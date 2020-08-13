Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 13, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal. Kelly was originally suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Kelly went on the ten-day injured list retroactive to last Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. He will serve his suspension when he returns.
Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG EAST Conference and its member institutions have announced that fall sports competition will not be conducted in 2020. The Conference will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021. The decision affects Creighton volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country. The conference includes Creighton, Butler, University of Connecticut, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The Creighton volleyball program won their sixth straight BIG EAST title last season and finished 25-6.
Cam Mack will aim to finish his collegiate career closer to home. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the former Nebraska point guard will transfer to Prairie View A&M. Mack played in 28 games, including 25 starts, in his only season with the Huskers. He averaged twelve points and 6.4 assists. Mack, who was suspended by Fred Hoiberg toward the end of last season, announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. He then announced his decision to transfer from Nebraska and later withdrew his name from the NBA Draft.
Back in April, the idea of a spring college football season fell by the wayside. It is back in the conversation now. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall football, hoping to salvage a spring season like the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West plan to do. What that looks like is not yet known and there are a host of questions. Ohio State coach Ryan Day says there could be a six- to eight-game spring schedule. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says any spring plans have to also look ahead to next fall amid concerns about too much football.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Brad Keller tossed two-hit ball over six scoreless innings before the Kansas City Royals completed a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Salvador Perez supplied a solo homer and three RBIs while the Royals were building a 5-0 lead. KC improves to 8-11 on the season.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 2
Final Minnesota 12 Milwaukee 2
Final Kansas City 5 Cincinnati 4
Final Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 4
Final Houston 5 San Francisco 1
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Atlanta 3
Final Miami 14 Toronto 11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 5
Final Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4
Final Tampa Bay 9 Boston 5
Final Texas 7 Seattle 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Arizona 13 Colorado 7
Final N.Y. Mets 11 Washington 6
Final L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 108 Houston 104
Final Toronto 125 Philadelphia 121
Final Oklahoma City 116 Miami 115
Final L.A. Clippers 124 Denver 111
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final 2OT Boston 4 Carolina 3
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Washington 2
Final Colorado 3 Arizona 0
Final Philadelphia 2 Montreal 1
Final Vancouver 5 St. Louis 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 70 Dallas 66
Final Chicago 89 Phoenix 71
Final Seattle 100 Atlanta 63
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus at New York City FC 7 p.m. (Canceled)
New England at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. (Canceled)
Final Nashville 1, FC Dallas 0