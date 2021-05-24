Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 24, 2021

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship to become the oldest player to win a major title. The 50-year-old Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 for a 6 under total, wasting most of a five-shot lead on the back nine before finishing two ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. Lefty also became the first player to win tournaments 30 years apart, and the tenth to win in three different decades.
The NBA Playoffs continued yesterday with more first round opening games. Tobias Harris pumped in 37 points and Joel Embiid added 30 as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Washington, 125-118. Memphis defeated the top seed in the West as Dillon Brooks provided 31 points and seven rebounds in their 112-109 win at Utah. Devin Booker had 34 points in the Phoenix Suns' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 99-90, and Trae Young drained a jumper with 0.9 seconds left to give Atlanta a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Royals pulled out a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Carlos Santana’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. Kansas City was held to three hits until the ninth, when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana connected against Michael Fulmer. KC improves to 22-23 and are four games out of first place in the American League Central.
The Nebraska baseball team captured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title yesterday with a 9-0 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Bloomington, Indiana. Max Anderson went 3-4 to lead the Big Red’s 13 hit attack and Jaxson Hallmark hit his first home run of the season. Five Husker pitchers combined on the shutout. It's the second regular-season Big Ten title for the baseball team, after it won its first title in 2017. The program has now won twelve conference titles, including eight regular-season championships. With no Big Ten Tournament this year, Nebraska has also secured the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for Monday, May 31 at 11:00 on ESPN2. After winning four conference titles as a player at Nebraska, Coach Will Bolt secured his first conference title as a head coach in Lincoln in just his second season at the helm of the NU baseball program. The 29-11 Huskers extended their winning streak to eight games and capped a 4-0 weekend yesterday, including two wins over both Ohio State and Indiana. The Big Red last won eight straight games in 2016.
For the first time in program history, the NJCAA 14th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks women’s soccer team are the Region XI champions after defeating Hawkeye Community College of Iowa, 2-1 in the Region XI Championship game yesterday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field. Naomi Pedroza scored first for the Hawks in the 49th-minute after both teams went scoreless in the first half. Jonatha Tighe gave Northeast a 2-0 advantage in the 69th-minute as both teams took turns taking shots in the second half. Hawkeye scored in the 70th-minute, but the Hawks secured the first conference championship in the fifth year of the program’s existence. Pedroza was named the tournament MVP and offensive MVP of the tournament, while Mackenzie Byrnes was named the top goalie of the tournament. Jessica Clinton earned tournament defensive MVP honors. Northeast improves to 12-3-1 on the season. The NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament is scheduled for June 4-9 in Evans, Ga.
The State Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ competing. In highlights regarding Norfolk Catholic, the Boys 4X100 relay is the Class ‘C’ State Champion. The team consists of Mason Timmerman, Alex Primm, Carter Janssen, & Jackson Clausen. They ran a time of 44.16, winning by .14. Clausen also finished 2nd in the 100 & 200 meter dash, Kade Pieper got fourth in the Shot Put, Jozy Piper & Mary Fennessy were fifth & seventh respectively in the Discus, and Carly Marshall placed sixth in the 300 Hurdles. The Norfolk Catholic boys scored 39 points to finish third in Class ‘C’ behind champion David City Aquinas (53) & Grand Island Central Catholic (45.5). The Lady Knights totaled 24 points to place tenth. Chase County was the champion with 68 points. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning Class ‘C’ events today included Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (800 & 1600), Oakland/Craig’s Jack Pille (300 H), and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe (110 H). The York girls and Hastings boys won Class ‘B’. Winning Class ‘B’ events included Pierce’ Logan Moeller (TJ) & Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer (300 H).
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team won the Kelly’s Tournament yesterday in Norfolk. They went 5-0 for the weekend which included two wins on Sunday over the TSCU Blaze 16’s out of Sioux Falls 6-0 and then routed the Yankton Fury Fire 18’s 10-2. Norfolk has now won the last three tournaments they’ve played and are 14-0 on the season.
Local Scores: North Platte 13-15 Nfk Seniors 3-11 (Bsbl DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 7 Iowa 5 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Columbus at Nfk Seniors (Bsbl-7:00).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Washington 6 Baltimore 5
Final Philadelphia 6 Boston 2
Final San Diego 9 Seattle 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4
Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Final Minnesota 8 Cleveland 5
Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2
Final Texas 3 Houston 2
Final L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 1
Final Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 1
Final Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 4
Final Colorado 4 Arizona 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 11 San Francisco 5
Final Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Philadelphia 125 Washington 118
Final Phoenix 99 L.A. Lakers 90
Final Atlanta 107 New York 105
Final Memphis 112 Utah 109
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final 2OT Nashville 4 Carolina 3
Final Colorado 5 St. Louis 2
Final Boston 3 Washington 1
Final OT Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 4
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Indiana 89 Washington 77
Final New York 93 Chicago 85
Final Connecticut 72 Las Vegas 65
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final tie Atlanta 1 Seattle 1
Final Philadelphia 1 D.C. United 0
Final Nashville 1 Austin FC 0