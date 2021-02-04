Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 4, 2021

Jahvon Blair scored 22 points and added seven assists to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat 15th ranked Creighton 86-79 last night in Omaha. Georgetown won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The 13-point-underdog Hoyas won for the first time in five road games. Blair made five three-pointers, the biggest coming with 1:34 left when he banked one in from the wing as the shot clock was about to expire. Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He led four players in double figures for CU. Georgetown, who led at halftime 44-39, improves to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the BIG EAST. Creighton falls to 13-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference.
The NCAA announced yesterday that all rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held in Omaha in April. The University of Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority were already set to host the NCAA Division I Volleyball semifinals and final at the CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 22-24, but the NCAA's Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a proposal to have all 48 teams selected for this year's tournament play every round in Omaha. All rounds of the tournament would be played at the CHI Health Center April 13-24. The two national semifinal matches would be April 22, and the national championship match is scheduled for April 24.
The Nebraska football team added to its latest signing class yesterday with the addition of linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli. The Hawaii native joins 19 other scholarship additions that signed with the Huskers during the early signing period in December. Nebraska's 20 scholarship players come to Lincoln from eleven states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in-state prospects, while Georgia (3), Iowa (3) and Texas (2) were the other three states with multiple players who signed with Nebraska. The Huskers' announced a walk-on class in December that included ten Nebraskans and a pair of Iowa natives. Fourteen of Nebraska's 20 high school scholarship recruits were considered for prep All-America honors by Sports Illustrated. Eleven members of the scholarship class enrolled in January to get a head start on their Husker careers.
Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais announced the 2021 Bluejay schedule yesterday, highlighted by a 28-game BIG EAST slate. The 2021 season currently shows a 46-game schedule, with 23 contests slated for TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Creighton does not have midweek games on the schedule this season, instead playing primarily four-game series over the weekend. The format for the weekend four contests will be single games on Friday and Sunday, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturdays. The Bluejays open the season in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 26 at Lipscomb. They remain in Tennessee for a doubleheader with Belmont on Feb. 27, then face Lipscomb on Feb. 28. The first weekend of March brings Creighton back to Omaha as the Bluejays face UNO in the opening of the Mavericks' Tal Anderson Field from March 5-7. The BIG EAST Baseball Championship remains in Mason, Ohio from May 27-30. The format is unchanged as the top four teams travel to Mason.
Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced yesterday the addition of 30 student-athletes (27 high school/three transfers) to the Wildcat program for the 2021 season. The list of signings includes 21 athletes from Nebraska, seven in Iowa and one each from South Dakota and Missouri. The three transfers have already enrolled at Wayne State. The Wildcats did not play a 2020 season due to COVID-19. In 2019, they went 4-7 in Dan McLaughlin’s final year.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues. In semifinal games at Battle Creek, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic takes on 11-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 5:30 and 16-3 Crofton plays 16-3 O’Neill at 7:15. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 6-15 Wayne tangles with 10-8 Pierce at 5:30 and 9-9 Norfolk Catholic entertains 9-10 Battle Creek at 7:15. In other events, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is in University Park, Pennsylvania to play Penn State at 5:00, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Indian Hills Community College of Iowa at 3:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Francisco Mendez of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team. Mendez went 8-0 in the past week in claiming the Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce last Thursday and the Plainview Invitational last Saturday. He had a pin and two decision victories in the Mid State Conference Meet and then pinned five opponents in winning the Plainview Invite. During the Plainview event, Mendez surpassed Wyatt Smydra as the all-time pin leader at Norfolk Catholic. Mendez is now 44-4 on the season and has 149 career wins with 99 via pin. He was nominated by Coach Henry Aschoff. Congratulations to Francisco Mendez of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Iowa Western CC 85 NECC 75 (MBB); Iowa Western CC 94 NECC 70 (WBB).
Friday Evening: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams visit Macy to play Omaha Nation starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce boys face Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at Battle Creek at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Francisco Mendez of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 130 Indiana 110
Final Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 111
Final Dallas 122 Atlanta 116
Final L.A. Clippers 121 Cleveland 99
Final New York 107 Chicago 103
Final Oklahoma City 104 Houston 87
Final Washington 103 Miami 100
Final San Antonio 111 Minnesota 108
Final New Orleans 123 Phoenix 101
Final Sacramento 116 Boston 111
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1
Final OT Boston 4 Philadelphia 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4)Michigan at Northwestern 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final St. John's 70 (3)Villanova 59
Final East Carolina 82 (5)Houston 73
Final (10)Alabama 78 LSU 60
Final (14)Virginia 64 NC State 57
Final Georgetown 86 (15)Creighton 79
Final Pittsburgh 83 (16)Virginia Tech 72
Final (18)Missouri 75 Kentucky 70
Final South Carolina 72 (22)Florida 66