Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 3, 2020

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25. Davis, a free agent, is expected to sign the contract as soon as today. At 27 years old, Davis is the co-star of the Lakers with LeBron James and the centerpiece of the franchise's long-term future. Davis' arrival in a trade with New Orleans to join James elevated the Lakers out of six straight seasons in the draft lottery and hurtled them toward an eventual 2019-20 NBA championship. Davis' deal comes in the wake of James extending his deal two-years through 2023-2024 at $85 million.
The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick in a swap of point guards just weeks before the NBA season begins. The move ends past league MVP Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. He was traded from Oklahoma City to Houston for Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019. Wall has played his entire professional career in Washington since being taken with the top overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Kentucky.
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens. The game was postponed three times while the Ravens dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Baltimore to take the field minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson among others. The extended layoff led to some ugly football in a game filled with turnovers and inconsistent play. Still, the Steelers survived behind just enough offense and a defense that forced a pair of turnovers and had three sacks.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker had his 16-game suspension reduced to 14 games by the NCAA. Speaking during his coach's show on the Husker Sports Radio Network, Coach Fred Hoiberg said Walker's suspension was shortened to put it on par with the shortened regular season. Walker was originally suspended for 16 games by the NCAA for a violation of team and NCAA rules while he was playing for Tennessee in 2018-19. The suspension was for half a season based on a "normal" 31-game schedule. Walker can get back on the floor Jan. 16 against Maryland. The Missouri native, played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska prior to last season. Walker appeared in 30 games as a sophomore for the Volunteers' 2018-19 Sweet 16 team, averaging 5.3 minutes per game and shooting 53% from the floor.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has released their preseason high school boys basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Millard North is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mount Michael is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic is ranked first, BRLD is second, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in third, and Oakland/Craig is sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is preseason ranked first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge comes in second, Howells/Dodge is fourth, Osmond is ranked eighth, and Burwell comes in ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen is preseason ranked first, O’Neill St. Mary’s is fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked sixth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Millard North is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mount Michael is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Auburn is preseason ranked first and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, two-time Defending State Champion BRLD is ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in third, and Oakland/Craig is ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is preseason ranked first, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge comes in second, Osmond is fifth, and Creighton comes in tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Mullen is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is third, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is ranked fifth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has released their preseason high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X is ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris is first and South Sioux City is ranked eighth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion North Bend Central is preseason ranked first, West Point-Beemer is fourth, and Oakland/Craig is ranked eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton is preseason ranked first, BRLD is second, Clarkson/Leigh comes in fourth, Ponca is fifth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is preseason ranked sixth, Lutheran High Northeast is seventh, Norfolk Catholic comes in ninth, and Pender is tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic is fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in eighth, and Neligh/Oakdale is ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is third, and Wynot is ranked sixth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X is ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Norris is first and South Sioux City is ranked sixth in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, West Point-Beemer is preseason ranked first and Oakland/Craig is ranked eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton is preseason ranked first, BRLD is second, Clarkson/Leigh comes in third, Ponca is fifth, Pender is preseason ranked sixth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is seventh, Lutheran High Northeast comes in ninth, and North Central is tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Defending State Champion Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Hartington Cedar Catholic is second, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is third, and Wynot is ranked fifth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have released their preseason high school girls basketball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast is ranked seventh in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Mia Wiederin from last year’s 10-12 team. They open this evening at home versus Wisner/Pilger at 6:00. Norfolk Catholic is ranked ninth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad. They host Omaha Gross in their opener this evening at approximately 7:30.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school basketball seasons get underway with immediate family members welcome only, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys host Wisner/Pilger starting with the girls game at 6:00. The boys contest can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com starting at approximately 7:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys & girls entertain Omaha Gross starting with the boys game at 5:45, and the Nebraska-Omaha men are in Des Moines, Iowa to play Drake at 7:00. Also, the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams open in a home dual with South Sioux City at 4:30.
Tonight: The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team opens their season at home versus Wisner/Pilger at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 7:10 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Neligh/Oakdale visits Clearwater to play Summerland for a girl/boy doubleheader starting at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(13)Tennessee at (1)Gonzaga 7 p.m. (Canceled)
Youngstown St. at (11)West Virginia 1 p.m. (Canceled)
Saint Joseph's at (12)Villanova 2 p.m. (Postponed)
(19)Richmond at Coll. of Charleston 7 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (1)Gonzaga 87 (11)West Virginia 82
Final (2)Baylor 82 (5)Illinois 69
Final (17)Texas 69 (14)North Carolina 67
Final Missouri 83 (21)Oregon 75
Final (22)Florida St. 86 North Florida 58
Final (23)Ohio St. 77 Morehead St. 44