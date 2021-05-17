Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 17, 2021

The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference.  Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Sacramento Kings, 121-99.  Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.

LeBron vs. Steph. Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode.  The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set.  It starts Tuesday, with the Eastern Conference as tenth-seeded Charlotte visits ninth-seeded Indiana, and eighth-seeded Washington goes head to head with seventh-seeded Boston.  Things shift to the West on Wednesday as tenth-seeded San Antonio visits ninth-seeded-Memphis, and eighth-seeded Golden State is at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.  LeBron James and Stephen Curry have squared off four times for championships, when the Warriors versus Cleveland was an annual NBA Finals matchup.  They’ll square off Wednesday for a different prize, the seventh seed in the West.

Groups alleging human-rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.  The move is likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.  A coalition representing residents of Hong Kong and others have issued a statement calling for the boycott.  The Beijing Games are set to open on Feb. 4, 2022.  That is six months after the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo are to end.  A recent U.S. State Department report stated explicitly that “genocide and crimes against humanity” have taken place in the past year against Muslims and other minorities in northwestern China.

Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, giving the White Sox a 4-3 triumph over the Royals in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM.  Kansas City led 3-2 in the ninth until Tim Anderson doubled and scored on Yoán Moncada’s single.  The Royals drop to 18-22 and are 6.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.

The Omaha World Herald reports that the Creighton men’s basketball team landed a commitment from four-star recruit Arthur Kaluma, a former UNLV signee who'll join the Bluejays this summer as the headliner of a landmark recruiting class.  Kaluma, from Arizona, is 6’8 forward and is rated 45th overall on the 247Sports composite rankings of the 2021 class.  He's the highest-ranked prospect in Creighton's four-man class, and the highest-ranked recruit to pick CU in the Greg McDermott era.  His addition Sunday afternoon boosted the rankings of the Jays' 2021 recruiting class to twelfth nationally.  It's the highest-touted group of incoming freshmen in recent Creighton history.  The recruits will join the CU program just a few months removed from its first Sweet 16 run since 1974.  Kaluma had the attention of almost every high-major program last summer.  He chose to sign with UNLV in November but chose to back away after UNLV’s coach left the program.

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team competes in the A-4 District Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squads participate in the C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk at 9:00 AM.  Also, the State Soccer Championships continue at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium with semifinal action.  In the Class ‘B’ Girls Bracket, Norris takes on Omaha Duchesne at 10:00 and Omaha Skutt plays Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 1:00.  In the Class ‘B’ Boys Bracket, Lexington meets Mt. Michael Benedictine at 4:00 and Omaha Skutt battles Bennington at 7:00.  The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes.  Regarding area teams, in Class ‘A’, Columbus plays Papillion La Vista South in an elimination game at Haymarket Park in Lincoln at 10:00.

Local Scores:  Creighton 3 Seton Hall 1 (Bsbl); Northwestern at Nebraska (Bsbl-Ccd. COVID-19); Oral Roberts at UNO (Bsbl-Ccd. Rain); Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Columbus, OH 3 (Bsbl); Northwestern 6 Nebraska 5 (SB).

