Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 3, 2021

Kyle Lowry had 37 points and eleven assists, Pascal Siakam had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors defeated the home-team Los Angeles Lakers 121-114. LeBron James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists before going back to the locker room with 6:42 to play. It was the second game back for James after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle. Toronto ended a three-game losing streak despite not having Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher or Gary Trent Jr. available because of injuries or to rest after losing at Utah on Saturday. The Defending Champion Lakers have dropped to 36-28 and are now the six-seed in the Western Conference.
Pete Alonso capped the New York Mets’ six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7. Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead. It looked as if Rhys Hoskins hit a tying three-run shot for Philadelphia in the ninth, but the homer was overturned by a replay review. Jeurys Familia then struck out Bryce Harper for the final out.
Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third that highlighted the Minnesota Twins’ 13-4 mauling of the Kansas City Royals in a game heard yesterday on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM. Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games to support José Berríos, who struck out nine while allowing four runs over six innings of his first victory in four starts. The Royals drop to 16-10 and have a 1 ½ game lead for first place in the American League Central.
The Nebraska-Omaha's men’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament run ended last night in overtime, falling to Stanford, 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Mavericks shut out the tournament’s four-seed for the first 90 minutes before the Cardinal scored 48 seconds into overtime for the win on a goal by Charlie Wehan. With the loss, UNO finishes the season 7-3-1. They had beaten UNC Greensboro 3-2 on Thursday. Stanford outshot the Mavericks 24-2 in regulation, including 17-0 after halftime.
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team completed play yesterday in the three-day Region XI Tournament at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course at Riverside, Iowa. Kirkwood Community College of Iowa was the champion with a 901. They won by two strokes. Northeast finished fifth with a 981. Kirkwood’s James Morgan was the medalist after carding a 218. He won by three strokes. The Hawks’ Ty Heimes of Battle Creek tied for ninth place with a 235. He advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind., May 18-21.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school soccer rankings. In the boys rankings, Omaha South remains first and Columbus enters the rankings at number ten in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt stays at number one, Columbus Scotus moves up from tenth to seventh, Schuyler drops from seventh to ninth, and South Sioux City enters the rankings at number ten. In the girls rankings, Lincoln Southwest is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt stays at number one and Columbus Scotus moves up from ninth to eighth.
Local Scores: NECC 8-16 Southeastern CC, IA 3-6 (Bsbl DH); NECC 4 Scott CC, IA 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 5 Scott CC, IA 0 (W. Socc.); Rutgers 6 Nebraska 0 (Bsbl); Creighton 11 St. John’s 4 (Bsbl); UNO 15 Western Illinois 13 (Bsbl); Augustana, SD 16 WSC 8 (Bsbl); Nebraska 8 Maryland 0 (SB); Missouri-Kansas City 5-2 UNO 2-9 (SB DH).
Local Schedule: LHNE/NC vs. Columbus Scotus at Wilderness Park, Columbus (G. Socc. B-5 Sub-Dist. Semifinal-5:00); Archbishop Bergan at Nfk High (Bsbl-5:00); LHNE at Lincoln Lutheran at Crooked Creek Golf Club (BG Dual-1:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Toronto 7 Atlanta 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 0
Final Tampa Bay 5 Houston 4
Final Minnesota 13 Kansas City 4
Final Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0
Final Texas 5 Boston 3
Final Oakland 7 Baltimore 5
Final Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 3 Miami 1
Final St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 0
Final Cincinnati 13 Chicago Cubs 12
Final L.A. Dodgers 16 Milwaukee 4
Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 1
Final Arizona 8 Colorado 4
Final N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 7
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Milwaukee 117 Brooklyn 114
Final Portland 129 Boston 119
Final New York 122 Houston 97
Final Miami 121 Charlotte 111
Final Phoenix 123 Oklahoma City 120
Final Sacramento 111 Dallas 99
Final OT Philadelphia 113 San Antonio 111
Final Toronto 121 L.A. Lakers 114
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 1
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final tie Miami 0 Nashville 0
Final Seattle 3 LA Galaxy 0
Final Colorado 1 Vancouver 0