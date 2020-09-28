Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 28, 2020

The Miami Heat are going to the NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Heat closed out the Eastern Conference Finals in six games, rallying for a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics. Boston took its largest lead of the night at 96-90 before Adebayo and Tyler Herro sparked a 26-6 run that put Miami in control. Jaylen Brown had a team-high 26 points for the Celtics, who have been eliminated in the East finals three times in the last four seasons. Teammate Jayson Tatum had 24 and a career-high eleven assists in the loss. The Heat square off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
The Major League Baseball Playoffs are set. In American League Wildcard games, East champion Tampa Bay faces Toronto, Cleveland battles the New York Yankees, Houston plays Central champ Minnesota, and the Chicago White Sox take on West champion Oakland. In the National League, West champion Los Angeles Dodgers face Milwaukee, St. Louis plays San Diego, Miami meets the Central champ Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati faces East champion Atlanta. The higher seeds host the first round with the remaining rounds to be played at neutral sites with the American League Championship Series being played in San Diego and the NLCS taking place in Arlington, Texas. This year’s World Series will occur in Arlington.
Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their nine-month-old grandchild over the weekend in California. After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the baby out of the woman’s arms.
Rookie Brady Singer allowed an RBI double but just two other hits over seven innings of the Kansas City Royals’ 3-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers. The Royals finish the 2020 season with a record of 26-34.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Howells/Dodge stays at number six, Neligh/Oakdale is once again seventh, and Stanton remains eighth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne stays at number six. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fifth, Wakefield is once again sixth, Neligh/Oakdale remains seventh, Stanton stays at number eight, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains eighth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and is unranked the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after beating Ponca at home last Thursday 38-20. The 2-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights host sixth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-1’ 4-1 Wayne on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-4 on the season after dropping a home game to Fremont last Friday 48-7. The Panthers this season have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, and Fremont by a total score of 188-48. The Panthers return to action on Thursday night when they visit 1-4 Lincoln Southwest.
The Howells/Dodge football team is 4-1 on the year after routing Madison at home last Friday 42-0. Levi Belina ran for 196 yards off 17 carries and four touchdowns while also adding nine tackles on defense. This year the Jaguars have beaten East Butler, Shelby/Rising City, Wisner/Pilger, and Madison with their lone loss occurring at Cross County 28-0 in week three. Howells/Dodge is outscoring their foes this season 36-15.6. They are ranked fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and sixth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’. Howells/Dodge returns to action on Friday when they visit 3-1 Stanton.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 4-9 on the season after splitting two matches last week. They beat Lincoln Northeast on the road last Tuesday in four sets before falling at home to third ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X last Thursday in three sets. This season, the Lady Panthers’ four wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast while falling to Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus Scotus twice, Bellevue East, Fremont, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Pius X. The Lady Panthers return to action on Tuesday evening when they host 10-7 Fremont.
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Fremont (B. Tenn. Dual-4:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
INTERLEAGUE
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 0
Final Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 0
Final Cleveland 8 Pittsburgh 6
Final Miami 5 N.Y. Yankees 0
Final Boston 9 Atlanta 1
Final Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 8
Final Cincinnati 5 Minnesota 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Final Baltimore 7 Toronto 5
Final Oakland 6 Seattle 2
Final Texas 8 Houston 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Arizona 11 Colorado 3
Final St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2
Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 4
Final Washington 15 N.Y. Mets 5
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Miami 125 Boston 113
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 28 Houston 21
Final Tennessee 31 Minnesota 30
Final Ot Cincinnati 23 Philadelphia 23
Final Chicago 30 Atlanta 26
Final Cleveland 34 Washington 20
Final New England 36 Las Vegas 20
Final Buffalo 35 L.A. Rams 32
Final San Francisco 36 N-Y Giants 9
Final Indianapolis 36 N-Y Jets 7
Final Carolina 21 L.A. Chargers 16
Final Tampa Bay 28 Denver 10
Final Detroit 26 Arizona 23
Final Seattle 38 Dallas 31
Final Green Bay 37 New Orleans 30
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Las Vegas 84 Connecticut 75
Final Seattle 92 Minnesota 71
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final New York 4, Montreal 1
Final New England 2, D.C. United 0
Final Philadelphia 3, Miami 0
Final Chicago 2, Atlanta 0
Final Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1
Final Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie
Final Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Final Portland 1, Vancouver 0
Final San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Final Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1