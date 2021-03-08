Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 8, 2021

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 35 points to lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 win over Team Durant. Damian Lillard finished with 32 points for Team LeBron, Stephen Curry had 28 and Jaylen Brown added 22. Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points, two more than Kyrie Irving.
Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left gave home-team Northwestern a 79-78 win over Nebraska in the regular-season finale. Pete Nance missed a running hook but Young was there to follow with the game-winner. Six Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Chase Audige with 14 points. Kobe Webster had 23 points and seven three-pointers, both career highs, to lead the Cornhuskers. He also dished out five assists. Teammate Trey McGowens added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Northwestern, who led at halftime 39-30, improves to 9-14 overall and 6-13 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 7-19 overall and 3-16 in the conference. The Huskers will play next when they face Penn State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at 8:00 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For the first time since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton had three men's basketball players pick up All-Conference honors in the same season when the awards were announced yesterday. Marcus Zegarowski was named First Team All-BIG EAST, Damien Jefferson was recognized as Second Team All-BIG EAST and Denzel Mahoney brought home Honorable-Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim. The 18-7 Creighton Bluejays will be the second seed later this week when the BIG EAST Tournament begins at Madison Square Garden. They will play on Thursday at 5:00 against the winner of Wednesday night's match-up between seventh-seeded Xavier and tenth-seeded Butler.
For the first time in 21 years and the third time ever, the Wayne State men's basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament as they were announced last night as the four seed for the Central Regional that will be held in Aberdeen, South Dakota starting Saturday. The Wildcats posted an 11-6 record this season and will play five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead. Wayne State won the NSIC South Division regular season title. They won their first game in the NSIC Tournament over St. Cloud State 73-70 before not being able to compete in the NSIC Tournament semi-finals due to COVID 19 protocols. Wayne State also qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 1999, hosting the North Central Regional, while also making the post season the following season in 2000 advancing to the regional title game before falling to Metro State. 18-1 Northern State is the top seed in the Central Regional Tournament and will be the host school earning a first-round bye along with two seed 23-2 Northwest Missouri State. 19-6 Washburn is the three seed and will face six seed 14-10 Missouri Western while four seed 11-6 Wayne State battles five seed 10-4 MSU Moorhead. Game times will be announced today.
The third-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished third at the 2021 Big Ten Championships with 105.5 points for the program's seventh top-five finish at the event and sixth in as many years. Nebraska was led by second-place finishes from Ridge Lovett (149), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) and eight Huskers clinched automatic bids to the NCAA Championships. Former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking (157) finished seventh in his first Big Ten Championships appearance. He finished the tournament 2-2. Nebraska now sets its focus to the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Bellevue West remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Pierce jumps from tenth to seventh, and Wayne enters the rankings at number eight. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic stays at number one, BRLD remains third, Hartington Cedar Catholic is once again fourth, and Wakefield moves up from tenth to eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge jumps from fifth to fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from first to fifth, Walthill enters the rankings at number seven, and Osmond falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to fourth, Wynot jumps from seventh to sixth, O’Neill St. Mary’s drops from first to seventh.
The Norfolk High boys basketball team’s 2020-21 campaign concluded at 8-16 after dropping a 113-77 A-2 District Semifinal loss at Millard North on February 27th. This year the Panthers defeated North Platte, Lincoln High three times, South Sioux City, Fremont, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East twice, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, and Millard North. Norfolk was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 74-65.3. Kallan Herman will graduate, who averaged 25.9 points per game, 37% from three-point range, and 4.8 rebounds. The Panthers will also lose Shon King, Isaac Heimes, Colton Price, Reed Stoltz, and Daydon Taylor to graduation.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team finished their season at 14-8 after a 52-39 loss at Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final on February 25th. This year the Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Riverside, Omaha Nation, Creighton, and Elkhorn Valley while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Battle Creek, Humphrey St. Francis, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, and Howells/Dodge. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes on average through 22 games 53.7-45.8. Coach Kenny Blank in his two years, now records of 13-10 and 14-8. The Eagles will lose Eli Knapp, Grant Colligan, Haydyn Beaudette, and Adam Echtenkamp to graduation.
