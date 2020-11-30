Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had an outstanding performance while the Kansas City Chiefs beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM yesterday. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs downed the Bucs, 27-24 to improve to 10-1. Tyreek Hill scored on receptions of 75, 44 and 20 yards. He finished with 13 catches for 269 yards. The Chiefs won their sixth straight and clinched their seventh ten-win season in eight years under Coach Andy Reid. Brady was 27-41 for 345 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of second-half interceptions in falling to 2-2 in four career meetings against Mahomes.
Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and the eleventh ranked Creighton men’s basketball team opened the season with a 69-58 win over North Dakota State yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Jones scored nine of his eleven points in succession as the Bluejays turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as Creighton went up by as many as 23 points. Bishop led four players in double figures for the Bluejays, who won their 26th straight home opener. Rocky Kreuser had 16 points to lead three players in double figures for the Bison. Creighton led at halftime 36-24 and are 1-0 while North Dakota State is now 0-3.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that former Nebraska tight end Jim McFarland died Friday at his home in Omaha at age 73 due to complications following pancreatic cancer. The North Platte native became an attorney and state senator after his playing career at the University of Nebraska and six seasons in the NFL. McFarland was a walk-on for the Huskers as a tight end and became a starter in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. He was named an All-Big Eight player his senior year and was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1999. McFarland, who was drafted by the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals in 1970, was the first Nebraska walk-on player to be drafted, and he played there for five seasons.
The Omaha World Herald announced its 2020 All-Nebraska Volleyball teams. Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt was named to the Third Team as a hitter. Gebhardt was also named the captain of the Class ‘C-2’ First Team. She was joined by teammate libero Hallie Berner, Norfolk Catholic hitters Channatee Robles & Mary Fennessy, and Howells/Dodge setter Ellie Baumert. Honored on the Second Team were Norfolk Catholic setter Carly Marshall, Clarkson/Leigh hitter Chloe Hanel, Howells/Dodge hitter Grace Baumert, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic libero Sophia Hass. Wayne hitter Lauren Pick was honored on the Class ‘C-1’ First Team while Oakland/Craig hitter Bailey Helzer & Columbus Lakeview hitter Lilly Rowe were named to the Second Team. Recognized on the Class ‘D-1’ Second Team were Hartington Cedar Catholic hitter Laney Kathol, Summerland hitter Brenna Wagner & libero Avery Cheatum, and Hartington/Newcastle hitter Kayden Jueden. Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Morgan Ramsey, Wynot hitter Karley Heimes, and Humphrey St. Francis hitter Allison Weidner. Recognized on the Second Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Tessa Metschke and setter Ryann Haburchak.
The Norfolk High wrestling team gets their season underway on Friday when they compete in the Fremont Invitational. The Panthers have 46 wrestlers out this season and return Josh Licking, who placed fourth in the state last year with a 46-7 record. Also back are state qualifiers in Jacob Licking, Calvin Empkey, Weston Godfrey, Austin Miller, Hunter Mangelsen, and Brayden Heffner. Norfolk will participate in tournaments at Fremont, the Grand Island Flatwater Fracas, Sioux City East, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Lincoln, Sioux City Heelan, and Districts. The Panthers will host their own invite on January 30th. They will also visit Papillion La Vista and Fremont for duals while hosting Columbus for a dual.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they entertain Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic. The Knights will then play the host team in Grand Island on Saturday. The team returns three players with starting experience from last year’s 9-13 season in Ben Hammond, Preston Burbach, and Jackson Clausen. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Crofton, Pierce, O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, David City Aquinas, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Knights will also compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 28-29.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team gets their season underway on Friday when they visit Millard South. The team returns Nealy Brummond, Chelsea Strom, Hailey Kleinschmit, Karly Kalin, Erin Schwanebeck, & McKenna Skiff from last year’s 14-11 squad. Norfolk’s home schedule includes games with Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast. The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic. They will then visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Mia Wiederin from last year’s 10-12 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Pender, Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. The team will compete in tournaments in Stanton and Wausa.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team has had their season delayed until January 20th due to COVID 19. They normally start their season in early November. The Hawks will try to better last year’s 13-18 record. They return only Michael Anderson & Justin Hiser from last year’s team. Northeast, who will compete in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference NJCAA Division II this season, also added ten new faces for this year's squad including Crofton’s Andy Knapp. They open at home on January 20th with Ellsworth Community College before visiting Kirkwood and Iowa Lakes, and then return home for a game with Marshalltown to close out January.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball squad has had their season delayed until January 20th due to COVID 19. They normally start their season in early November. The Hawks will try to improve from last season’s 27-4 mark. They return starters Lorna Maxon and Breanna Stouffer from last year’s team. Northeast, who will compete in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference NJCAA Division II this season, open at home on January 20th with Ellsworth Community College before visiting Kirkwood and Iowa Lakes, and then return home for a game with Marshalltown to close out January.
Local Schedule: Creighton at South Dakota St. at Brookings, SD (WBB-6:00).
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha 66 Northern Colorado 64 (WBB).
NFL Scoreboard: Atlanta 43 Las Vegas 6; Buffalo 27 L.A. Chargers 17; Cleveland 27 Jacksonville 25; Miami 20 N.Y. Jets 3; Minnesota 28 Carolina 27; N.Y. Giants 19 Cincinnati 17; New England 20 Arizona 17; Tennessee 45 Indianapolis 26; New Orleans 31 Denver 3; San Francisco 23 L.A. Rams 20; Kansas City 27 Tampa Bay 24; Green Bay 41 Chicago 25.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!