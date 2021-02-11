Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime. LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime. James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who survived their third consecutive overtime game. Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, and Dennis Schröder had 19 points and seven rebounds. Al Horford scored 25 points and Kenrich Williams had a career-high 24 for the Thunder, who excelled at Staples Center despite having just eight available players for back-to-back games against the defending NBA champions.
The Boston Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals last night, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped the team win the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox sent Benintendi, the 2017 runner-up for the Rookie of the Year, along with an unspecified amount of cash to KC for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named. Boston also received a minor league right-handed pitcher and a player to be named from the New York Mets. The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.
Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48. Wisconsin swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents. The Badgers shot just 32 from the field, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss. Nebraska got 14 points and seven rebounds from Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen chipped in with twelve points. Wisconsin, who led at halftime 30-27, improves to 15-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 4-11 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
The first Bowling State Championships concluded yesterday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. Top-seeded Wayne turned in a dominating performance to capture the girls state championship. The Blue Devils did not drop a game in four best-of-five matches at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, and capped the day with a sweep of Millard West in the final. Wayne swept Bellevue West, Lexington and Papillion-La Vista South to reach the final.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team. In the last week, he helped lead his team to the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament Championship. Last Thursday, in a semifinals, Hedstrom had 24 points and five rebounds in a 62-47 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John. In the championship game on Saturday, in a 67-24 rout of Elkhorn Valley, he had 32 points and five boards and in the process eclipsed the 1000 career point mark as a junior. On Tuesday night in a regular season game 81-33 pounding of Boyd County, Hedstrom added 31 more points and seven rebounds. This season, he is averaging 24 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals. Hedstrom was nominated by Coach Luke Bulau. Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Crofton at 7:30 and the Nebraska women entertain Iowa at 7:00. In other events, the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Des Moines Area Community College of Iowa at 5:00, and the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet with diving events today at Lincoln Southeast at 9:45.
Local Scores: Iowa Central CC 98 NECC 83 (MBB); NECC 73 Iowa Central CC 53 (WBB); Providence 60 Creighton 48 (WBB).
Saturday Afternoon: The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Omaha South starting with the girls game at 2:45 followed by the boys contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 2:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Toronto 137 Washington 115
Final Dallas 118 Atlanta 117
Final Brooklyn 104 Indiana 94
Final Memphis 130 Charlotte 114
Final L.A. Clippers 119 Minnesota 112
Final Denver 133 Cleveland 95
Final Chicago 129 New Orleans 116
Final Phoenix 125 Milwaukee 124
Final OT L.A. Lakers 114 Oklahoma City 113
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Boston 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Toronto 4 Montreal 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2)Baylor at (12)Oklahoma 6 p.m. (Postponed)
Florida at (16)Tennessee 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (5)Villanova 96 Marquette 64
Final (8)Houston 82 South Florida 65
Final (9)Virginia 57 Georgia Tech 49
Final Mississippi 80 (10)Missouri 59
Final (15)Iowa 79 (25)Rutgers 66
Final (16)Tennessee 89 Georgia 81
Final (21)Wisconsin 61 Nebraska 48