Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 10, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 25 points and Josh Richardson added 20 as the Dallas Mavericks blew by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97. It was an easy win for Dallas despite Luka Doncic, who received a flagrant-two foul and an automatic ejection early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton in the groin area. The flagrant 2 does not count toward Doncic's technical foul total. He has 15 technical fouls this season, one shy of an automatic one-game suspension.
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't look like a team that could be relegated to the NBA's play-in tournament. Anthony Davis had 42 points and twelve rebounds as the Lakers won for just the third time in their last eleven games, 123-110 over the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are now one game behind Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Phoenix is two games behind the West-leading Utah Jazz.
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field's Golden Games in California. He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds. Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox thrash the Kansas City Royals, 9-3 and finish off a three-game sweep. Lucas Giolito gave up one run and four hits over five innings as Chicago dealt Kansas City its eighth loss in a row. The Royals drop to 16-17 and are now 3.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school soccer rankings. Regarding the boys, Lincoln Southwest stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first, Columbus Scotus jumps from sixth to fifth, and South Sioux City moves up from eighth to seventh. In the girls rankings, Gretna remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first and Columbus Scotus moves up from seventh to sixth.
The Norfolk Golden Girls softball teams were in action this past weekend. The 18’s won the York Swing into Summer Tournament by beating the Elkhorn Edge 9-0. They improve to 9-0 on the season. The 16 and under Severance took third place in the tournament and are now 5-3-1 on the year. The 14 and under Koch team recorded a 2-0-1 mark to finish second in Lincoln at the Play it Again Sports Tournament. They now have a record of 6-3-1.
Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California. 48 of those entries are set to tackle Local Qualifying today at the Beatrice Country Club. Of the 48, three players will advance to a Final Qualifying stage with a chance to play in this year's U.S. Open. Among today’s competitors in Beatrice include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer, and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team holds their own invitational at 9:30 AM. The teams competing include Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk's JV, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, and Wayne. Also, the Nebraska baseball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers at 10:00.
Local Scores: NECC 11 Ellsworth CC, IA 3 (ICCAC Best of 3 Region XI Bsbl Tourn.); Iowa Lakes CC 11 NECC 2 (ICCAC Region XI-A SB Tourn.); Indiana 4 Nebraska 2; Nebraska 15 Rutgers 5 (Bsbl Tri.); UNO 5 North Dakota St. 4 (Bsbl); Creighton at Butler (Bsbl Ccd. Rain); St. Paul 8-1 Omaha Storm Chasers 2-6 (Bsbl DH); Iowa 6-4 Nebraska 1-1 (SB DH); Winona St., MN 18-15 WSC 0-0 (SB DH).
INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Washington 2
Final L.A. Angels 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota at Detroit 2:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 4 Baltimore 3
Final Texas 10 Seattle 2
Final Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 3
Final Houston 7 Toronto 4
Final Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Milwaukee 2 Miami 1
Final N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 2
Final St. Louis 2 Colorado 0
Final Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Final San Diego 11 San Francisco 1
Final Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Miami 130 Boston 124
Final New York 106 L.A. Clippers 100
Final Dallas 124 Cleveland 97
Final Minnesota 128 Orlando 96
Final New Orleans 112 Charlotte 110
Final Chicago 108 Detroit 96
Final Sacramento 126 Oklahoma City 98
Final L.A. Lakers 123 Phoenix 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Chicago 4 Dallas 2
Final Calgary 6 Ottawa 1
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final tie Atlanta 1 Miami 1
Final Seattle 2 Portland 1
Final Sporting Kansas City 2 Austin FC 1