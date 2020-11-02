Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns. Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 yards and another score. The Jets managed just 221 yards total offense in falling to 0-8 for the first time since 1996.
Russell Wilson threw two of his four touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a resounding 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle broke it open when Wilson hit DeeJay Dallas and David Moore for TDs about 2 1/2 minutes apart in the third quarter to go ahead, 27-7. Wilson has 26 scoring passes this year, one behind Tom Brady for the most in the first seven games of a season. The 49’ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle to fourth-quarter ankle and foot injuries, respectively.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team added a second known walk-on commitment in as many days yesterday. Weeping Water offensive lineman Weston Reiman announced via social media his intentions to walk on at Nebraska. He is a starter for Weeping Water, which won a Class ‘D-1’ playoff game 36-32 over Lutheran High Northeast last Friday. He's listed at 6’2 and 285 pounds, and also has 18 tackles, including a pair of sacks, on defense. Reiman began his high school career at Auburn before transferring to Weeping Water for his junior season. The Huskers picked up a walk-on commitment from Omaha Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins on Saturday. Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster and Ord kicker Kelen Meyer also are known to be part of NU's 2021 walk-on class.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Omaha Skutt stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Elkhorn South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview has jumped from seventh to fifth, and Oakland/Craig has entered the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic slips from second to third, Howells/Dodge is once again fourth, Clarkson/Leigh remains fifth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic & Fullerton stay at numbers nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington/Newcastle enters the rankings at number seven, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from ninth to eighth, and Summerland falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains second, Humphrey St. Francis is once again fifth, and Wynot moves up from eighth to seventh.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school football rankings. Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Bennington stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne remains eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord stays at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again third, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains seventh, Norfolk Catholic drops from fifth to eighth, and Crofton enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge drops from ninth to tenth, and Lutheran High Northeast falls out of the rankings. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains seventh, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again eighth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart is once against tenth.
The Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast and third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball teams are heading to Lincoln for the State Tournament. The Lady Eagles won the C-2-1 District Final on Saturday, beating Freeman 25-6, 25-20, 25-12 at Shelby/Rising City High School. Lauren Buhrman had nine kills, Becca Gebhardt recorded eight kills and 14 digs, Chloe Spence netted 18 set assists and ten digs, Halle Berner dug up twelve balls, and Grace Bitney added five blocks. The Lady Eagles, who have reached the State Tournament for the second year in a row, are now 33-1 on the season. Top seeded Lutheran High Northeast will face eight-seed 22-11 Centennial in the opening round of the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday at 7:00. Home team Norfolk Catholic took down Crofton in three sets 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 to claim the C-2-1 District Final on Saturday and reach the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Channatee Robles had eleven kills and 13 digs, Addison Corr dug up 19 balls, Taylor Kautz recorded twelve kills, and Carly Marshall dished out 30 set assists. The Lady Knights, who are now 23-7 on the season, will play 19-6 Superior in the opening round of the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday at approximately 8:30 PM. Norfolk Catholic is the three-seed in the bracket. Regarding area teams in the State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, also in Class 'C-2', West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will take on Overton at 7:00 and Clarkson/Leigh will face Howells/Dodge at approximately 8:30 PM. In a Class 'D-1' match, Hartington Cedar Catholic will tangle with Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 2:00. In Class 'D-2', Chambers/Wheeler Central will meet Wynot at 9:00 AM, and Humphrey St. Francis will play Falls City Sacred Heart at 10:45. In Class 'C-1', on Wednesday, Columbus Lakeview will play Syracuse at approximately 3:45.
NFL Scoreboard: Buffalo 24 New England 21; Cincinnati 31 Tennessee 20; Indianapolis 41 Detroit 21; Kansas City 35 N.Y. Jets 9; Las Vegas 16 Cleveland 6; Miami 28 L.A. Rams 17; Minnesota 28 Green Bay 22; Pittsburgh 28 Baltimore 24; Denver 31 L.A. Chargers 30; New Orleans 26 Chicago 23 (OT); Seattle 37 San Francisco 27; Philadelphia 23 Dallas 9.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Los Angeles FC at San Jose 10:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1
Final Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
Final New York City FC 5, New York 2
Final Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
Final New England 4, D.C. United 3
Final Toronto FC 2, Miami 1
Final Colorado 3, Seattle 1
Final Portland 1, Vancouver 0
Final LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1