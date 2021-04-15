Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, April 15, 2021

Carlos Rodón has thrown the second no-hitter of the major league season, and second in five days. Rodón was two out from a perfect game before settling for a no-no in the Chicago White Sox's 8-0 thrashing of the Cleveland Indians. Perfection ended when he hit Roberto Perez on the foot with a pitch. Rodón recovered to fan Yu Chang before retiring Jordan Luplow on a grounder to third. The Chicago hurler pitched most of the night with a huge lead as Yermin Mercedes belted a three-run homer in a six-run first.
Luka Doncic hit a leaning, lunging three-pointer as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Doncic ended the night with 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points. Grayson Allen paced the Grizzlies with 23 points, but the 91% free throw shooter missed a pair of foul shots with 2.2 second left to set up Doncic's heroics.
Major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition starting next season. The NCAA Division I Council voted to change the long-standing rule which has helped deter players in high-profile sports from switch schools, a two people with knowledge of the council’s decision told The Associated Press.
Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels, 6-1. The All-Star catcher drove in two runs yesterday and went 8-12 with four RBIs in the series. Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels.
The NCAA Volleyball Tournament continues today at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton’s season came to an end yesterday in the opening round falling in five sets to Morehead State in a battle of conference champions. Scores of the match in favor of MSU were 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13. The Bluejays’ final mark is 12-4. Jaela Zimmerman had 18 kills and ten digs and Keeley Davis recorded 15 kills and 17 digs. They both registered double-doubles and freshman libero Ellie Bolton had a match-best 27 digs. Moorhead State will take on Florida in the second round at 2:30. Elsewhere, the 14-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers will battle 31-8 Texas State in the second round at 2:30. The Huskers, after topping Michigan 3-0 on March 26th, comes into today claiming four matches in a row. Texas State, is coming off a four-set victory over Utah Valley yesterday in the opening round. The Bobcats have won four matches in a row. Other second round matches today have Weber State playing Wisconsin, UCLA meeting BYU, Missouri tangling with Ohio State, Pepperdine battles Baylor, North Carolina A&T plays Penn State, Wright State faces Texas, Georgia Tech meets Minnesota, Pittsburgh goes head to head with Utah, San Diego plays Louisville, Dayton faces Washington, High Point meets Purdue, Notre Dame tangles with Oregon, Western Kentucky battles Washington State, and Nevada-Las Vegas faces Kentucky.
The Nebraska men's basketball program added another former top-100 recruit with high major experience with the addition of C.J. Wilcher who will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 campaign. The 6’5, 195-pound guard from New Jersey, transferred from Xavier, and will have four seasons of eligibility at Nebraska. Wilcher played in 15 games for Xavier and averaged 3.3 points per game in just over ten minutes per game. A four-star recruit coming out of high school by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, he was ranked 81st by ESPN in the class of 2020 and was a top-150 recruit by all three services.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participated at yesterday’s Summerland Invite at Summerland Golf Course in Ewing. West Holt was the team champion with a 377, the host team was second at 394, and the Knights finished third at 397. Cameron Adkisson of West Holt won medalist honors with an 87. He won by four strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Austin Miekle was fifth with a 94, teammate Jacob Cerny got eighth place with a 95, and Ethan Schwichtenberg finished twelfth with a 96.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team competed at yesterday’s Clarkson/Leigh Invitational at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. David City Aquinas was the team champion with a 332. They won by 13 strokes. The Eagles finished ninth at 420. Jordan Kracl of David City High won medalist honors with a 76. He won by a single stroke. Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 96.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school soccer rankings. In the boys rankings, Omaha South stays at number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first, Schuyler jumps from tenth to seventh, and Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In the girls rankings, Lincoln Southwest is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt remains first and Columbus Scotus slips from eighth to ninth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school sports, the Norfolk Catholic track & field teams compete at the O’Neill Invitational at 10:00, the Norfolk High boys soccer squad hosts Kearney at 5:00 while the Lady Panthers visit Kearney at 7:00, the Norfolk High baseball team plays Lincoln Southeast in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at 12:00 at Densmore Field in Lincoln and will also play another game later in the day, the Norfolk High boys squad participates in the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club at 10:00, the Norfolk High girls tennis team takes part in the Kearney Invitational at 9:30 AM. In college sports, the Northeast Hawks men’s and women’s soccer squads visit Waterloo, Iowa to play Hawkeye Community College starting with the men’s match at 3:00, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team competes in the North Iowa Area Community College Invite at Mason City Country Club at 10:30, the Creighton men’s soccer squad faces Georgetown in Washington DC as part of the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals at 11:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha baseball squad entertains BYU at 6:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Carson Noecker of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys track & field team. At last Friday’s Homer Invitational, he won the 3200, 1600, 800, and was part of the winning 4X800 relay. Last Tuesday, at the Hartington Cedar Catholic Invite, Noecker won the 3200, 1600, and was part of the winning 4X800 relay, and placed second in the 800. He has broken the school records in the 3200 and 1600 multiple times this season. Noecker this season has 15 gold medals and a silver. He was nominated by Coach Chad Cattau. Congratulations to Carson Noecker of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Iowa Central CC 9-8 NECC 3-12 (Bsbl DH); Iowa Central CC 23-20 NECC 3-0 (SB DH); Univ. of Mary 7-1 WSC 5-9 (Bsbl DH); Creighton 4 UNO 2 (SB).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Carson Noecker of the Hartington Cedar Catholic track & field team.
