Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 19, 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their National League Championship Series against Atlanta. The Dodgers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before completing a 4-3 win over the Braves in Game Seven. Cody Bellinger gave L.A. the lead with a solo homer off Chris Martin in the seventh, one inning after Kiké Hernández tied it with a solo blast. Will Smith furnished a two-run single for the Dodgers, who will take on the Rays in the World Series beginning Tuesday. Corey Seager was named the NLCS MVP. Although the Dodgers are in the World Series for the third time in four years, they are seeking their first championship since 1988.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains fifth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after beating Crofton at home last Friday 35-14. The 5-2 Knights return to action on Friday when they visit 7-1 Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic for the C-2-3 District Championship. Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine in the Lincoln Journal Star and enter the Omaha World Herald rankings at number ten in Class ‘D-1’. The 7-1 Eagles beat Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 16-8 and will entertain 5-3 Elmwood/Murdock at home in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne moves up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord is the new number one, Oakland/Craig slips from first to third, Norfolk Catholic remains fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge improves from tenth to ninth, and Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis drops from second to seventh, and O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from ninth to eighth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Wayne jumps from tenth to ninth, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Archbishop Bergan is the new number one, Oakland/Craig drops from first to second, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth, and Norfolk Catholic stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield is once again fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number six, Stanton is once again seventh, Howells/Dodge remains eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from ninth to eighth, and Allen jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains ninth.
The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway at various sites today. In the opening round at Norfolk Catholic High School, 10-13 Crofton faces 3-18 Boone Central at 4:30 with the winner playing the 18-6 host team at 7:30 in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal match at Norfolk Catholic has 18-7 Battle Creek meeting 16-9 O’Neill at 6:00. In quarterfinal matches at Battle Creek, 12-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangles with 13-11 Pierce at 6:00 and 13-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic faces 20-7 Wayne at 7:30. The tournament will continue on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 18-6 on the year after a 2-1 week. Last Tuesday they beat Bishop Neumann on the road in four sets and then split two matches at their own triangular on Thursday. The Lady Knights lost to O’Neill 2-0 before beating Neligh/Oakdale 2-0. This year, the Lady Knights have beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus twice, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Boone Central, Crofton, Blair, David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Douglas County West, O’Neill, Bishop Neumann, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Lutheran High Northeast twice, Battle Creek, Kearney Catholic, St. Paul, and O’Neill. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening when they host either 10-13 Crofton or 3-18 Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament.
The sixth ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Neligh/Oakdale football team is 71- on the year after routing Nebraska Christian at home 52-18 last Friday. This year, the Warriors have beaten Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Plainview, North Central, Summerland, Ainsworth, West Holt, & Nebraska Christian with their lone loss occurring at Burwell on September 11th. Neligh/Oakdale is outscoring their foes 438-205 through eight contests. Last year, they went 7-3 and are currently 7-1 this season. Neligh/Oakdale returns to action on Thursday when they host 5-3 Elkhorn Valley in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs.
The Lincoln Journal Star posted their final high school softball rankings. Class ‘A’ two-time Defending State Champion Papillion La Vista is once again ranked first in their class with Norfolk High slipping out of the rankings. In Class ‘B’, Champion Omaha Skutt remains first in their class and Class ‘C’ Champion West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number one in their class.
NFL Scoreboard: Tennessee 42 Houston 36 (OT); N.Y. Giants 20 Washington 19; Indianapolis 31 Cincinnati 27; Atlanta 40 Minnesota 23; Chicago 23 Carolina 16; Detroit 34 Jacksonville 16; Pittsburgh 38 Cleveland 7; Denver 18 New England 12; Baltimore 30 Philadelphia 28; Miami 24 N.Y. Jets 0; Tampa Bay 38 Green Bay 10; San Francisco 24 L.A. Rams 16.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Columbus 3, New York City FC 1
Final Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie
Final D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1
Final Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0
Final Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie
Final Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie
Final LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0
Final Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie