2020 Softball All-American, Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last season with ten doubles, eleven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Wayne State College saw a record 16 seniors honored with the twelfth annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award.  The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate.  The 16 seniors from Wayne State that earned the honor represented seven different sports.  Volleyball had four recipients, women's basketball had three honorees, and other Wildcats were honored as well.  Among the honorees include volleyball’s Jaci Brahmer from Pierce and baseball’s Aaron Ras from Bancroft.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Columbus starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Albion to play Boone Central at 7:45, and the Nebraska women entertain Wisconsin at 7:00.  In other events, the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce at 2:00, the Norfolk High swim teams are home versus Lincoln Southwest in a 4:00 dual, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team visits Mason City, Iowa to play North Iowa Area Community College at 7:00.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jamison Evert of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team.  Evert went 7-0 in the past week.  He had a dual win last Thursday over a Class ‘B’ Platteview wrestler.  On Friday, at the Madison Invite, he won the 126 pound title with a 3-0 record with two pins and a decision.  On Saturday, at the Oakland/Craig Invitational, Evert went 3-0 with two pins and a tech fall.  He is currently 29-13 on the season with 15 pins and two tech falls.  Evert was nominated by Coach Jason Redmond.  Congratulations to Jamison Evert of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Local Scores:  Iowa Lakes CC 77 NECC 64 (MBB); NECC 67 Iowa Lakes CC 55 (WBB).

Friday Night:  The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Fremont starting with the boys contest at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  Also, the Norfolk Catholic boys are at Humphrey St. Francis at 7:30.  Pregame coverage at 7:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    Chicago    at    Memphis    8 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    Indiana    116    Charlotte    106    

Final    Sacramento    121    Orlando    107    

Final    Cleveland    122    Detroit    107    

Final    Denver    109    Miami    82    

Final    Milwaukee    115    Toronto    108    

Final OT    Brooklyn    132    Atlanta    128    

Final    Philadelphia    107    L.A. Lakers    106    

Final    San Antonio    110    Boston    106    

Final    Oklahoma City    102    Phoenix    97    

Final    Utah    116    Dallas    104    

Final    New Orleans    124    Washington    106    

Final    Golden State    123    Minnesota    111    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO    Nashville    2    Chicago    1    

Final    Vancouver    5    Ottawa    1    

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    (4)Michigan    at    Penn St.    7 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    (2)Baylor    107    Kansas St.    59    

Final    (13)Ohio St.    83    Penn St.    79    

Final    (14)Wisconsin    61    Maryland    55    

Final    (16)Florida St.    81    Miami    59    

Final    (17)Creighton    85    Seton Hall    81    

Final    (20)Virginia Tech    62    Notre Dame    51    

Final    Clemson    54    (25)Louisville    50   

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women's basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men's basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

