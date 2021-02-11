Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.  LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime.  James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who survived their third consecutive overtime game.  Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, and Dennis Schröder had 19 points and seven rebounds.  Al Horford scored 25 points and Kenrich Williams had a career-high 24 for the Thunder, who excelled at Staples Center despite having just eight available players for back-to-back games against the defending NBA champions.

The Boston Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals last night, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped the team win the 2018 World Series.  The Red Sox sent Benintendi, the 2017 runner-up for the Rookie of the Year, along with an unspecified amount of cash to KC for Franchy Cordero and two players to be named.  Boston also received a minor league right-handed pitcher and a player to be named from the New York Mets.  The Mets received outfielder Khalil Lee from the Royals.

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48.  Wisconsin swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers.  Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.  The Badgers shot just 32 from the field, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.  Nebraska got 14 points and seven rebounds from Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen chipped in with twelve points.  Wisconsin, who led at halftime 30-27, improves to 15-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 4-11 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

The first Bowling State Championships concluded yesterday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.  Top-seeded Wayne turned in a dominating performance to capture the girls state championship.  The Blue Devils did not drop a game in four best-of-five matches at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, and capped the day with a sweep of Millard West in the final.  Wayne swept Bellevue West, Lexington and Papillion-La Vista South to reach the final.

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team.  In the last week, he helped lead his team to the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament Championship.  Last Thursday, in a semifinals, Hedstrom had 24 points and five rebounds in a 62-47 victory over Elgin Public/Pope John.  In the championship game on Saturday, in a 67-24 rout of Elkhorn Valley, he had 32 points and five boards and in the process eclipsed the 1000 career point mark as a junior.  On Tuesday night in a regular season game 81-33 pounding of Boyd County, Hedstrom added 31 more points and seven rebounds.  This season, he is averaging 24 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals.  Hedstrom was nominated by Coach Luke Bulau.  Congratulations to Aidan Hedstrom of the O’Neill St. Mary’s boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Crofton at 7:30 and the Nebraska women entertain Iowa at 7:00.  In other events, the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Des Moines Area Community College of Iowa at 5:00, and the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet with diving events today at Lincoln Southeast at 9:45.

Local Scores:  Iowa Central CC 98 NECC 83 (MBB); NECC 73 Iowa Central CC 53 (WBB); Providence 60 Creighton 48 (WBB).

Saturday Afternoon:  The Norfolk High girls & boys basketball teams visit Omaha South starting with the girls game at 2:45 followed by the boys contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 2:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Toronto    137    Washington    115    

Final    Dallas    118    Atlanta    117    

Final    Brooklyn    104    Indiana    94    

Final    Memphis    130    Charlotte    114    

Final    L.A. Clippers    119    Minnesota    112    

Final    Denver    133    Cleveland    95    

Final    Chicago    129    New Orleans    116    

Final    Phoenix    125    Milwaukee    124    

Final OT    L.A. Lakers    114    Oklahoma City    113    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT    Boston    3    N-Y Rangers    2    

Final    Toronto    4    Montreal    2    

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    (2)Baylor    at    (12)Oklahoma    6 p.m.    (Postponed)

    Florida    at    (16)Tennessee    8 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    (5)Villanova    96    Marquette    64    

Final    (8)Houston    82    South Florida    65    

Final    (9)Virginia    57    Georgia Tech    49    

Final    Mississippi    80    (10)Missouri    59    

Final    (15)Iowa    79    (25)Rutgers    66    

Final    (16)Tennessee    89    Georgia    81    

Final    (21)Wisconsin    61    Nebraska    48

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.  LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime.  James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA cha…

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Christian Bishop scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and 19th ranked Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win in Washington D.C. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children.  The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid's son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two…