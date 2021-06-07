Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 7, 2021

Griffin Everitt had a two-out two-run single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned top overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional. The two teams will square off again this evening at 6:00 with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals. Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Cornhuskers to a 1-0 lead. Arkansas, which saw its ten-game win streak end, used two singles, an error and a wild pitch to score three times in the top of the third. Everitt, Hallmark, Joe Acker, and Brice Matthews all collected two hits in the game for NU. Hallmark and Everitt both drove in two runs apiece. Kyle Perry pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Big Red before giving way to Spencer Schwellenbach who threw the remaining 4 2/3 innings. Schwellenbach kept the 48-11 Razorbacks scoreless, allowing only a single hit and walking two. The Huskers earlier in the day eliminated New Jersey Technical Institute 18-4. Nebraska, who is now 34-13 is seeking to advance to the super-regional round for the first time since 2005 while knocking out a top overall seed in its own regional for just the third time since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1999.
The Los Angeles Clippers have advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 126-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game Seven. Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points with ten rebounds and nine assists. Teammate Marcus Morris added 23 points, and Paul George contributed 22 points, ten assists and six rebounds for the Clippers, whose backups outscored the Dallas reserves, 27-6. Luka Doncic had 46 points, 14 assists, and seven boards for Dallas.
Trae Young scored 25 of his 35 points while the Atlanta Hawks dominated the first half to take Game One of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, 128-124 at Philadelphia. The Hawks made 14 of their first 18 shots from the floor, scored 17 straight points in the first half and led by 20 at intermission. Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins each scored 21 points for Atlanta.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance. Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition last night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared. The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots. Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal that acquires seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones. Pending a physical, the Titans will acquire Jones from the Falcons for a second-round pick in next year’s NFL draft and a fourth-rounder in 2023. Jones will join running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown on an offense that ranked fourth in scoring in 2020.
Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Minnesota Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM. Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half. The Royals drop to 29-28 on the season and are six games out of first place in the American League Central Division.
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team’s season has come to an end. The Hawks were eliminated in the NJCAA National Tournament from tournament contention by goal differential after two pool play matches. Northeast dropped a 2-0 match on Friday to Heartland Community College of Illinois and then beat Howard Community College of Maryland 2-1 on Saturday. The Hawks final record is 13-4-1.
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic will be held on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk at 12:00. West Holt’s Steve Neptune will lead the ‘Red’ Team while BRLD’s Dan Maresh is in charge of the ‘White’. Norfolk Catholic’s Cayden Cunningham, Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, and Austin Meikle will play for the ‘Red’. Lutheran High Northeast’s Quinn Pape, Eli Knapp, Garrett Boelter, Adam Echtenkamp, and assistant coach Justin Jordan are also among the representatives of the ‘Red’. Norfolk High’s Brayden Hanley, Dalton Ruth, Joshua Schamp, Diedrick Ulrich, and assistant coach Trevor Staman are on the roster for the ‘White’.
The Norfolk Seniors baseball team wrapped up play yesterday at the Ralston Tournament with a 5-4 loss to the host team. They recorded a 1-3 mark in the tournament and are now 3-11 on the season.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team is the champion of the York Summer Classic. They recorded a 5-1 mark over the weekend which included a 3-0 performance on Sunday. Norfolk beat the Pinnacle Bank Bullets 6-1, the Central City Stampede 12-0, and the Gresham Blackbirds 3-0 yesterday to improve 23-2-1 on the season.
The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team concluded play at the Wayne Dirt Devils Invitational on Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Hastings Bombers. They went 0-4 in the tournament and are now 2-12-1 for the season.
Seventeen players will compete in qualifying for the 72nd U.S. Girls' Junior Championship today at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. The field will compete for two spots in the championship, which is scheduled for July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Omaha's Happy Hollow Club will host 81 senior golfers for U.S. Senior Open Qualifying today. Included in the field are 20 Nebraskans. Nebraska last hosted Senior Open qualifying in 2013 when the U.S. Senior Open was first conducted at Omaha Country Club. The 2021 Championship is also slated for Omaha Country Club in early July. Play will begin off both the 1st and 10th tees. Any necessary playoffs would follow completion of the qualifier.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 8 Iowa 3 (Bsbl).
