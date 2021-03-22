Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Bluejays are 21-8 while the Bobcats are 17-7. Ohio is coming off a 62-58 win over Virginia last Saturday for their fourth win in a row and tenth in their last eleven games. Creighton edged UC Santa Barbara 63-62 last Saturday for their fourth victory in their last five contests.
The Nebraska-Omaha hockey team garnered the fourth NCAA Tournament bid in program history yesterday, earning a spot in the NCAA West Regional in Loveland, Colorado. The 14-10-1 Mavericks are the fourth seed in the regional and will face the top seed, 23-6 Minnesota, in the first round on Saturday at 8:00. The other half of the regional features Minnesota State and Quinnipiac who will play on Saturday at 3:00. The winners of the two first-round games will face each other on Sunday for a berth in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. UNO last appeared in NCAA tournament play in 2015 when it earned a spot in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four in Boston, Massachusetts for the first time in program history.
The Howells/Dodge boys basketball team finished as the Class ‘D-1’ State Runner-up after a 2-1 performance at the State Tournament two weeks ago. They beat Walthill 68-49, Burwell 76-45, and then lost to Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52-47 in overtime in the championship game. The Jaguars finished 20-9 and won six of their last seven games. This season they earned wins over Stanton twice, West Point-Beemer, BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh twice, Cornerstone Christian, Mead three times, Humphrey St. Francis, Plainview, Wisner/Pilger, Tekemah/Herman, Pender, Madison, Lutheran High Northeast, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill, and Burwell. Howells/Dodge’ nine losses occurred to Pierce, David City Aquinas, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, Oakland/Craig, Battle Creek, BRLD, North Bend Central, and Wakefield. The Jaguars outscored their opponents on average through 29 games 56.1-44.3. They will only Jacob Tomcak to graduation.
The Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team is standing on top of the world after winning their fourth state championship two weeks ago last Saturday by beating Falls City Sacred Heart in the Class ‘D-2’ title game 57-48. The Lady Flyers had beaten Sterling 73-41 and Mullen 65-59 previously. They closed the season with a 25-0 mark. This season Humphrey St. Francis defeated Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Hartington/Newcastle, Summerland, Fullerton twice, Nebraska Christian, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Norfolk Catholic, Howells/Dodge, Burwell twice, Pierce, Riverside twice, Lutheran High Northeast, Central Valley, David City Aquinas, Elkhorn Valley, Elba, Garden County, Sterling, Mullen, and Falls City Sacred Heart by an average score of 69.1-33.4. The Lady Flyers will lose only three seniors to graduation in Alissa Kosch, Kayla Brandl, and Nebraska-recruit Allison Weidner. She finished her senior season with a stat line of 25 points per game on 57% shooting, 38% from three-point range, seven rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 6.4 steals.
Local Scores: NECC 17-10 North Iowa Area CC 7-9 (Bsbl DH); North Iowa Area CC 8-11 NECC 0-3 (SB DH); WSC 8 Northern State 2 (Bsbl); Nebraska 13 Iowa 8 (Bsbl); Kansas 7 Creighton 4 (Bsbl); UNO 7 South Dakota St. 1 (Bsbl); Nebraska 3 Purdue 1 (SB); Connecticut 10 Creighton 5 (SB); Northern Colorado 3 UNO 2 (SB); Northwestern 4 Nebraska 0 (W. Socc.); Creighton 3 Marquette 0 (W. Socc.); UNO 2 Kansas City 1 (OT) (W. Socc.); Minnesota State 5 WSC 4 (W. Socc.).
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Lincoln SE (B. Socc.-5:00).
NCAA Men’s Basketball Scoreboard: (8) Loyola Chicago 71 (1) Illinois 58; (1) Baylor 76 (9) Wisconsin 63; (2) Houston 63 (10) Rutgers 60; (3) Arkansas 68 (6) Texas Tech 66; (12) Oregon State 80 (4) Oklahoma State 70; (11) Syracuse 75 (3) West Virginia 72; (5) Villanova 84 (13) North Texas 61; (15) Oral Roberts 81 (7) Florida 78.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final OT Indiana 109 Miami 106
Final Oklahoma City 114 Houston 112
Final New Orleans 113 Denver 108
Final Boston 112 Orlando 96
Final Chicago 100 Detroit 86
Final Brooklyn 113 Washington 106
Final Cleveland 116 Toronto 105
Final OT Philadelphia 101 New York 100
Final Dallas 132 Portland 92
Final Phoenix 111 L.A. Lakers 94
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1
Final Tampa Bay 5 Florida 3
Final Los Angeles 3 Vegas 1
Final SO Nashville 4 Dallas 3