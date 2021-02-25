Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89. Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games. Twenty of those victories have come by double figures. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, Mike Conley had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Donovan Mitchell finished with 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists. LeBron James scored 19 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16 to lead the Lakers who lost their fourth straight and fifth in six games. Utah improves to 26-6 while the Lakers fall to 22-11.
Snubbed a day earlier, Devin Booker became an All-Star for the second straight year. The Phoenix Suns guard has been selected to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis on the Western Conference team for the March 7 game in Atlanta. Davis is sidelined by a strained right calf. Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting a career-high 50% from the field.
The Los Angeles County sheriff is characterizing the crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods as “purely an accident.” Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared to rule out any potential criminal charges even as authorities were still investigating. Deputies did not see any evidence that the golf star was impaired by drugs or alcohol after Tuesday’s rollover wreck on a downhill stretch of road known for crashes.
Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and 13th ranked Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win. The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight. The Blue Demons sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March. Creighton was playing its first game in ten days because of a regularly scheduled break. They led by as many as 30 points in the second half. The Bluejays, who led at halftime 34-23, improves to 17-5 overall and 13-4 in the BIG EAST. DePaul drops to 4-11 overall and 2-11 in the conference.
The Wayne State men’s basketball team saw four players and head coach Jeff Kaminsky receive post season honors as the Northern Sun Conference announced the NSIC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams. Junior forward Jordan Janssen was voted NSIC South Division Player of the Year and was a First Team South Division selection for a second straight season, freshman guard Justin Eagins was named South Division Freshman of the Year, junior guard Nate Mohr received Second Team accolades and freshman guard Alec Millender was voted South Division honorable mention while Kaminsky was announced as the NSIC South Division Coach of the Year. Wayne State is 10-6 overall and 10-4 in the NSIC South Division and will enter the NSIC Tournament this week as the top seed from the South Division. The Wildcats meet St. Cloud State tonight at 7:00 in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Two Wayne State seniors were named to the NSIC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team. Senior Erin Norling was voted South Division Player of the Year and was named First Team All-NSIC for a third straight season while fellow senior Halley Busse was a repeat Second Team selection. Wayne State finished the 2021 season 6-10 overall and 5-9 in the NSIC South Division.
The State Swimming & Diving Championships get underway today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Diving events will be held today with swimming preliminaries on Friday and finals on Saturday. Representing Norfolk High will be Annika Harthoorn (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 100 Butterfly, & 100 Backstroke); Joslyn Jacobs (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke, & 200 Individual Medley); Taylor Rossman (200 Freestyle Relay); Kiran Walker (Diving); Maggie Waddington (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, & 50 Freestyle); Marzia Gasparini (200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle, & 100 Backstroke); Elsie Olberding (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Individual Medley, & 100 Breaststroke); Sierra Rader (200 Freestyle Relay); Mason Olmer (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Individual Medley; & 100 Breaststroke); Ben Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle); Nate Filipi (200 Medley Relay; 200 Freestyle Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; & 500 Freestyle); Trey Foecking (200 Freestyle Relay); Owen Ash (200 Freestyle Relay); Brady Faltys (200 Freestyle Relay); Peyton Flohr (200 Freestyle Relay); & Tim Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle).
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast boys visit home-team Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final at 7:00, the Norfolk High girls are at home-team Lincoln Southwest in the A-3 District Final at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men go to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men visit Champaign to play the University of Illinois at 6:00, the Wayne State men play St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament at 7:00, and the Creighton women host Connecticut at 4:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Class 'D' 113 pound State Champion Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team. Bennett wrapped up his wrestling career this past week at the State Championships in Omaha by becoming the Class ‘D’ State Champion at 113 pounds. He earned two victories via pin and two decisions. Bennett concludes his season with a record of 47-0. He was a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist. Bennett got fourth place in 2019, and was the champion in 2020 and 2021. Bennett, who finishes with a career record of 152-27, was nominated by Coach Joey Tegeler. Congratulations to Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Minnesota 73 Nebraska 63 (WBB)>
This Evening: The Pierce boys basketball team entertains Battle Creek at 7:00 in the C-1-8 Sub-District Final. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosts Howells/Dodge at 6:30 in the D-1-3 Sub-District Final from Humphrey High. Pregame coverage at 6:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Friday Evening: Norfolk Catholic visits West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the Girls C-2-3 District Final for the right to the State Tournament at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Clarkson/Leigh girls take on Bridgeport in the C-2-5 District Final at Lexington at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 7:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Class ‘D’ 113 pound champion Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Cleveland 112 Houston 96
Final Atlanta 127 Boston 112
Final Golden State 111 Indiana 107
Final Oklahoma City 102 San Antonio 99
Final New Orleans 128 Detroit 118
Final OT Chicago 133 Minnesota 126
Final Miami 116 Toronto 108
Final Charlotte 124 Phoenix 121
Final Utah 114 L.A. Lakers 89
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 0
Final Dallas 3 Florida 0
Final OT Toronto 2 Calgary 1
Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Rangers 3
Final Minnesota 6 Colorado 2
Final SO Arizona 4 Anaheim 3
Final Los Angeles 2 St. Louis 1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (20)Arkansas 81 (6)Alabama 66
Final (11)Florida St. 88 Miami 71
Final (13)Creighton 77 DePaul 53
Final NC State 68 (15)Virginia 61
Final (25)Tennessee 70 Vanderbilt 58