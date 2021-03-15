Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 15, 2021

Top-ranked Gonzaga has claimed the first overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the Bulldogs try to become the first undefeated champion since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga heads the West bracket, Baylor is the top seed in the South, Illinois is tops in the Midwest and Michigan holds the top seed in the East. Kansas and Virginia made it into the bracket released by the NCAA selection committee after being hit with COVID-19 breakouts during their conference tournaments.
The Creighton men's basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history and sixth time in the past ten years after earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The fifth-seeded Bluejays will meet twelfth-seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30 and be televised on truTV. Creighton enters the NCAA Tournament with a 20-8 record after finishing in second place in the BIG EAST Conference in both the regular-season and league tournament. This year marks the Bluejays’ 22nd postseason bid in the last 24 seasons, which includes 13 NCAA Tournament bids in that span. UC Santa Barbara is 22-4 on the season and earned the automatic bid from the Big West Conference. They average 76.5 points per game and holds teams to 62.8 per contest. This will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Gauchos since 2011. The winner will meet the winner of fourth-seeded Virginia and 13th-seeded Ohio on Monday.
Virginia has a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Whether the Cavaliers can get to Indianapolis with enough available players is to be determined. They were forced to withdraw from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last week after a positive test for COVID-19. Coach Tony Bennett says most of his players are in quarantine. While the other 67 teams are expected to arrive in Indianapolis by today, the plan for Virginia is to travel on Friday for its first round game against Ohio on Saturday night. The Cavaliers will be forced to prepare for the game mostly with Zoom meetings.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has posted its final high school boys basketball rankings. Class ‘A’ State Champion Millard North is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Champion Beatrice is the new number one in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, three-time Defending State Champion Auburn is once again first, Wayne jumps from eighth to fifth, and Pierce slips from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, State Champion Grand Island Central Catholic stays at number one, BRLD remains third, Hartington Cedar Catholic is once again fourth, and Wakefield stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, State Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is the new number one after moving up from fifth, Howells/Dodge jumps from fourth to second, Burwell slips from first to fifth, and Walthill stays at number seven. In Class ‘D-2’, State Champion Falls City Sacred Heart is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, Wynot moves up from sixth to fifth, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Class ‘A’ State Champion Millard North is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Champion Beatrice is the new number one in theirs. In Class ‘C-1’, three-time Defending State Champion Auburn is once again first, Pierce moves up from ninth to sixth, and Wayne jumps from tenth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, State Champion Grand Island Central Catholic stays at number one, BRLD remains third, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from tenth to fourth, and Oakland/Craig slips from seventh to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, State Champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is the new number one after moving up from second, Howells/Dodge jumps from seventh to second, Burwell slips from first to fourth, Walthill stays at number nine, and Osmond drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, State Champion Falls City Sacred Heart is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis is up from sixth to fourth, O’Neill St. Mary’s falls from second to fifth, and Wynot slips from fifth to seventh.
The Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur boys basketball team finished third in the state in Class ‘C-2’ after a 2-1 performance at the State Tournament last week. They beat Bridgeport 59-43, lost to Yutan 49-47, and topped Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-48 in games heard on 106 KIX. The Wolverines finished 20-5 and won six of their last seven games. This season they earned wins over Homer, Omaha Nation, Clarkson/Leigh, Nebraska City, Louisville, West Point-Beemer, Tekemah/Herman, Ponca, Pender twice, Howells/Dodge, Oakland/Craig, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Wisner/Pilger, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Centennial, Bridgeport, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. BRLD’s five losses occurred to Howells/Dodge, Elkhorn North, Wakefield, Auburn, and Yutan. The Wolverines outscored their opponents on average through 25 games 62.2-46.7. They will lose Micah Henschen, Dylan Beutler, Lucas Vogt, Tyler Gatzemeyer, Isaiah Snyder, Derek Petersen, Zach Hegge, and Toriano Bohannon to graduation. In the last four years, BRLD has a third place finish, consecutive championships, and another third place finish.
The Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball team settled for third place in the state in Class ‘D-2’ after a 2-1 finish at the State Tournament last week in games heard on 97.5 KEXL. They defeated Wynot 49-41, lost to eventual champion Falls City Sacred Heart 60-49, and beat O’Neill St. Mary’s 56-39. The Flyers finished 22-5 and won twelve of their last 13 games. This season they defeated Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Hartington/Newcastle, Riverside, Summerland, Fullerton, Nebraska Christian twice, Crofton, Central Valley twice, Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Spalding Academy, David City Aquinas, Shelby/Rising City, Twin River, Winside, Pender, Elgin Public/Pope John, Wynot, and O’Neill St. Mary’s. Humphrey St. Francis’ five losses occurred to Wynot, Howells/Dodge, Burwell twice, and Falls City Sacred Heart. The Flyers outscored their opponents on average through 27 games 61.8-46.9. It was the third year in a road and sixth time in the last seven years that they reached the state tournament. Humphrey St. Francis will lose Haustyn Forney, Jack Lubischer, Justin Leifeld, Austin Leifeld, and Karter Welch, Tyler Preister to graduation.
Local Scores: Iowa 3 Nebraska 1 (Bsbl); Nebraska 3 Purdue 1 (SB); DePaul 2 Creighton 1 (2 OT) (W. Socc.); UNO 2 Oral Roberts 1 (W. Socc.).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Oklahoma City 128 Memphis 122
Final Golden State 131 Utah 119
Final Philadelphia 134 San Antonio 99
Final Miami 102 Orlando 97
Final Atlanta 100 Cleveland 82
Final Boston 134 Houston 107
Final Minnesota 114 Portland 112
Final Chicago 118 Toronto 95
Final New Orleans 135 L.A. Clippers 115
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 4 Arizona 1
Final Carolina 2 Detroit 1
Final SO Dallas 2 Columbus 1
Final Colorado 4 Los Angeles 1
Final SO N-Y Islanders 3 New Jersey 2
Final Ottawa 4 Toronto 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Illinois 91 (9)Ohio St. 88
Final (6)Alabama 80 LSU 79
Final (7)Houston 91 Cincinnati 54