Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 27, 2020

The NBA playoff schedule was put on hold yesterday as players chose to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court against Orlando in the early game. The NBA's board of governors and the players still inside the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World Resort will each meet at 10:00 CDT today as both sides continue to discuss how to proceed with the NBA playoffs, league sources told ESPN. A trio of Major League Baseball games were postponed yesterday. Games featuring the Cincinnati Reds at the Brewers in Milwaukee, the Seattle Mariners visiting the Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin. Several other players around the majors either took a knee during the national anthem or decided not to play. The state of Wisconsin has been rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a four-run ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals stunned the Kansas City Royals, 6-5. Tyler O’Neill tied the game with a two-out, two-run single. St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty opted to sit out the contest in solidarity with players around the league in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The Royals drop to 12-19.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Nebraska football team has added another recruit. One of the best tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class might be from Iowa, but he bled Husker red as a kid. Council Bluffs Lewis Central star Thomas Fidone, a top-100 prospect and arguably the best overall player in the Midwest, committed to Nebraska over other finalists LSU and Iowa. The 6’6, 225-pounder is a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports. Fidone is a big piece of the puzzle in NU’s 2021 recruiting class. He is the second ranked tight end in the country according to 247Sports and third per Rivals. Fidone is the highest-rated recruit of the 16 NU commitments in the class at 36th (247Sports) and 62nd (Rivals) overall. He had 39 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
Midland University in Fremont, and four other small colleges in the state are moving forward with plans to play football this fall. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers will be sitting idle because of the Big Ten decision to postpone the season until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. At Midland, players and staff adhere to protocols put in place to mitigate the risk of being infected. Linebacker Theo Blum says he and his teammates are grateful to be able to play. Tight end Austin Harris invites Huskers fans to adopt Midland as its team to cheer for in 2020.
Norfolk Country Club will host the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship today and Friday. It will be the second time hosting the championship for the club, the first coming in 2009 when Omaha's William Lawson won. Fremont's John Sajevic is the defending champion, after battling to win his record fourth title by one stroke last year. The championship features 36-holes of stroke play over two days, and includes age divisional play, as well as gross and net prizes. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Todd Pospisil, Dave Maggart, and Randy Hagedorn. Also competing will be West Point’s Steve Blocher, and Columbus’ Mike Krumland.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Wayne falls out of the rankings in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury is once again first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains second.
The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is ranked first, Wayne comes in fourth, and Columbus Lakeview is seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is preseason ranked first, Howells/Dodge is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is ranked sixth, and Ponca is ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is ranked second, Chambers/Wheeler Central is fourth, Wynot comes in fifth, Stuart is ranked eighth, and Winside is tenth.
The Norfolk High volleyball team gets their season underway tonight when they visit Lincoln Southwest at 6:30. The Lady Panthers return four players with starting experience from last year’s 16-20 team. Norfolk’s home schedule starts with their own invitational on Saturday with Yankton, South Sioux City, Hastings, Columbus, Bennington, Kearney, and Lincoln High. Other home matches include Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Lincoln High, and Columbus.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team gets their season underway Thursday night when they host Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. The Lady Eagles, who are ranked first in both polls, return twelve girls from last year’s 31-7 team that placed third in Class ‘C-2’. Their home schedule includes matches with Elgin Public/Pope John, O’Neill, Pierce, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, a triangular with Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh, and the Eagle Classic on October 17th. Lady Eagle coach Kathy Gebhardt, is now in her 14th year as head coach and 16th overall.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Brook Diekemper of the West Point-Beemer girls golf team. At last Friday’s West Point-Beemer Invite at Indian Trails Golf Course in Beemer, she shot an 85 today win the title by nine strokes. Diekemper is coming off two Class ‘C’ fifth place finishes at the State Championships her freshmen & sophomore years. She was nominated by coach Keith Eriksen. Congratulations to Brook Diekemper of the West Point-Beemer girls golf team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball openers, Norfolk High visits Lincoln Southwest at 6:30 and Lutheran High Northeast entertains Elgin Public/Pope John at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball squad is at Lincoln Southeast for a 5:00 doubleheader and the Wakefield football team hosts West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00.
Friday Night: The Norfolk Catholic football team visits Albion to play Boone Central in their respective openers at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce Bluejays are on the road at St. Paul at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln SE (SB DH-5:00); Nfk High at Lincoln SW (VB-6:30); Elgin Public/Pope John at LHNE (VB-7:00).
