Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 12, 2020

The NBA bubble has burst for the Miami Heat as the Los Angeles Lakers finished off their 17th championship. The Lakers wrapped up the NBA Finals in six games by building a 64-36 halftime lead in a 106-93 rout of the Heat. L.A. turned it into a laugher by outscoring Miami 36-16 in the second quarter. LeBron James capped his fourth NBA title with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. James, who won his fourth NBA Finals MVP, has won championships with three teams, including the Cavaliers and Heat.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s season has ended. The quarterback suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle during a 37-34 win over the New York Giants. Prescott has never missed a start in four-plus seasons with the Cowboys and was on track to have a career year. Backup Andy Dalton led a drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal as time expired. Prescott was injured while being taken down by defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a nine-yard run in the third quarter.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak is over after the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut down the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory. Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns while outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Las Vegas improved to 3-2 and dropped the Chiefs to 4-1.
The Tampa Bay Rays have taken Game One of the American League Championship Series by shutting down a ballclub that scored 33 runs in a four-game division series. Winning pitcher Blake Snell combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter as the Rays downed the Houston Astros, 2-1.
Eric Schultz and Christian Lance earned top eight finishes in men's freestyle at Senior Nationals yesterday in Coralville, Iowa after wrestling back through the consolation bracket. Schultz, wrestling at 97 kg, finished fifth and Lance finished seventh at 125 kg. Also wrestling in the men's freestyle division was 2016 NCAA finalist and three-time All-American for Nebraska, TJ Dudley. Dudley (97 kg) wrestled back through the consolation bracket for a spot in the third-place bout against Hayden Zillmer. Dudley ultimately finished in fourth-place. Twenty-two Huskers competed at the Senior Nationals event this weekend. Friday's Greco-Roman division featured three wrestlers earning top eight finishes. Sophomore Alex Thomsen secured the 65 kg title and Peyton Robb (77kg) and Austin Emerson (130 kg) finished fourth and eighth, respectively.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic remains fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, and Howells/Dodge stays at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce moves up from second to first, and Wayne is once again tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from fifth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield is once again fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number six, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge enters the rankings at number eight, Lutheran High Northeast is once again ninth, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again ninth, and Allen enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart slips from eighth to ninth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains fifth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after routing BRLD 56-6 on the road last Friday. The 4-2 Knights return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 Crofton. Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine in the Lincoln Journal Star and unranked in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’. The 6-1 Eagles whipped Plainview on the road last Friday 60-14 and will return to action on Thursday when they entertain 5-2 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce football team is 6-0 on the year after routing West Point-Beemer at home last Friday 45-8. The Bluejays rushed for 272 yards as a team and seven different players scored a touchdown in the victory. This year, Pierce has beaten St. Paul, Columbus Lakeview, North Bend Central, Arlington, O’Neill, and West Point-Beemer by a combined score of 294-99. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they host 5-2 Battle Creek.
The Norfolk High softball team finished the 2020 season with a 28-11 record after going 1-2 in the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln last week. This season, the tenth ranked in both polls Lady Panthers beat Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus three times, Beatrice, Lincoln East, Bennington, Lincoln Pius X twice, and Millard South. Norfolk outscored their opponents 221-114 through the 39 games. The 28 wins is the second most in program history behind the 31 wins in the 2005 season.
The Girls State Golf Championships get underway today at various sites starting at 9:00 AM. Class ‘A’ will hold their competition at Norfolk Country Club. Class ‘B’ will commence at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering. Class ‘C’ will compete at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Norfolk High will be represented in Class ‘A’ by Kylie Blume while Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer will participate for her school in Class ‘C’. 39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area will be participating.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 2 Houston 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final L.A. Lakers 106 Miami 93
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 27 Cincinnati 3
Final Pittsburgh 38 Philadelphia 29
Final Carolina 23 Atlanta 16
Final Las Vegas 40 Kansas City 32
Final L.A. Rams 30 Washington 10
Final Arizona 30 N-Y Jets 10
Final Houston 30 Jacksonville 14
Final Miami 43 San Francisco 17
Final Dallas 37 N-Y Giants 34
Final Cleveland 32 Indianapolis 23
Final Seattle 27 Minnesota 26
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus at Orlando City 7:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Minnesota at FC Dallas 8:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final New England 2, New York City FC 1
Final Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1
Final Chicago 2, D.C. United 1
Final Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0
Final Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
Final Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Final Portland 3, San Jose 0