NCAA VB TOURNAMENT FIRST-ROUND WEDNESDAY
Notre Dame def. Army 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11: Charley Niego finished with 12 kills and the Irish racked up 17 blocks.
Missouri def. South Dakota 25-21, 25-17, 25-15: The Tigers opened the NCAA tournament with a sweep for the third straight season, getting 16 kills from senior Kylie Deberg.
San Diego def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-13, 25-15, 25-18: Three players recorded double digits in kills for the Toreros, who hit .427 overall.
Pepperdine def. UMBC 25-7, 25-22, 25-24: The Waves hit .526 in the first set and cruised from there to their first NCAA tournament sweep since 2011.
Texas State def. Utah Valley 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22: Sophomore Caitlan Buettner posted 15 kills to lead the Bobcats to their second NCAA tournament win in program history.
Dayton def. Towson 25-15, 25-16, 25-16: Lexie Almodovar hit .412 with nine kills for the Flyers.
High Point def. Central Florida 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11: Annie Sullivan had 17 kills in the Panthers' first NCAA tournament win.
Weber State def. Bowling Green 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21: The Wildcats won their first tournament game, getting 18 kills from Dani Nay.
Georgia Tech def. Lipscomb 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19: Julia Bergmann had a career-high 31 kills for the Yellow Jackets.
UNLV def. Illinois State 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17: Mariena Hayden led the Rebels with 17 kills.
Wright State def. Samford 25-20, 25-12, 25-15: The Raiders had 14 aces to become the first Horizon League team to win an NCAA match.
Morehead State def. Creighton 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13: Check out the story here.
North Carolina A&T def. Rice: Ruled no contest, Rice unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols.
Western Kentucky def. Jackson State 25-12, 25-16, 25-12: Paige Briggs finished with 16 kills for the Hilltoppers.
UCLA def. Rider 25-12, 25-8, 25-9: The Bruins hit .567 with just six errors.
Pittsburgh def. Long Island 26-24, 25-11, 25-10: The Panthers hit .344 with 12 blocks.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle at Baltimore 3:35 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Final Boston 3 Minnesota 2
Final Kansas City 6 L.A. Angels 1
Final Boston 7 Minnesota 1
Final Texas 5 Tampa Bay 1
Final Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 0
Final Detroit 6 Houston 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 6 St. Louis 0
Final Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0
Final San Francisco 3 Cincinnati 0
Final N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 1
Final Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 1
Final Miami 6 Atlanta 5
Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 130 Minnesota 105
Final Cleveland 103 Charlotte 90
Final Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 117
Final Toronto 117 San Antonio 112
Final New York 116 New Orleans 106
Final Orlando 115 Chicago 106
Final L.A. Clippers 100 Detroit 98
Final Golden State 147 Oklahoma City 109
Final Indiana 132 Houston 124
Final Dallas 114 Memphis 113
Final Denver 123 Miami 106
Final Washington 123 Sacramento 111
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Final Winnipeg 3 Ottawa 2
Final Calgary 4 Montreal 1
Final Colorado 4 St. Louis 3
Final Vegas 6 Los Angeles 2
Final Anaheim 4 San Jose 1