Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 30, 2020

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.
DeMarcus Robinson has accepted a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are maintaining an aerial attack that includes receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman. Robinson grabbed 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns last season, his fourth since being taken by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Although Watkins is signed through next season, he may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison. The 26-year-old Allison comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay, where he caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season. Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers and joins a team that includes receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each of whom surpassed 60 catches and 600 yards receiving in 2019.
Timmy Hill won yesterday’s virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, the second in an iRacing series thrown together after NASCAR's 36-race season was suspended four events into the year. Hill is considered among the top competitors in iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the game. One highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally trying but failing to crash Ty Dillon.
Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung has announced that he is declaring for the NBA draft after averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 assists for the Hoyas this past season. However, he is maintaining his college eligibility in case he decides to stay at Georgetown. McClung missed time because of a right foot injury this year and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown's 32 games. He averaged 13.1 points as a freshman.
The University of Washington has announced that former Huskies football coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77. Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was 44-25-1 as the Huskies head coach and never had a losing record but was fired following the 1998 season. Washington’s best season under Lambright came in 1995 when it shared the Pac-10 title but missed out on a trip to the Rose Bowl.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have announced their all-state teams. Regarding the boys, Wayne’s Shea Sweetland reached the Class ‘C-1’ Second team. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD’s Lucas Vogt & Dylan Beutler along with Ponca’s Carter Kingsbury made the First team while BRLD’s Jaxon Johnson was honored on the Second team. Vogt was named the captain. In Class ‘D-1’, Noah Schutte of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge was named to the first team and the captain. Teammate Ty Erwin, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Jason Sjuts, and Osmond’s Keaton Timmerman were also honored on the First team. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Bret Hanis reached the Class ‘D-1’ Second team. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis’ Trevor Pfeifer & O’Neill St. Mary’s Aidan Hedstrom were honored on the First team while Humphrey St. Francis’ Tanner Pfeifer and Randolph’s Carter Schnoor made the Second team. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Sweetland reached the Class ‘C-1’ Second team. In Class ‘C-2’, Vogt & Beutler along with Kingsbury made the First team. Vogt was named the captain. In Class ‘D-1’, Schutte was named to the first team and the captain. Jason Sjuts, and Timmerman were also honored on the First team. Hanis reached the Class ‘D-1’ Second team. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis’ Trevor Pfeifer was honored on the First team while Humphrey St. Francis’ Tanner Pfeifer and Hedstrom made the Second team.
Regarding the Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star girls all-state teams, in the Omaha World Herald, Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner was honored on the All-Class First Team. West Point-Beemer’s Sidney Swanson made the Class ‘C-1’ First team. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig’s Kennedy Benne was named to the First team and the captain. She was joined on the team by Ponca’s Kaci Day. Reaching the Class ‘C-2’ Second team were North Central’s Miah Wiebelhaus and Crofton’s Kaley Einrem & Lacey Sprakel. Honored on the Class ‘D-1’ First team were Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Taylor Peter. She was also named the captain. Reaching the Second team were teammate Morgan Ramsey and Pender’s Ashley Ostrand. Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First team was captain Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot’s Katelyn Heine. Wynot’s Michaela Lange made the Second team. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner was honored on the Super-State First Team. Swanson made the Class ‘C-1’ First team. In Class ‘C-2’, Benne & Day were honored on the First team. Reaching the Class ‘C-2’ Second team were Sprakel and BRLD’s Caragan Tietz. Peter was honored on the Class ‘D-1’ First team. Reaching the Second team were Ostrand and Fullerton’s Hanna Plumbtree. Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First team was captain Weidner and Heine. Wynot’s Shalee Planer made the Second team.
The Norfolk High boys basketball team’s 2019-2020 season came to an end after a 75-41 road loss to eventual champion Bellevue West on February 29th in an A-1 District Semifinal. The Panthers, who finished 8-17 this season, earned wins over Columbus, Fremont twice, Lincoln High three times, South Sioux City, and Omaha Benson. Norfolk was outscored by their opponents on average through 25 games 60.9-57.2. Cameron Eisenhauer finished the season at 17.8 points per game, 31% from three-point range, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 steals. Kallen Herman netted 12.8 points per contest and 34% from beyond the arc. Tyson Stelling finished at 11.7 points per game and 48% from three-point range. Graduating from the team will be Eisenhauer, Stelling, Gage Dohren, Tyler Wilson, Nolan Strand, and Berkly Brummond.
The Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur boys basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded with a 29-0 record and a Class ‘C-2’ State Championship after a 61-47 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic on March 14th. The Wolverines had overwhelmed Doniphan-Trumbull 71-46 in the opening round and outlasted Sutton 59-51 in overtime in the semifinals. BRLD is now the two-time Defending State Champion and ran their win streak to 52 games dating back to a loss to Ponca in the semifinals of the State Tournament in March of 2018. This season, the Wolverines beat Omaha Nation, Homer twice, Walthill, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells/Dodge twice, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Ponca twice, Pierce, West Point-Beemer, Tekemah/Herman, Oakland/Craig, Wakefield twice, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Stanton, Winnebago, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder twice, North Bend Central, Wisner/Pilger, Hastings, Pender, Twin River, Doniphan/Trumbull, Sutton, and Grand Island Central Catholic. BRLD outscored their opponents on average through 29 contests 65.5-40. They will lose Will Gatzemeyer, Jaxon Johnson, Darwin Snyder, Braxton Bargmann, Devin Hegge, Brayden Anderson, and Arizona Riecken to graduation.
The Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball teams’ 2019-2020 season ended with a 27-1 mark and a Class ‘D-2’ runner-up after falling in the State Championship Game to Falls City Sacred Heart 45-33 on March 14th. The Flyers had beaten Randolph in the opening round 57-46 and Mullen in the semifinals 74-34. This season, Humphrey St. Francis defeated Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Riverside twice, Summerland, Fullerton twice, Wynot, York, Hartington/Newcastle, Nebraska Christian twice, Howells/Dodge, Burwell, St. Edward, Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Central Valley, Spalding Academy, David City Aquinas, Shelby/Rising City, Twin River, Wausa, Bloomfield, Giltner, Randolph, and Mullen. The Flyers outscored by their opponents on average through 28 games 68.6-37.8. Graduating from the team will be Trevor Pfeifer, Taylor Wemhoff, Evan Foltz, Dylan Wemhoff, Kolbe Classen, Landon Kush, and Connor Olmer.
The Wynot girls basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded with a 25-4 record and a Class ‘D-2’ State Championship after a 59-51 victory over Humphrey St. Francis on March 7th. The Lady Blue Devils had beaten Lawrence/Nelson 48-39 in the opening round and topped Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals 37-27. Wynot is now the two-time Defending State Champion. This season, they defeated Bloomfield three times, Winside, Osmond, Homer twice, Wausa, Randolph twice, York, Pender, Hartington/Newcastle twice, Niobrara/Verdigre, Winnebago, Viborg/Hurley, South Dakota, Walthill, Plainview, Ponca, Emerson/Hubbard, Crawford, Lawrence/Nelson, Falls City Sacred Heart, and Humphrey St. Francis. The Lady Blue Devils outscored their opponents on average through 29 contests 53.7-30.8. They will lose Shaelee Planer, Noelle Wieseler, Katelyn Heine, Kaitlyn Heimes, Michaela Lange, and Whitney Hochstein to graduation.
The Ponca girls basketball teams’ 2019-2020 season ended with a 23-5 mark and a Class ‘C-2’ runner-up after falling in the State Championship Game to Hastings St. Cecilia 41-37 on March 7th. The Lady Indians had beaten Grand Island Central Catholic in the opening round 56-38 and Oakland/Craig in the semifinals 51-43. This season, Ponca defeated Hartington/Newcastle, Wayne, Randolph, Irene-Wakonda, South Dakota, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Vermillion, South Dakota, Emerson/Hubbard, Neligh/Oakdale, Winnebago three times, Dakota Valley, South Dakota, Wakefield/Allen twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wynot, Walthill, Elk Point/Jefferson, South Dakota, Homer twice, Lourdes Central Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic, and Oakland/Craig. The Lady Indians outscored by their opponents on average through 28 games 54.3-36.6. Graduating from the team will be Kaci Day, Maggie McGill, Breann Gill, Meg Keller, and Morgan Nelson.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded with an 11-15 mark but surprisingly reached the state tournament and finished fourth in the state in Class ‘D-1’. The eighth-seeded Lady Trojans upset top-seed Weeping Water in the opening round 54-49 before falling to Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals 40-34 and Chambers/Wheeler Central in the third place game 66-54. This season, Hartington Cedar Catholic topped Norfolk Catholic, Wayne twice, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge twice, Creighton twice, Pierce, Hartington/Newcastle, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and Weeping Water. The Lady Trojans were outscored by their opponents on average through 26 games 50.4-48.9. Graduating from the team will be Abby Hochstein, Aiden Wortmann, and Ann Steffen.
The Neligh/Oakdale wrestling team had a solid season by finishing third with 74 points at the Class ‘D’ State Championships February 20th-22nd. Kaleb Pofahl (195) was runner-up, Brock Kester (120) got third, and Aiden Kuester (Kooster) (152) placed third. The Warriors also finished third at the State Duals Championships in Kearney with a 2-1 record. They beat Maxwell 40-39, lost to Burwell 43-33, and topped Mullen 42-39. Neligh/Oakdale finished with a 12-3 dual mark.
