Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 9, 2020

Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career touchdown pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place in the NFC South with a 38-3 rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The three-time defending division champion won their fifth straight game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of the Bucs.
Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and keeping the Steelers as the NFL’s only unbeaten team. Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys. Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for Dallas. His first career start ended up being a lift for an offense on a team that still lost its fourth straight game without Dak Prescott.
In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Carolina 33-31 yesterday when Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play. Christian McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching ten passes for 82 yards and another score in his return from an ankle injury. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two TDs with Curtis Samuel catching nine balls for 105 yards and the other score.
NASCAR’s most popular driver is now a Cup champion. Chase Elliott took the torch from teammate Jimmie Johnson by winning his first Cup title, driving from the back of the field to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway. The win for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet was the first since Johnson won his seventh and final crown in 2016. Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear. But he raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship. It was seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s final race as a full-time NASCAR driver.
Creighton men's basketball freshman Modestas Kancleris will miss the 2020-21 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice last Wednesday. Additional testing and evaluation in the subsequent days confirmed the diagnosis. Kancleris is the second Bluejay this week to suffer a season-ending knee injury, as his freshman teammate and roommate Rati Andronikashvili tore the ACL in his left knee last Sunday. Kancleris is a forward from Lithuania, and has spent time on the U16 and U18 Lithuanian National Teams. Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State.
The Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles are the Class ‘C-2’ State Champion! Lutheran High Northeast rallied past Norfolk Catholic in five sets in the State Volleyball Championship match last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4. It is the third championship for LHNE, adding to titles in 2010 & 2011. Becca Gebhardt had 31 kills and 24 digs, Halle Berner dug up 40 balls, Maddie Becker recorded 26 set assists and 17 digs, and Chloe Spence added 24 set assists and 21 digs. Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles had 19 kills and 27 digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 13 kills and five blocks, Carly Marshall dished out 42 set assists, and Addison Corr added 23 digs in the loss. Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast, who finished 36-1, defeated the Lady Knights on four occasions this season. Norfolk Catholic, who closed with a 25-8 mark, is a runner-up for the first time in school history. In other volleyball matches of area interest on Saturday, Diller/Odell topped Chambers/Wheeler Central in the Class ‘D-2’ State Championship match in five sets, Overton defeated Clarkson/Leigh in three sets in the Class ‘C-2’ third place match, and Columbus Lakeview won the Class ‘C-1’ third place match over Lincoln Lutheran in three sets.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball squad finished their season with a 17-14 record after losing to Bruning/Davenport/Shickley in an opening round match of the Class ‘D-1’ State Volleyball Tournament last Thursday in four sets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18. Laney Kathol had twelve kills, Brynn Wortmann recorded ten kills and 21 digs, Megan Heimes had 29 digs, and Meredith McGregor recorded 15 digs and 13 set assists. This season their 17 victories occurred against Homer, Randolph, Twin River, Wakefield, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge twice, Ponca twice, BRLD, Arlington, O’Neill, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Pierce, Crofton, Bloomfield, and Elgin Public/Pope John. Hartington Cedar Catholic will lose four seniors to graduation in Megan Heimes, Brynn Wortmann, Gracie Dickes, and Brooklyn Kuehn.
The Humphrey St. Francis volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 26-3 mark after falling to Falls City Sacred Heart in an opening round match of the Class ‘D-2’ State Volleyball Tournament last Thursday in four sets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Scores of the match had the Irish winning 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23. Allison Weidner had 13 kills and 27 digs, Kylee Wessel recorded ten kills and 19 digs, and Peighton Eisenmenger had 15 digs and 13 set assists. The Lady Flyers finished ranked……. This season their 26 wins came at the expense of Osceola, Spalding Academy twice, Burwell twice, St. Edward, Boys Town, Mead, Archbishop Bergan, Fullerton twice, Riverside twice, Bloomfield, Madison twice, Wisner/Pilger, Heartland Lutheran, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Elgin Public/Pope John, Palmer, Elba twice, Central Valley, Schuyler, and Twin Loup. Humphrey St. Francis will lose five seniors to graduation.
The Stanton football team finished the 2020 season with an 8-2 mark after falling on the road to Omaha World Herald top ranked Dundy County/Stratton in the quarterfinals of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs last Friday 50-24. The Mustangs’ Parker Krusemark threw three touchdowns in the loss. The team will graduate ten seniors. This season, Stanton beat Omaha Brownell Talbot, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells/Dodge, Madison, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Exeter/Milligan/Friend, and Arcadia/Loup City while falling to Wakefield and Dundy County/Stratton. The Mustangs outscored their opponents this season 492-257.
The Neligh/Oakdale football team’s 2020 campaign concluded with a 9-2 record after dropping a 49-48 Class ‘D-1’ quarterfinal road loss at second ranked Burwell last Friday. The Warriors’ Aiden Kuester scampered for 199 yards off 26 carries and three scores and also threw for 283 yards off 19-37 passing and three scores. Teammate Julien Hearn caught nine balls for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Neligh/Oakdale will graduate nine seniors. This season, the Warriors beat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Plainview, North Central, Summerland, Ainsworth, West Holt, Nebraska Christian, Elkhorn Valley, and Hi-Line while losing to Burwell twice. Neligh/Oakdale, who won nine games for the first time since 1961, outscored their opponents this season 616-316.
NFL Scores: Atlanta 34 Denver 27; Baltimore 24 Indianapolis 10; Buffalo 44 Seattle 34; Houston 27 Jacksonville 25; Kansas City 33 Carolina 31; Minnesota 34 Detroit 20; N.Y. Giants 23 Washington 20; Tennessee 24 Chicago 17; Las Vegas 31 L.A. Chargers 26; Miami 34 Arizona 31; Pittsburgh 24 Dallas 19; New Orleans 38 Tampa Bay 3.
