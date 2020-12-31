Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 31, 2020

Spencer Rattler threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score as sixth-ranked Oklahoma clobbered seventh ranked Florida, 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners racked up 684 total yards, with Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for 186. Heisman Trophy finalist Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was picked off three times in the first half after throwing just five interceptions during the regular season.
Becky Hammon made history by becoming the first woman to serve as head coach in an NBA game. She took over when Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter of the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. As Popovich exited the court, he pointed a finger at Hammon and had a message for his assistant coach: “You got ’em.” Lakers forward LeBron James spoiled the historic moment by delivering 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds on his 36th birthday. His jump hook with 6:15 remaining in the second quarter gave him eleven points for the game, marking the 1,000th consecutive NBA game with ten points or more for the Lakers superstar.
Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points to lead five players in double figures as 25th ranked Ohio State used balanced scoring to rout Nebraska 90-54. The Buckeyes won for the third time in four games to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. They led 38-21 at halftime. Nebraska, who drops to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference, was led by Teddy Allen’s 13 points.
The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams conclude holiday tournament action yesterday. The Norfolk High boys outlasted Lincoln High in overtime 76-71 in a consolation game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Northeast. Kallan Herman had 30 points to lead four players in double figures in the win for the 2-6 Panthers. The Norfolk High girls fell to top ranked home-team Lincoln Pius X 69-29 in the quarterfinals of the HAC Tournament. Haley Kleinschmit had ten points to lead the 3-5 Lady Panthers. Norfolk Catholic swept a pair of games in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament Championship Games. In games heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the 4-5 Lady Knights defeated Ainsworth 45-32 behind Jozy Piper’s ten points and nine rebounds. The Norfolk Catholic boys topped Battle Creek in their championship game 61-54. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for NC with 24 points. The 7-2 Knights, who have now won five games in a row, avenged a 73-54 December 12th loss to the Braves. Lutheran High Northeast claimed a pair of championship games yesterday from the host team at the Stanton Holiday Tournament. The 4-4 Lady Eagles rolled the Lady Mustangs in their game 55-28. Mia Wiederin had 15 points and three steals while Mia Furst added 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals to the win. The Lutheran High Northeast boys had no problem with Stanton in their 65-37 championship win. Cort Mckeown led four players in double figures for the 6-2 Eagles with 17 points, six rebounds, and six steals.
The Norfolk Catholic Knights wrestling team hosted a dual quadrangular yesterday. They finished the day 2-1 with victories over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 48-10 and Clarkson/Leigh 54-30 before falling to Wayne via criteria 43-42. Norfolk Catholic finished the day with an individual record of 26-7 with 16 pins. Finishing 3-0 for the Knights were Kanyon Talton (138), Allan Olander (145), Francisco Mendez (160), Brandon Kollars (170/182), and Isaac Wilcox at (285). Norfolk Catholic is now 4-5 in duals this season.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kanyon Talton of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team. Yesterday at the Norfolk Catholic Dual Quadrangular, he went 3-0 with two first period pins and a forfeit victory. Talton is now 10-0 on the season. He was nominated by Coach Henry Aschoff. Congratulations to Kanyon Talton of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Schedule: Northwestern at Nebraska (WBB-1:00).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Boston 126 Memphis 107
Final Brooklyn 145 Atlanta 141
Final Miami 119 Milwaukee 108
Final L.A. Lakers 121 San Antonio 107
Final Charlotte 118 Dallas 99
Final L.A. Clippers 128 Portland 105
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(17)Iowa at Missouri 4 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (8)Oklahoma 55 (10)Florida 20
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. John's at (4)Villanova 1 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (2)Baylor 105 Alcorn St. 76
Final (7)Tennessee 73 (12)Missouri 53
Final (23)Virginia 66 Notre Dame 57
Final (25)Ohio St. 90 Nebraska 54