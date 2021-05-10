Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 10, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 25 points and Josh Richardson added 20 as the Dallas Mavericks blew by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97.  It was an easy win for Dallas despite Luka Doncic, who received a flagrant-two foul and an automatic ejection early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton in the groin area.  The flagrant 2 does not count toward Doncic's technical foul total.  He has 15 technical fouls this season, one shy of an automatic one-game suspension.

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't look like a team that could be relegated to the NBA's play-in tournament.  Anthony Davis had 42 points and twelve rebounds as the Lakers won for just the third time in their last eleven games, 123-110 over the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are now one game behind Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference.  Phoenix is two games behind the West-leading Utah Jazz.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf couldn’t catch the field in his heat of a 100-meter race at USA Track and Field's Golden Games in California.  He finished ninth out of nine runners but in a respectable time of 10.37 seconds.  Although Metcalf didn’t earn a spot in the final, he did pick up the respect of sprinters who were out to prove that track speed was far different from football fast.

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox thrash the Kansas City Royals, 9-3 and finish off a three-game sweep.  Lucas Giolito gave up one run and four hits over five innings as Chicago dealt Kansas City its eighth loss in a row.  The Royals drop to 16-17 and are now 3.5 games out of first place in the American League Central.

The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school soccer rankings.  Regarding the boys, Lincoln Southwest stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’.  In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first, Columbus Scotus jumps from sixth to fifth, and South Sioux City moves up from eighth to seventh.  In the girls rankings, Gretna remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’. In Class ‘B’, Omaha Skutt is once again first and Columbus Scotus moves up from seventh to sixth.

The Norfolk Golden Girls softball teams were in action this past weekend.  The 18’s won the York Swing into Summer Tournament by beating the Elkhorn Edge 9-0.  They improve to 9-0 on the season.  The 16 and under Severance took third place in the tournament and are now 5-3-1 on the year.  The 14 and under Koch team recorded a 2-0-1 mark to finish second in Lincoln at the Play it Again Sports Tournament.  They now have a record of 6-3-1.  

Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California.  48 of those entries are set to tackle Local Qualifying today at the Beatrice Country Club.  Of the 48, three players will advance to a Final Qualifying stage with a chance to play in this year's U.S. Open.  Among today’s competitors in Beatrice include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer, and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite.  Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team holds their own invitational at 9:30 AM.  The teams competing include Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk's JV, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, and Wayne.  Also, the Nebraska baseball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers at 10:00.

Local Scores:  NECC 11 Ellsworth CC, IA 3 (ICCAC Best of 3 Region XI Bsbl Tourn.); Iowa Lakes CC 11 NECC 2 (ICCAC Region XI-A SB Tourn.); Indiana 4 Nebraska 2; Nebraska 15 Rutgers 5 (Bsbl Tri.); UNO 5 North Dakota St. 4 (Bsbl); Creighton at Butler (Bsbl Ccd. Rain); St. Paul 8-1 Omaha Storm Chasers 2-6 (Bsbl DH); Iowa 6-4 Nebraska 1-1 (SB DH); Winona St., MN 18-15 WSC 0-0 (SB DH).

INTERLEAGUE

    Cincinnati    at    Cleveland    1:10 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    N.Y. Yankees    3    Washington    2    

Final    L.A. Angels    2    L.A. Dodgers    1    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

    Minnesota    at    Detroit    2:10 p.m.    (Postponed)

Final    Boston    4    Baltimore    3    

Final    Texas    10    Seattle    2    

Final    Chicago White Sox    9    Kansas City    3    

Final    Houston    7    Toronto    4    

Final    Tampa Bay    4    Oakland    3    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Milwaukee    2    Miami    1    

Final    N.Y. Mets    4    Arizona    2    

Final    St. Louis    2    Colorado    0    

Final    Pittsburgh    6    Chicago Cubs    5    

Final    San Diego    11    San Francisco    1    

Final    Atlanta    6    Philadelphia    1    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Miami    130    Boston    124    

Final    New York    106    L.A. Clippers    100    

Final    Dallas    124    Cleveland    97    

Final    Minnesota    128    Orlando    96    

Final    New Orleans    112    Charlotte    110    

Final    Chicago    108    Detroit    96    

Final    Sacramento    126    Oklahoma City    98    

Final    L.A. Lakers    123    Phoenix    110    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Chicago    4    Dallas    2    

Final    Calgary    6    Ottawa    1    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final tie    Atlanta    1    Miami    1    

Final    Seattle    2    Portland    1    

Final    Sporting Kansas City    2    Austin FC    1   

