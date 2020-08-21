Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the first pick in the NBA draft on Oct. 16 after winning the lottery last night.  The Golden State Warriors hold the second pick, the Charlotte Hornets got the third selection and Chicago will choose fourth.  The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The NBA's two top seeds have tied their first-round series at a game apiece.  Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points and 20 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks in a 111-96 trouncing of Orlando.  The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 111-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis furnished 31 points and eleven rebounds.  The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have taken 2-1 leads in their respective NBA first-round series.  James Harden’s 21 points and nine assists led the Rockets to a 111-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.  Duncan Robinson finished with 24 points and hit his first six shots, all from three-point range to help the Heat beat the Indiana Pacers, 109-100.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a group of Nebraska football parents have retained a Norfolk-based lawyer and yesterday penned a demand letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking for further documentation around the vote that led to the postponement of the league's 2020 football season.  Parents of eleven players retained Michael Flood, a former Nebraska politician who served as the Speaker of the Legislature from 2017-18, of the Norfolk firm Jewell & Collins.  The letter, addressed to Warren, claims that "While your announcement referenced safety concerns as the basis for the decision, our Clients strongly believe that the football environment at the University of Nebraska is the safest place for them to be, and the postponement or cancellation of the fall season places them in a far worse position than if the Big Ten Conference moved forward with the season."  The letter asks Warren to clear up more details than the conference provided Wednesday in a statement surrounding how the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors came to the decision to postpone.  The parents want the information by noon Monday and are threatening to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league doesn't provide the information.

The Norfolk High girls golf team opened their 2020 season at yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invite at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha.  Millard North was the champion with a score of 318.  They won by 18 strokes.  The Lady Panthers finished twelfth in the twelve-team competition with a 489.  Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was the medalist after carding a 70.  She won by four strokes.  Paxton Peters led Norfolk with a 112.

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s O’Neill Invitational at O’Neill Country Club.  Boone Central was the champion with a score of 403.  They won by 16 strokes.  The Lady Knights were fourth with a score of 475.  Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after carding a 77.  She won by 13 strokes.  Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished fifth at 99 and Kaylee Gilsdorf placed 14th at 109.

Concrete Cares of Nebraska held a Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser last night at Uncle Jarrol’s in Norfolk.  Alex Seymour & Henry Rios Jr. placed first while Brian Snitly and Jeff Snitly got second.  Randy Arehart and Melony Arehart finished third.  The last tournament for the summer will be held on August 27th.

 

Local Scores:  (4) Lincoln SW 8-2 Nfk High 0-6 (SB DH).

Saturday Morning:  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille.  In the opening show of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, & Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf.  Also, Norfolk High softball’s Derek Siedschlag, Norfolk Catholic volleyball’s Michaela Bellar, and Norfolk High athletic director Ben Ries.

Local Schedule:  Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at Homer (FB-7:00); Sandy Creek at Schuyler (FB-7:00).

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Toronto    3    Philadelphia    2    

Final    Houston    10    Colorado    8    

Final    Toronto    9    Philadelphia    8    

Final    L.A. Dodgers    6    Seattle    1    

Final    Minnesota    7    Milwaukee    1    

Final    Cleveland    2    Pittsburgh    0    

Final    San Diego    8    Texas    7    

Final    Oakland    5    Arizona    1    

Final    San Francisco    10    L.A. Angels    5    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay    10    N.Y. Yankees    5    

Final    Chicago White Sox    9    Detroit    0    

Final    Boston    7    Baltimore    1    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

    N-Y Mets    at    Miami    6:10 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    St. Louis    5    Cincinnati    4    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final    Miami    109    Indiana    100    

Final    Houston    111    Oklahoma City    98    

Final    Milwaukee    111    Orlando    96    

Final    L.A. Lakers    111    Portland    88    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    N-Y Islanders    4    Washington    0    

Final    Dallas    7    Calgary    3    

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Chicago    101    New York    85    

Final    Indiana    90    Seattle    84    

Final    Las Vegas    99    Connecticut    78    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

    Orlando City    at    Miami    7:30 p.m.    (Canceled)

    FC Dallas    at    Houston    9:30 p.m.    (Canceled)

Final New York 1, New York City FC 0

Final Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Final Philadelphia 0, New England 0, tie

