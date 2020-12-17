Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 17, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece. So the reigning two-time MVP decided to show his loyalty to the place where he’s spent his entire NBA career. Antetokounmpo called Milwaukee “the place I want to be” one day after signing a five-year $228 million supermax extension with the Bucks. Reflecting yesterday on his goals for the next five years, Antetokounmpo said with a smile, "Have kids and to have a championship. That's all I want.
The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately. The NCAA’s announcement includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met. Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA. The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision should have an immediate impact on basketball programs, with some transfers becoming eligible for games yesterday.
Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, leading a group of seven Blackshirts who received all-conference recognition. Taylor-Britt was a second-team selection by the Big Ten Coaches, while being an honorable-mention choice by the media. Six of Taylor-Britt's fellow defenders, including three members of the secondary, also earned honorable-mention recognition. Defensive lineman Ben Stille, linebackers Will Honas and JoJo Domann, and safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams received honorable-mention recognition from both voting panels, while senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was chosen by the media panel. The defensive honorees join three offensive players recognized on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all received honorable-mention recognition. The All-Big Ten special teams players will be revealed today. The Huskers return to action on Friday when they visit Rutgers at 6:30 on BTN.
The Nebraska football program announced the addition of 31 players yesterday on the first day recruits were allowed to sign National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. The Huskers signed 19 scholarship players in the early signing period and also announced twelve walk-ons. Nebraska's 19 scholarship players come to Lincoln from ten states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in-state prospects, while Georgia (3), Iowa (3) and Texas (2) were the other three states with multiple players who signed with Nebraska. The Huskers' announced walk-on class include ten Nebraskans and a pair of Iowa natives. 14 of Nebraska's 18 high school scholarship recruits were considered for prep All-America honors by Sports Illustrated.
McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and eight assists to lead four players in double figures and home-team Colorado never trailed in its 91-49 win over Nebraska-Omaha. Wright was 6-8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover. The Buffaloes made six of their first seven shots to take a 15-4 lead when McKinley Wright hit a three-pointer less than four minutes into the game and a 14-0 run made it 32-9 with 8:48 left in the first half. La’Mel Robinson led the Mavericks with eleven points. Colorado, who led 47-25 at halftime, improves to 4-1 overall while UNO drops to 2-6.
Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was voted the Preseason NSIC South Division Women's Basketball Player of the Year according to the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. As a team, the Wildcats were tied for fifth with Southwest Minnesota State in the Preseason South Division Coaches Poll. The Wildcats return all five starters from last year’s team that finished 16-13 overall and 11-11 in the NSIC South Division. Minnesota State was the selection as the team to beat in the division. Wayne State is scheduled to open the season on January 2nd at Northern State.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Cayden Ellis of the Winside wrestling team. The 120-pound Ellis posted an 8-0 record in the past week with six pins, a tech fall, and a major decision. Last Thursday at the Summerland Invitational at Clearwater, Ellis went 4-0 with three pins and a tech fall. On Saturday at the North Bend Invite, he stuck three more opponents and earned a major decision. Ellis pinned two ranked foes along the way. This season, the second ranked Ellis is 11-1 with eight pins, two major decisions, and a tech fall. He was nominated by Coach Jesse Thies. Congratulations to Cayden Ellis of the Winside wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
in basketball, the Norfolk High boys visit Kearney at 6:45. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic girls host Lutheran High Northeast at 7:45, the Creighton men are in Queens, New York to play St. John's at 6:00, the Nebraska men entertain Doane at 6:00, the Nebraska-Omaha men visit Laramie to play the University of Wyoming at 8:00, and the Creighton women are in Storrs, Connecticut to play the University of Connecticut at 5:30.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team goes to Albion to play Boone Central at 7:45.
Final New York 100 Cleveland 93
Final Chicago 124 Oklahoma City 103
Final Denver 126 Portland 95
Final L.A. Lakers 112 Phoenix 107
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
N. Iowa at (12)Wisconsin 9 p.m. (Canceled)
(17)Virginia at Wake Forest 8 p.m. (Postponed)
NC State at (23)Louisville 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (7)Villanova 85 Butler 66
Final (11)Texas 79 Sam Houston St. 63
Final Purdue 67 (20)Ohio St. 60
Final (21)Duke 75 Notre Dame 65