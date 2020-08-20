Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics enjoy 2-0 leads in their NBA first-round series. Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell contributed 24 points apiece for the Raptors in a 104-99 victory against Brooklyn. Jayson Tatum pumped in 33 points and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 128-101. Joel Embiid netted 34 points and ten boards in the loss. The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have tied their respective NBA opening-round series at a game apiece. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter that carried Utah past Denver, 124-105. Luka Doncic had a team-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists in the Mavericks' 127-114 decision over the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and ten boards for LA.
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur while working yesterday's doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning. He did not seem to realize he was already on air. Brennaman apologized on the air during the fifth inning of the second game before leaving the booth.
After facing a week of backlash from players, their parents, fans and others, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren attempted to elaborate on the decision to postpone football season until spring. The first-year commissioner has been criticized for a lack of transparency in how the decision to call off football this fall was made. He said the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. Warren wrote that transmission rates continue to rise at an alarming rate, there is too much unknown about the virus, recovery from infection and long-term effects and that there are concerns about contact tracing.
College athletes who play fall sports, including football, will be given a free year of eligibility no matter how much they compete over the next ten months if an NCAA recommendation is approved later this week. The council also recommended NCAA should pursue staging fall sports championships during the spring and it approved a twelve-hour per week schedule of football activities for teams not competing in the fall. The proposals need approval by the Division I Board of Directors, which meets Friday.
Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak to 17 2/3 innings while leading the Kansas City Royals over the Cincinnati Reds, 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller has won all three of his starts this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19. The Reds then turned the tables in the nightcap as Trevor Bauer fired a one-hitter in a 5-0 shutout of KC in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez homered off Matt Harvey, who was making his first major league start in a year. The Royals are now 10-15 on the season.
The Lincoln Journal Star posted their preseason high school football rankings for Classes ‘C-1’ & ‘C-2’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is preseason ranked first, Wayne is second, Pierce comes in fifth, Columbus Scotus is ranked ninth, and West Point-Beemer is preseason ranked tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Defending State Champion Oakland/Craig is ranked first and Norfolk Catholic comes in seventh.
The Lincoln Journal Star posted their preseason high school softball rankings. In Class ‘A’, Defending State Champion Papillion La Vista is first. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is preseason ranked first and Defending State Champion Wayne is ninth. In Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is ranked first.
The Norfolk High softball team gets their 2020 campaign underway today when they visit Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Lincoln Southwest in a 5:00 doubleheader. The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year. They have seven players returning with starting experience in Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Brandy Unger, Ellie Schwede, Ryllee Hoppe, and Bailey Bernstrauch. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 23-14 record. The 23 wins were the most since the 2006 campaign when they won 24 games. Their home schedule has them hosting Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Fremont, Lincoln High, Columbus, and Lincoln Pius X.
The Norfolk High girls’ golf team gets their 2020 season underway this morning when they compete in the Papillion La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course at 8:00 AM. The Lady Panthers have twelve girls out this year and their varsity is led by Kylie Blum, Paxton Peters, and Mia Bertus from last year’s team along with Kyla Robinson, Brooke Burback, & Becca Asbury. Norfolk’s remaining schedule has them competing in invites at Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, and a dual at Columbus. The Lady Panthers will also host a triangular on August 24th with Columbus & Fremont involved, their own invitational on September 17th, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on October 1st at Norfolk Country Club.
The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad gets their 2020 campaign underway this morning when they compete in the O’Neill Invite at O’Neill Golf Club at 9:00 AM. They have only four girls out this year in Carly Thramer, Kalee Gilsdorf, Shelby Gilsdorf, and Kalea Fischer. The Lady Knights finished sixth at last year’s Class ‘C’ State Championship. Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals at Pierce, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will also host a triangular with Clarkson/Leigh and Stanton and a dual with Battle Creek while visiting Pierce for a triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic participating.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln SW (SB DH-5:00); Nfk High at Papillion La Vista Inv. At Miracle Hills GC (GG-8:00); NC at O’Neill Inv. (GG-9:00).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. In the opening show of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High's Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic's Jeff Bellar, & Lutheran High Northeast's Darin Suckstorf. Also, Norfolk High softball's Derek Siedschlag, Norfolk Catholic volleyball's Michaela Bellar, and Norfolk High athletic director Ben Ries.
