Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 28, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks own a two-games-to-one lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals following a comeback win in Atlanta. The Bucks have regained home-court advantage by taking Game Three, 113-102 over the Hawks. Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter. He provided ten points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for the Bucks, who trailed by as many as 13 and were down 95-88 before the 13-3 spurt. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot late in the third.
The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new coach. Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season. The Blazers have scheduled a Tuesday press conference to introduce the 44 year old Billups. He becomes the 15th head coach of the franchise. Portland parted ways with Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of this season playoffs.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Joey Gallo homered for the third time in two games to help the home-team Texas Rangers earn a 4-1 victory and a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. Jordan Lyles allowed seven hits over seven innings, his longest outing of the season. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23. The Royals drop to 33-43 and have lost five games in a row.
It will be an all-SEC College World Series finals pitting 48-16 Vanderbilt against 48-17 Mississippi State. Vandy, who has won eight of their last nine games, reached the best-of-three series starting this evening at 6:00 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha by default when North Carolina State was removed from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt won two of three regular-season games against Mississippi State in April and are the reigning national champions. Vandy did not announce a starting pitcher. The Bulldogs, who have claimed four of their last five contests, will go with Christian McLeod. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.
The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team concluded play in the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament at Broken Bow yesterday. They finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. Yesterday, they beat the Columbus Bullets 4-2 and lost to the Polk County Slammers 4-3. The Rogue is now 13-24-1 on the season. Elsewhere in softball, the Wylie 14u Golden Girls won the USSSA Silver Bracket State Championship yesterday in York with an 8-3 record. They claimed seven straight games on Sunday out of the loser’s bracket. The Wylie 14u, who capped the tourney with a 9-5 victory over the North Platte Prairie Fire, went 8-1 in the tournament after going 0-2 in pool play. They are now 25-15-1. The Koch 14u Golden Girls softball team won the Wahoo Calvary Tournament with a 4-1 mark. They defeated Bennington 4-1 in Championship and are now 20-18-5.
The 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship is scheduled for today and tomorrow at Platteview Golf Club in Bellevue, and 81 players are set to compete. Lincoln's Ed Wyatt is the defending champion after winning his title last year at Norfolk Country Club. Among today’s participants include Columbus’ Mike Krumland & Todd Halligan.
Local Scores: Iowa 6 Omaha Storm Chasers 1 (Bsbl).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Oakland 6 San Francisco 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Boston 9 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Final L.A. Angels 6 Tampa Bay 4
Final Detroit 2 Houston 1
Final Minnesota 8 Cleveland 2
Final Texas 4 Kansas City 1
Final Seattle 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Final Chicago White Sox 7 Seattle 5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 Miami 1
Final Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 0
Final Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 2
Final Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 2
Final Milwaukee 5 Colorado 0
Final San Diego 5 Arizona 4
Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Chicago Cubs 1
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Milwaukee 113 Atlanta 102
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 74 Chicago 58
Final OT Las Vegas 95 Seattle 92
Final Phoenix 88 Los Angeles 79
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final tie New York 0 Atlanta 0
Final New York City FC 2 D.C. United 1
Final tie Columbus 0 Austin FC 0
Final FC Dallas 2 New England 1