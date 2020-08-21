Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the first pick in the NBA draft on Oct. 16 after winning the lottery last night. The Golden State Warriors hold the second pick, the Charlotte Hornets got the third selection and Chicago will choose fourth. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.
The NBA's two top seeds have tied their first-round series at a game apiece. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points and 20 rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks in a 111-96 trouncing of Orlando. The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 111-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers as Anthony Davis furnished 31 points and eleven rebounds. The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat have taken 2-1 leads in their respective NBA first-round series. James Harden’s 21 points and nine assists led the Rockets to a 111-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Duncan Robinson finished with 24 points and hit his first six shots, all from three-point range to help the Heat beat the Indiana Pacers, 109-100.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a group of Nebraska football parents have retained a Norfolk-based lawyer and yesterday penned a demand letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren asking for further documentation around the vote that led to the postponement of the league's 2020 football season. Parents of eleven players retained Michael Flood, a former Nebraska politician who served as the Speaker of the Legislature from 2017-18, of the Norfolk firm Jewell & Collins. The letter, addressed to Warren, claims that "While your announcement referenced safety concerns as the basis for the decision, our Clients strongly believe that the football environment at the University of Nebraska is the safest place for them to be, and the postponement or cancellation of the fall season places them in a far worse position than if the Big Ten Conference moved forward with the season." The letter asks Warren to clear up more details than the conference provided Wednesday in a statement surrounding how the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors came to the decision to postpone. The parents want the information by noon Monday and are threatening to file a lawsuit in Nebraska's U.S. District Court if the league doesn't provide the information.
The Norfolk High girls golf team opened their 2020 season at yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invite at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha. Millard North was the champion with a score of 318. They won by 18 strokes. The Lady Panthers finished twelfth in the twelve-team competition with a 489. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X was the medalist after carding a 70. She won by four strokes. Paxton Peters led Norfolk with a 112.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s O’Neill Invitational at O’Neill Country Club. Boone Central was the champion with a score of 403. They won by 16 strokes. The Lady Knights were fourth with a score of 475. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen was the medalist after carding a 77. She won by 13 strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished fifth at 99 and Kaylee Gilsdorf placed 14th at 109.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska held a Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser last night at Uncle Jarrol’s in Norfolk. Alex Seymour & Henry Rios Jr. placed first while Brian Snitly and Jeff Snitly got second. Randy Arehart and Melony Arehart finished third. The last tournament for the summer will be held on August 27th.
Local Scores: (4) Lincoln SW 8-2 Nfk High 0-6 (SB DH).
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Hy-Vee West Market Grille. In the opening show of the season, Joe Tjaden will talk high school football with Norfolk High’s Tom Olson, Norfolk Catholic’s Jeff Bellar, & Lutheran High Northeast’s Darin Suckstorf. Also, Norfolk High softball’s Derek Siedschlag, Norfolk Catholic volleyball’s Michaela Bellar, and Norfolk High athletic director Ben Ries.
Local Schedule: Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at Homer (FB-7:00); Sandy Creek at Schuyler (FB-7:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Toronto 3 Philadelphia 2
Final Houston 10 Colorado 8
Final Toronto 9 Philadelphia 8
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 1
Final Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 1
Final Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 0
Final San Diego 8 Texas 7
Final Oakland 5 Arizona 1
Final San Francisco 10 L.A. Angels 5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 5
Final Chicago White Sox 9 Detroit 0
Final Boston 7 Baltimore 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
N-Y Mets at Miami 6:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Miami 109 Indiana 100
Final Houston 111 Oklahoma City 98
Final Milwaukee 111 Orlando 96
Final L.A. Lakers 111 Portland 88
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Washington 0
Final Dallas 7 Calgary 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 101 New York 85
Final Indiana 90 Seattle 84
Final Las Vegas 99 Connecticut 78
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Orlando City at Miami 7:30 p.m. (Canceled)
FC Dallas at Houston 9:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Final New York 1, New York City FC 0
Final Columbus 3, Chicago 0
Final Philadelphia 0, New England 0, tie