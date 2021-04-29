Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have wrapped up their first playoff berth in eleven years by defeating the LA Clippers, 109-101. Chris Paul scored 28 points and Devin Booker added 21 as Phoenix downed the Clippers for the first time in three tries this season. The 35-year-old Paul shot 10-15 from the field and dished out ten assists to help the Suns improve to 44-18, two games better than the Clippers for second place in the West.
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper says he’s feeling fine after being hit in the face by a 96 mph fastball yesterday. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by Cardinals left-hander Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 victory. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose. He said in a video on Instagram that “everything feels good.” Harper appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising. The Phillies beat the Cardinals 5-3.
Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9. Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings to help Kansas City improve to a major league-best 15-8. They have a 2 ½ game lead for first place in the American League Central.
A serious knee injury will keep Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone out until at least midseason. Coach Scott Frost made the announcement after practice yesterday. Fidone, an early enrollee out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, was the top player in the Cornhuskers’ 2021 recruiting class and was rated as the second ranked tight end in the nation. He was the Huskers’ highest-rated recruit since 2008. Frost said Fidone, who was hurt in a non-contact drill late last week, will have surgery today. The 6’5, 220-pounder was a borderline five-star recruit and the top tight end in his class according to multiple services, choosing the Huskers over multiple blue-blood programs. Nebraska returns its top two tight ends from 2020 in juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is making it a priority to cut down on his turnovers this season. Martinez lost five of seven fumbles and threw three interceptions as the Cornhuskers went 3-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Fumbles in losses to Iowa and Minnesota were especially costly. Martinez has thrown 14 touchdown passes against twelve interceptions the last two seasons. He’s confident he can cut down on the interceptions with better decision-making. The Huskers play their spring game Saturday at 1:00. The game can be seen on BTN.
The 2022 Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments will be held simultaneously Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln. The University of Nebraska will be hosting the 2022 Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships March 5-6 in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date. For years, the girls state tournament has run during the first weekend of March, and the boys played the following week. The girls championship games will take place Friday, March 11 and the boys championship games are set for the following day.
The 27th annual Norfolk Track & Field Classic is held at the Johnny Carson Field today starting at 4:15. Representing Norfolk High will be Tyler Sellin (110 H & 300 H); Christian Williams (110 H & 300 H); Braden Storovich (300 H); Isaac Ochoa (1600); Carson Means (3200); Cole Uzzell (800); Daniel Yowell (3200); Wyatt Mead (3200); Rowdy Bauer (LJ); Weston Godfrey (PV); Boys 4X100, 4X400, & 4X800 Relay; Amaya Williams (100 H & 300 H); Abby Ruda (800); Rachel Mortimer (3200); Molly Meier (3200); Esther Protzman (3200); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); Kaia Kollmar (LJ); Cameryn Skiff (LJ); Carly Ries (HJ); Alexis Sovereign (HJ); Nealy Brummond (PV); Paige Godfrey (PV); Leann Miller (PV); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); & Girls 4X800 & 4X100 Relay. Competing for Norfolk Catholic will be Alex Prim (110 H); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Dalton Brunsing (1600); Travis Kalous (800); Ben Hammond (3200); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Boys 4X100 & 4X400; Carly Marshall (300 H); Mary Fennessy (Shot Put & Discus); Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Elly Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Channatee Robles (HJ); & Girls 4X400. Halle Berner (100 & 200) will participate for Lutheran High Northeast. Reports on the Classic can be heard starting at 5:30 on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High baseball team hosts Lincoln Pius X in a single game at 4:30. In golf, Norfolk High competes in the Capital City Invitational at Lincoln's Pioneers Golf Course at 9:00 AM, Norfolk Catholic participates in the Columbus Lakeview Invite at Elks Country Club at 9:00 AM, and Lutheran High Northeast takes part in the Humphrey St. Francis Invitational at Steepleview Golf Course at 10:00. In high school soccer, the Norfolk High girls entertains Lincoln Southwest at 5:00 and the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys are home versus Schuyler starting with the girls contest at 5:00 followed by the boys at 7:00. In college soccer, the Northeast Hawks men & women visit Rosemount, Minnesota to play Dakota County Technical College starting with the men’s match at 11:00 followed by the women at 1:00. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha men visit North Carolina-Greensboro at 5:00 in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team. At last Friday’s Dave Gee Invite at Grand Island Northwest, he won the 110 Hurdles, the 300 Hurdles, and was part of the champion 4X100 meter relay. Then on Monday, back at Grand Island Northwest again, Kramer was honored as the Central Nebraska Track & Field Championships male athlete by winning those three events again. He was nominated by Coach Susan Roberts. Congratulations to Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: NECC 6-11 Des Moines Area CC, IA 5-4 (Bsbl DH); Des Moines Area CC, IA 16-14 NECC 0-1 (SB DH); Creighton 6 South Dakota 4 (SB); WSC at Concordia St. Paul (Bsbl DH-Ccd. COVID-19)
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team.
