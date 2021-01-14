Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 14, 2021

Disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden is joining the Brooklyn Nets following a four-team deal involving the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.  Harden is leaving the Rockets just a day after saying the team wasn’t good enough to beat elite competition.  Victor Oladipo is going from Indiana to Houston, Caris Levert is heading from Brooklyn to Indiana and the Cavaliers are getting Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets.  The deal includes at least four draft picks and additional pick swaps.  Harden is the NBA’s three-time reigning scoring champion who has been dissatisfied with the team’s direction since the offseason.  He missed the start of training camp and entered the day ranked just 18th among all league scorers.  The move gives the Nets a “Big 3” of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as soon as Irving returns to the team.  Irving has missed five games for what the team says are personal reasons.

Alabama is finalizing a deal with former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien to be the Crimson Tide's next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.  O'Brien was in the Alabama football complex yesterday.  He also spent time around the team last week leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.  Saban talked about O'Brien yesterday during a Zoom news conference leading up to the announcement of the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award, which Saban won last night.  O'Brien, who also served as the Texans' general manager last year, was fired four games into the 2020 season.  He replaces Steve Sarkisian, who left Alabama to take the Texas head-coaching job.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska's senior safety pair will be back together again in 2021.  Deontai Williams & Marquel Dismuke announced they were going to return for the 2021 season yesterday.  The duo returning for the NCAA's extra season of eligibility fortifies a position group that otherwise would have been quite young this fall.  Williams played in all eight games for the Huskers in 2020 and made seven starts after missing nearly the entire 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.  The Florida native finished third on the team with 51 tackles and added four tackles for loss and a sack.  Now, 2021 will be the 24-year-old's sixth college season.  Dismuke earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades for a solid season and has started all 20 of the games NU’s played the past two seasons.  He played through a neck injury in 2019, but bounced back with a mostly healthy campaign in 2020.  The 6’2, 215-pounder appeared in 40 games overall in his career and will be one of the most veteran players on the Husker defense in 2021.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team.  In the last six days, she contributed to a 3-0 week for the Lady Cadets.  Last Friday, Swanson had 24 points of 10-14 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 56-21 victory over Wisner/Pilger.  Last Saturday, she had 22 points, ten boards, four steals, and three assists in a 56-48 win over Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ BRLD.  Last Tuesday, in a 61-38 rout of Battle Creek, Swanson had 28 points on 10-16 shooting, eight steals, five rebounds, and three assists.  This season she is averaging 20.1 points per game on 54% shooting, 47% from three-point range, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals, and 3.6 assists.  Swanson was nominated by Coach Taylor Shepard.  Congratulations to Sidney Swanson of the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Local Schedule:  LHNE at Battle Creek (G&B BB-6:15); NC vs. Creighton-6:00; vs. Summerland-7:00 (Creighton WR Tri.).

Tonight:  The Neligh/Oakdale girls & boys basketball teams take on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Lindsay starting with the girls contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    Utah    at    Washington    7 p.m.    (Postponed)

    Orlando    at    Boston    7:30 p.m.    (Postponed)

    Atlanta    at    Phoenix    9 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    Dallas    104    Charlotte    93    

Final    Milwaukee    110    Detroit    101    

Final    Brooklyn    116    New York    109    

Final    L.A. Lakers    128    Oklahoma City    99    

Final    Memphis    118    Minnesota    107    

Final    L.A. Clippers    111    New Orleans    106    

Final    Portland    132    Sacramento    126    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    6    Pittsburgh    3    

Final    Vancouver    5    Edmonton    3    

Final    St. Louis    4    Colorado    1    

Final OT    Toronto    5    Montreal    4    

Final    Tampa Bay    5    Chicago    1    

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    (3)Villanova    at    Xavier    6:30 p.m.    (Postponed)

    (14)Illinois    at    Nebraska    9 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    (15)Texas Tech    79    (4)Texas    77    

Final    (16)Louisville    77    Wake Forest    65    

Final    (18)Virginia    80    Notre Dame    68    

Final    (21)Ohio St.    81    Northwestern    71   

