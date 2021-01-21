Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 21, 2021

Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 42 points in the second OT for the Cavs. He dropped two three-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put Brooklyn away. Durant led the Nets with 38 points, twelve rebounds, eight assists, and four blocked shots. Teammate James Harden added a triple-double of 21 points, twelve assists, and ten boards.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an eleven-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure. The Pac-12 announced that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutual agreed that he would not seek contract. Scott’s current deal was set to expire June 2022, but instead he will finish out this academic year to assist with the transition to his successor. Scott told AP the decision came quickly after a routine meeting with the Pac-12′s executive committee last week to discuss his next contract.
Nate Watson scored a career-high 29 points and had six rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Providence turned back home-team Creighton each time it pulled close to beat the eleventh-ranked Bluejays 74-70. The Friars won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to Creighton three weeks ago. The Bluejays lost their second straight after one of its worst offensive games of the season. Providence built an early 17-point lead and led at halftime 39-34. Creighton was led by Damien Jefferson’s 26 points and three steals. He led three players in double figures. The Friars are now 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the BIG EAST while the Bluejays drop to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said last night during a radio interview that the Huskers are getting back to work next week and that the spring game is likely to show up later on the calendar than usual. Frost confirmed on "Sports Nightly" that NU is planning to host its Red-White Spring Game on May 1. Most of the Nebraska roster is back on campus now and going through standard UNL testing and quarantine procedures, and then the program's official winter conditioning program begins Monday. That typically lasts a full seven weeks, which will push the beginning of spring football to late March. Frost said the 15-practice spring period will run through April and up to the traditional scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.
Two Huskers earned preseason All-Big Ten volleyball team honors. Seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the league's 14 head coaches yesterday. The coaches also tabbed the Huskers as the third ranked team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. Stivrins is a two-time AVCA All-American and two-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection. She posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage in 2019. The senior middle blocker led the Huskers to a .152 opponent hitting percentage as a junior, which ranked eighth in the nation. Sun earned her first ever All-America accolade in 2019 after leading the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set with 2.45 digs per set and 25 service aces. Defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Wisconsin was the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue rounded out the top five teams.
The Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team was selected third in the Summit League Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Mavericks were picked third in the preseason poll for the third consecutive season while Anna Blaschko and Claire Mountjoy were named to the Summit League Players to Watch List. UNO went 19-14 in 2019 and advanced to the second Summit League Championship Final match in program history. They open the season this weekend with a pair of matches. Nebraska-Omaha visits Creighton on Friday at 6:00 before hosting Northern Iowa on Saturday at 4:00 in Sapp Fieldhouse.
The Northeast Hawks men’s & women’s basketball teams swept their opening doubleheader over Ellsworth Community College of Iowa last night at the Cox Activities Center. In the men’s game, the Hawks earned a 76-68 victory. Evan Decker led five players in double figures for Northeast with 17 points. Teammate Michael Anderson had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in the win. The Hawks, who are 1-0, led at halftime 33-26. The Northeast women routed Ellsworth in their contest 88-50. Patricija Peric led five players in double figures for the Hawks with 22 points, four assists, four steals, and two blocked shots. Teammate Ashley Hassett had a double-double of 16 points and eleven rebounds. The Northeast women, who are 1-0, led at halftime 38-26.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team. Last Saturday at the Cross County Invitational, he won the 170 pound championship by going 5-0 with four pins. In a bracket that had four rated wrestlers, Jones stuck four opponents in a row before beating fourth ranked Tre Daro of David City 5-2 in the championship match for the second time this season. Jones is now 31-1 on the season and ranked third in Class ‘C’ at 170 pounds. He was nominated by Coach Kalin Koch. Congratulations to Jaxson Jones of the Twin River wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
