Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, April 1, 2021

From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and MVPs José Abreu and Freddie Freeman step to the plate on opening day. All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action today, with Gerrit Cole set to throw the first pitch of the season against Toronto at Yankee Stadium. Clayton Kershaw and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers start in Colorado. A year after no fans were allowed during the virus-shortened 60-game season, every stadium is open, in varying degrees as teams adhere to coronavirus protocols. The Kansas City Royals open at home versus Texas at 3:10. Pregame coverage at 2:30 on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM.
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million, ten-year deal. It will keep the All-Star shortstop in Queens long term after New York acquired him from Cleveland in the offseason. Lindor was eligible for free agency after this season and said this spring he wouldn’t negotiate with the Mets on a long-term deal after opening day.
Creighton junior Christian Bishop, a two-year starter at center, announced yesterday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. The 6’7, 220-pounder emerged as a versatile asset on both sides of the ball the past two seasons. Bishop is coming off a year where he averaged eleven points and 6.4 rebounds. The Jays are already projected to lose three starters, seniors Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson. Point guard Marcus Zegarowski tweeted yesterday that he’s not entering the transfer portal, but he will have to decide this offseason whether he’ll stay in school or turn pro. Bishop is the second member of CU’s team to enter the transfer portal this week. Sophomore walk-on Jett Canfield announced Tuesday that he’s going into the portal, but didn’t rule out a return to Creighton.
Pushed back in the pack at a loaded position, Nebraska junior tight end Kurt Rafdal entered the transfer portal yesterday according to the Omaha World Herald. His decision comes as the Huskers work through their first week of spring practice. A consensus three-star player in the class of 2017, Rafdal finishes his Nebraska career with six receptions. The 6’7, 245-pound Indiana native played in every game last season, contributing on both offense and special teams. He caught one pass, in the season opener at fifth-ranked Ohio State.
The Norfolk High boys golf team won their opening competition of the season by claiming the Fremont Quadrangular yesterday at Fremont Golf Club. They shot a 339 while Lincoln Southwest was second after carding a 344. Papillion La Vista and Fremont tied for third at 355. The Panthers’ Isaac Heimes was the medalist after shooting a 76. He won by a single stroke. Teammate Carson Klein shot 78, Tyson Wingate put up an 86, Cale Wacker carded a 99, and Zyon Gangwer shot 110. The Norfolk JV finished last in their competition after shooting 479.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school soccer rankings. In the boys rankings, Omaha South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. Omaha Skutt stays at number one, South Sioux City drops from third to fifth, and Columbus Scotus slips from seventh to ninth in Class ‘B’. In the girls rankings, Lincoln East is the new number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Columbus Scotus drops from sixth to seventh.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys soccer squad visits Lincoln East at 5:00 while the Lady Panthers host Lincoln East at 5:00, the Norfolk baseball team entertains Lincoln Southwest in a 4:00 doubleheader, and the Panther boys golf squad along with Fremont competes in the Columbus triangular at Elks Country Club at 11:00. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha men’s soccer team is in Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts at 7:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Blake Brown of the Wakefield boys track & field team. At last Tuesday’s Stanton Invitational, he placed first and set a new school record in the long jump with a mark of 22’ 5 ½ inches. The previous record of 21’3 had existed at Wakefield since 1955 which was also tied in 1970. Brown also went on to win two more gold medals in the 100 meter dash in 11.07 seconds and the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.6 seconds. He was nominated by Coach Mike Hassler. Congratulations to Blake Brown of the Wakefield boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: NECC 72 Iowa Lakes CC 66 (WBB); Iowa Lakes CC 100 NECC 67 (MBB); NECC 10-10 Ellsworth CC, IA 0-0 (Bsbl DH).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: Blake Brown of the Wakefield boys track & field team.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Portland 124 Detroit 101
Final Miami 92 Indiana 87
Final Brooklyn 120 Houston 108
Final Dallas 113 Boston 108
Final Minnesota 102 New York 101
Final Oklahoma City 113 Toronto 103
Final Utah 111 Memphis 107
Final San Antonio 120 Sacramento 106
Final Phoenix 121 Chicago 116
Final Milwaukee 112 L.A. Lakers 97
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Calgary at Vancouver 10:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 1
Final Toronto 3 Winnipeg 1
Final Colorado 9 Arizona 3
Final Los Angeles 4 Vegas 2
Final San Jose 4 Minnesota 2