The Pierce Bluejays are ranked seventh in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-1’. This year, the State Tournament bound Bluejays have beaten Howells/Dodge, Boone Central, Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill twice, Columbus Scotus, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Hartington Cedar Catholic, South Sioux City, David City Aquinas, Columbus Lakeview, Norfolk Catholic twice, Battle Creek twice, Crofton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Clarkson/Leigh, Wayne, and Wahoo. Pierce has lost to Archbishop Bergan, Auburn, Wayne, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Bluejays are outscoring their opponents on average through 25 contests 52.3-37.2. The eighth-seeded 21-4 Bluejays have won four games in a row and six of their last seven and will play top ranked 23-0 Auburn in the opening round of Wednesday at 1:30 in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL. Pierce lost to this team on December 31st at the Wayne State Holiday Tournament 53-41. The Auburn Bulldogs are the two-time Class ‘C-1’ Defending State Champions and have a win streak of 59 games dating back to February 9th, 2019 when they lost to BRLD.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team’s season came to an end on February 26th after falling at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the C-2-3 District Final. This year the 12-12 Lady Knights defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, Stanton, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Crofton twice, and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 43.4-42.6. The Lady Knights will lose Carly Marshall, Anna Neuhalfen, Mary Fennessy, Emily Faltys, and Taylor Kautz to graduation.
The Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur girls basketball team finished third in the state in Class ‘C-2’ after a 2-1 performance at the State Tournament last week. They beat Wood River 62-41, lost to Ponca 55-37, and then topped Bridgeport in the third place game 47-40. The Wolverines finished 22-5 and won 15 of their last 16 games. This season they earned wins over Homer, Omaha Nation twice, Howells/Dodge, Pender twice, Nebraska City, Louisville, Wayne, Tekemah/Herman, Ponca, Wakefield, Stanton, Twin River, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Oakland/Craig, Wisner/Pilger, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Central, Wood River, and Bridgeport. BRLD’s five losses occurred to Clarkson/Leigh, Pierce, Elkhorn North, West Point-Beemer, and Ponca. The Wolverines outscored their opponents on average through 27 games 55.8-38.4. They will lose Isabel Fremont, Aubrey Berg, Audra Nolting, Caragan Tietz, and Emma Beutler to graduation.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 9-5 on the season after beating North Iowa Area Community College at home last Saturday 83-65. The Hawks this season have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Central of Nebraska, Iowa Central, Southeastern, Southwestern, and North Iowa Area while falling to Kirkwood twice, Iowa Western, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Western. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through the 14 contests 72.7-62.6. The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they visit Creston, Iowa to play 7-7 Southwestern Community College.
Local Scores: Northwestern 79 Nebraska 78 (MBB); Marquette 64 Creighton 59 (WBB BIG EAST Tourn. Semifinals); Kirkwood CC, IA 25-25-25 NECC 19-17-16 (VB); Northern Oklahoma College-Enid 4-6 NECC 2-5 (Bsbl DH); Nebraska-Omaha 5 Creighton 2 (Bsbl); Nebraska 4 Purdue 0 (Bsbl); WSC 7 Emporia St. 5; Creighton 8 Illinois-Chicago 2 (SB); UNO 7 New Mexico 2 (SB); Missouri-St. Louis 2 WSC 1 (SB); Michigan 3 Nebraska 2 (W. Socc.); Xavier 1 Creighton 0 (W. Socc.); UNO 1 South Dakota 0 (W. Socc.).
Local Schedule: Mt. Marty JV at NECC (SB DH-1:00); UNO vs. Western Illinois at Sioux Falls, SD (Summit League WBB Tourn. Semifinals-11:45).
Wednesday: We will have six games from the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. In 1:30 games, Pierce tangles with Auburn on 97.5 KEXL, Hartington Cedar Catholic plays Freeman on 106 KIX, & Howells/Dodge takes on Walthill on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM WJAG. At 4:00, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Southern Valley on 97.5 KEXL. In 6:30 games, Humphrey St. Francis battles Wynot on 97.5 KEXL & BRLD plays Bridgeport on 106 KIX.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Team LeBron 170 Team Durant 150
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Islanders 5 Buffalo 2
Final Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 3
Final New Jersey 1 Boston 0
Final Washington 3 Philadelphia 1
Final Pittsburgh 5 N-Y Rangers 1
Final SO Nashville 4 Dallas 3
Final SO Ottawa 4 Calgary 3
Final Carolina 4 Florida 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final Michigan St. 70 (2)Michigan 64
Final (3)Baylor 88 (18)Texas Tech 73
Final (5)Iowa 77 (25)Wisconsin 73
Final (9)Houston 67 Memphis 64
Final (15)Texas 76 TCU 64
Final (20)Loyola of Chicago 75 Drake 65