Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 6, 2020

The PGA Championship gets started today at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The course plays 7,251 yards on the scorecard, much longer at sea level and in the heavy air of a marine layer from the Pacific. This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight year the PGA Championship is held at a municipal golf course. Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion. Tiger Woods goes for a record-tying fifth PGA Championship title. Jordan Spieth needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam.
After President Donald Trump said yesterday that seeing professional athletes kneel during the national anthem causes him to "turn off the game, “ Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James told ESPN the NBA won't miss him. "I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James said following the Lakers’ 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. "And that's all I got to say." James initially attempted to keep his comments on the subject brief -- wearily acknowledging how the story could grow if he engaged in a back-and-forth with Trump. "I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me," he said. "I'm not going to get into it."
Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 last night for their sixth straight victory. Javier Báez drove in two runs for the Cubs, who handed Kansas City its sixth consecutive defeat. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each had two hits and scored twice. Darvish was in midseason form for the second straight outing. He gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one. The Royals drop to 3-10 and will host the Cubs tonight at 6:05 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Big Ten Conference has approved plans for the 2020 football season, including a ten-game Conference only schedule, beginning as early as the weekend of Sept. 5. Nebraska's ten-game schedule will consist of games against each of the other six schools in the Big Ten West Division, as well as four cross-division games against schools in the East Division. The schedule is comprised of games against the nine previously scheduled Big Ten Conference opponents, and one additional cross-division game. The Huskers will open the 2020 season on the road at Rutgers on Sept. 5, before its home opener against West Division foe Illinois on Sept. 12. In addition to playing the other six teams in the West division, the Huskers will also face Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State from the East. NU will also host Wisconsin, visit Iowa, entertain Minnesota, go to Ohio State and Northwestern, host Penn State, visit Purdue, and entertain Michigan State on November 21st. Open dates will be October 17th, November seventh, and November 28th.
ESPN reports that football players from the Big Ten joined Pac-12 players yesterday in publishing a list of demands related to their safety during the coronavirus pandemic, along with what they called other platforms for change. The list of demands, entitled #BigTenUnited and purportedly written by "Players of the Big Ten," was published by the Players' Tribune yesterday. The Big Ten players' list of demands included several of the same issues regarding coronavirus testing, contact tracing and social distancing that a group of Pac-12 players made in another letter published by The Players' Tribune on Sunday. Unlike the Pac-12 players, the Big Ten group does not plan to opt out of training camp practice or games at this point. Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds, one of the group's organizers, said he plans to be at practice when it starts later this week. He said he doesn't know if the players involved would reach a point where they would skip practices or games if their demands are not met.
Nebraska's depth at offensive guard grew yesterday with news that another experienced blocker would be available for 2020 according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Sophomore Nouredin Nouili announced on social media the NCAA has approved his waiver request for immediate eligibility. Listed at 6’4 and 285 pounds, the Norris High School graduate spent last year starting seven games at Colorado State. Nouili, who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in the winter, will enter one of the best competitions of Nebraska’s fall camp along the interior O-line. All five Nebraska starters from 2019 return, including left guard Trent Hixson and right guard Boe Wilson. But the team is also considering shifting right tackle Matt Farniok inside to guard to open a spot for redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart. Nouili originally accepted a scholarship offer from CSU and played a year there but entered the transfer portal.
Aurora’s Danica Badura won her third title of the summer, capturing the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln by two strokes with a total of 213 (-3). The University of South Dakota commit battled back from down two strokes at the beginning of the final round to shoot what could be a record round in the Nebraska Women's Amateur. Her final round score of 67 (-5) is the lowest round in the previous seven playings of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, and could be a championship record. Snyder’s Hannah Hunke finished at a three-day 238 after yesterday’s 77. Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 81 yesterday and closed at 244. Beemer’s Lacie Fox carded a 91 yesterday and finished at 255. Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 95 yesterday and closed at 263.
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches got underway yesterday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. Kansas owns a 5.5-2.5 lead heading into the final round today. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver & Omaha’s Josh Kramer lost their opening round match to Kansas’ Will Harding & Calvin Dillon 2 & 1. Kluver & York’s Reed Malleck dropped their second round match to Kansas’ Lucas Scheufler & Blake Saffell 3 & 2. Kluver will battle Kansas’ Calvin Dillion in a singles match today.
INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis at Detroit 3:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Detroit at St. Louis 6:40 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Yankees 7
Final Miami 1 Baltimore 0
Final Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Philadelphia 1
Final Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 0
Final Toronto 2 Atlanta 1
Final Miami 2 Baltimore 1
Final Milwaukee 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Final Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 1
Final Arizona 14 Houston 7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:35 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 5 Tampa Bay 0
Final Oakland 6 Texas 4
Final Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 6
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 1
Final San Francisco 4 Colorado 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 6
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Utah 124 Memphis 115
Final Denver 132 San Antonio 126
Final Philadelphia 107 Washington 98
Final Oklahoma City 105 L.A. Lakers 86
Final Toronto 109 Orlando 99
Final Boston 149 Brooklyn 115
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Florida 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Arizona 4 Nashville 1
Final Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Final Colorado 4 Dallas 0
Final Montreal 4 Pittsburgh 3
Final Chicago 4 Edmonton 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Minnesota 92 New York 66
Final Las Vegas 83 Washington 77
Final Los Angeles 86 Indiana 75
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
San Jose at Chicago 8 p.m. (Canceled)
Houston at Nashville 8 p.m. (Canceled)
Final Portland 2, Philadelphia 1