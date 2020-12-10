Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 10, 2020

Houston Rockets star James Harden must have six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before the NBA will clear him to practice with the team, a league source told ESPN. Harden, the eight-time All-Star who has requested to be traded to a contender, did not report to the Toyota Center for COVID-19 testing until Tuesday, two days after the Rockets held their first team practice. If he continues to test negative, he could be cleared to practice Monday. The NBA required players to test negative for the coronavirus for three consecutive days before entering team facilities for individual workouts before training camp. Players were also required to quarantine aside from testing and workouts at the team facility and essential activities such as grocery shopping. However, Harden opted to work out on his own at the University of Houston, and he attended a birthday party in Atlanta over the weekend and then spent a few nights in Las Vegas. Harden did not wear a mask at the birthday party or in Las Vegas nightclubs, social events that violated the league's COVID-19 protocols.
LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this football season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations. Much of the NCAA’s investigation of LSU’s football program pre-dates the promotion of Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019. The bowl ban follows sanctions LSU already has self-imposed, including a reduction of four scholarships in each of the next two seasons.
Third ranked Ohio State is heading to the Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 against 15th ranked Northwestern. Big Ten athletic directors and administrators have voted to drop the six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible for the game. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday’s showdown because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes are hoping for a league title to help burnish their resume for a playoff berth.
Jose Alvarado scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and led Georgia Tech to a 75-64 victory over Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Alvarado led four players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets. It was the second straight win for Georgia Tech, who beat Kentucky 79-62 after home losses to Georgia State and Mercer. Alvarado picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with his team trailing 43-39. Alvarado scored 15 points, including three consecutive three-pointers during a 30-14 stretch, that gave the Yellow Jackets a 69-57 lead with 2:09 to play. Kobe Webster made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Huskers. Teammate Dalano Banton netted 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Georgia Tech, who led at halftime 32-30, is now 2-2 on the season while Nebraska drops to 3-2.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska women’s basketball player Makenzie Helms has the left the team due to personal reasons. That leaves Nebraska with nine available players on its eleven-player roster. Guards MiCole Cayton and Nailah Dillard are each unavailable due to injuries. Helms played at least ten minutes in each of Nebraska’s first two games. She scored ten points in the first game, shooting 3-4 from the field and making all four free throws. The former Connecticut Gatorade player of the year had a slow start to her college career after having multiple surgeries to alleviate pain in her legs caused by compartment syndrome, but played in each of Nebraska’s final seven games last season. The Huskers return to action this evening when they host Illinois at 7:00.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys host Pender starting with the girls game at 5:15 and the Nebraska women entertain Illinois at 7:00. In wrestling, Norfolk Catholic is home versus Elkhorn Valley in a 5:30 dual and Lutheran High Northeast competes in the Summerland Invite at Clearwater at 2:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team. Last Saturday, at the Creighton Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins including a victory over the second ranked wrestler in Class ‘D’. Then on Tuesday night, Poppe recorded two more victories in a triangular with Pierce and Bon Homme, South Dakota. So far, Poppe is 7-0 on the season with six pins. Five pins have occurred in the first period. He was nominated by Coach Caden Alexander. Congratulations to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Friday Evening: The Stanton girls & boys visit Battle Creek starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(4)Michigan St. at (18)Virginia 9:15 p.m. (Postponed)
Sam Houston St. at (7)Houston 8 p.m. (Canceled)
Robert Morris at (11)West Virginia 7 p.m. (Canceled)
UT Martin at (12)Tennessee 7 p.m. (Canceled)
(25)Louisville at (13)Wisconsin 7:15 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (2)Baylor 83 Stephen F. Austin 52
Final (13)Wisconsin 73 Rhode Island 62
Final (13)Texas 74 Texas State 53
Final (17)Texas Tech 51 Abilene Christian 44
Final (19)Richmond 78 N. Iowa 68
Final (20)Florida St. 69 Indiana 67