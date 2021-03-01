Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 1, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points with 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocked shots and the Milwaukee Bucks closed on a 9-0 run to earn their fifth straight win since a five-game skid, 105-100 over the Los Angeles Clippers. The reigning MVP put Milwaukee ahead with a pair of free throws and added a dunk that caused Clippers coach Ty Lue to call timeout. Khris Middleton added 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who won for the first time this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and had nine boards for the Clippers.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. Lincoln Pius X stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again ninth, and Crofton remains tenth in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Norris is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Hastings St. Cecilia is the new number one, West Point-Beemer falls from fifth to eighth, and O’Neill remains tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton stays at number one, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is once again second, BRLD jumps from sixth to fourth, North Central moves up from eighth to sixth, Ponca stays at number seven, and Clarkson/Leigh drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains second, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number four. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot stays at number four.
Checking out the local schedule for today, boys basketball district finals are held across the state for the right to the State Tournament. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’at 7:00, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder battles St. Paul at Boone Central High School in Albion and Auburn faces Boone Central at Crete. In Class ‘C-2’ at 7:00, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Wakefield, Grand Island Central Catholic entertains Twin River, and West Holt takes on Yutan at Norfolk Catholic High School at 6:00. In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge is home in Howells to play Mead at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, Creighton goes head to head with North Platte St. Patrick’s at Wood River at 6:30 and Osmond hosts Central Valley at 6:30. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot faces Wallace at Grand Island Northwest High School at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Nebraska men entertain Rutgers at 6:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team is Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois at 2:00.
The State Swimming & Diving Championships concluded at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Saturday. In the girls standings, Omaha Marian was the champion with 416 points. They won by 171 points. The Lady Panthers got fourth with 186 points. Annika Harthoorn was the champion in the 100 Butterfly. The fourth place finish is the best school finish in girls swimming history at Norfolk High. It’s only the third time a girls team from outside the Lincoln/Omaha area has finished fourth or better since 1987. Lincoln Southwest won the boys competition with 391 points. They won by 5.5 points. Norfolk totaled 31 points to finish 18th.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team’s season came to an end last Tuesday at 14-9 after falling to Battle Creek 62-54 in a C-1-8 Sub-District Semifinal at Pierce. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and David City Aquinas with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek twice, Wayne, Pierce twice, Humphrey St. Francis, and Hartington Cedar Catholic twice. Norfolk Catholic outscored their opponents on average through 23 contests 63.4-59.4. They were 9-13 last year and bounced back to a 14-9 mark this season. Norfolk Catholic will lose Aden Dominisse, Jacob Cerny, Christian Mickelson, Preston Eisenmenger, and Travis Kalous to graduation.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team’s 2020-21 campaign concluded at 12-12 after dropping a 58-35 A-3 District final at Lincoln Southwest 58-35 last Thursday. They had won at Kearney on Tuesday 53-48 in their semifinal. This year the Lady Panthers beat Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Lincoln Northeast, and Kearney while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest twice, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, Fremont, Lincoln East. Norfolk was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 49.9-42.9. They lose Karly Kalin, Chelsea Strom, Hailey Kleinschmit, Makenna Skiff, and Agdaly Sanchez to graduation.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team finished their season at 11-10 after a 49-36 loss to Norfolk Catholic in a C-2-6 Sub-District semifinal at Clarkson on February 16th. This year the Lady Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, Walthill, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic twice, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes on average through 21 games 49.9-42.9. They lose Becca Gebhardt, Chloe Spence, and Leah Sugita to graduation but return starters in Kendra Petersen, Mia Wiederin & Mia Furst.
The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 3-10 on the season after a 1-2 week. They lost at home to Southwestern of Iowa 86-73 last Tuesday, won in Iowa Falls over Ellsworth last Thursday 72-63, and then lost at home to eighth ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa 108-86. This year the Hawks have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa twice and topped Kirkwood of Iowa while losing to Iowa schools in Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Indian Hills twice, Iowa Central, Southeastern, Des Moines Area, and Southwestern. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 13 games 90-75.3. They return to action on Wednesday evening when they visit 6-6 Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The Reivers beat the Hawks 85-75 in Norfolk on February 3rd.
The Plainview wrestling team is still basking in the sun after claiming the Class ‘D’ State Championship with 110.5 points at the State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Pirates won the title by 35.5 points. Eli Lanham (106) & Scout Ashburn (120) were crowned state champions. Keagan Mosel (138) finished as a runner-up. Alizae Mejia (170) placed third and Kyler Mosel (126) was sixth. This year, Plainview won five championships and three runner-ups along with a dual record of 5-2. Chad Schumacher was the interim coach standing in for Dean Boyer, who is battling leukemia, however Boyer attended the State Championships, which inspired the team.
Local Scores: Neosho County CC, KS 14-5 NECC 4-11 (Bsbl DH); UNO 21-25-25-25 Western Illinois 25-20-13-20 (VB); Lipscomb 7 Creighton 5 (Bsbl); UNO 9 Missouri 3 (Bsbl); Ohio St. 4-1 Nebraska 2-2 (SB DH); Wichita St. 4 Creighton 0 (SB): Pittsburg St. 5 WSC 4 WSC 3 Fort Hays St. 2 (SB).
Congratulations to Norfolk High’s 100 Butterfly State Champion Annika Harthoorn!
