Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 16, 2020

South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from an SEC program in midseason. The move to dismiss Muschamp comes on the heels of South Carolina's third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss on Saturday. The 2-5 Gamecocks have allowed a total of 159 points during their three-game losing streak and gave up 708 yards of total offense in the loss to Ole Miss. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator and former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo will take over as interim coach. The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team added Elkhorn running back Aiden Young as a walk-on. Young is listed at 5’9 and 175 pounds and is walking on with the Huskers rather than playing somewhere at the Division II level. He ran for 124 yards last Friday night in a win over Hastings in a Class ‘B’ semifinal. Young is the latest in a recent string of walk-ons to pledge to NU as the high school season in the state begins to wind down. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Carson Rohde verbally committed Thursday, and then Young became the fifth to join the class in the past 15 days.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Creighton men’s basketball team added a recruit in TyTy Washington yesterday. Washington announced his decision on Twitter. He could arrive as Creighton’s most decorated recruit in recent history. Washington is listed as the 67th ranked overall prospect on the 247Sports composite. Rivals has him at 86th overall and ESPN rates him 83rd. The four-star prospect chose Creighton over Illinois and San Diego State. The 6’4 guard is part of the 2021 class.
Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett earned a United World Wrestling Junior Freestyle National Championship at 61 kg yesterday at UWW Junior Nationals in Omaha. Lovett opened the day with a pin of future Northwestern Wildcat Carter Young in the quarterfinals and followed with a 10-0 technical fall victory against Utah Valley’s Isaiah Delgado in the semifinals, his fourth technical fall win of the tournament. Lovett edged Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews 5-4 in the championship match. Also finishing in the top eight was Isaiah Alford with a fifth-place finish at 74 kg.
The Columbus Lakeview volleyball squad finished their season with a 30-6 record and a third place finish in Class ‘C-1’ after sweeping Syracuse 3-0, losing to eventual champion Wahoo 3-0, and beating Lincoln Lutheran 3-0 at the State Volleyball Tournament a week and a half ago. This season the Lady Vikings’ 30 victories occurred at the expense of Schuyler, Seward, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Stanton, York, Crofton, Central City twice, Oakland/Craig, Nebraska Christian, Boone Central twice, Sidney, Waverly, Columbus Scotus three times, Beatrice, Crete twice, Lutheran High Northeast, Holdrege, Grand Island Northwest, Lexington, Bishop Neumann, Omaha Concordia, North Bend Central, Wayne, Syracuse, and Lincoln Lutheran. Columbus Lakeview will lose five seniors to graduation.
The Clarkson/Leigh volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 22-9 mark after finishing in fourth place at the Class ‘C-2’ State Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Patriots beat Howells/Dodge in three sets before falling to eventual champion Lutheran High Northeast in five and Overton in three sets. This season, Clarkson/Leigh’s 22 wins came at the expense of Howells/Dodge twice, Madison, Stanton twice, BRLD three times, Pender twice, High Plains Community, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Mead, Hampton, Silver Lake, Archbishop Bergan, Shelby/Rising City, Humphrey St. Francis, Wisner/Pilger, and Oakland/Craig. The Lady Patriots will lose four seniors to graduation in Grace Baumert, Kayden Schumacher (Shoe-mocker), Bailey Lamburg, & Alissa Kasik.
The Chambers/Wheeler Central volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 33-2 mark after falling to Diller/Odell in the Class ‘D-2’ State Championship match nine days ago in five sets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Scores of the match had the Griffin winning 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14. The Coyotes had beaten Wynot & Maywood/Hayes Center to reach the title match. This season, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s 33 wins came at the expense of Summerland twice, Central Valley twice, Elgin Public/Pope John three times, O’Neill St. Mary’s four times, Ainsworth, North Central three times, Twin Loup twice, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Neligh/Oakdale, Stuart, Spalding Academy, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Elkhorn Valley, Palmer, Wausa, Anselmo/Merna, Mullen, Riverside, Burwell, Wauneta/Palisade, Wynot, and Maywood/Hayes Center. The Coyotes will lose eight seniors to graduation.
NFL Scoreboard: Cleveland 10 Houston 7; Detroit 30 Washington 27; Green Bay 24 Jacksonville 20; N.Y. Giants 27 Philadelphia 17; Tampa Bay 46 Carolina 23; Arizona 32 Buffalo 30; Las Vegas 37 Denver 12; Miami 29 L.A. Chargers 21; L.A. Rams 23 Seattle 16; New Orleans 27 San Francisco 13; Pittsburgh 36 Cincinnati 10; New England 23 Baltimore 17.
