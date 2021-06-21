Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 21, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2015. Kevin Huerter dropped in 27 points with seven rebounds and Trae Young added 21 points with ten assists as the Hawks ousted the top-seeded 76ers in Philadelphia, 103-96 in Game Seven of their semifinal series. Young scored his 21 points on 5-23 shooting. Joel Embiid had 31 points and eleven boards for Philly. Devin Booker had a triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-114 in Game One of the Western Conference finals. Paul George scored 34 for the Clippers.
The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month. This goes against the country’s top medical adviser who has recommended the safest way during the COVID-19 pandemic is without any fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. Japanese organizers have set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. Officials says fans will be under strict rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home after the event. Tokyo and other areas are under a “quasi-emergency” status until July 11. The Olympics are set to open July 23.
Jon Rahm has won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, finishing one stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen. Rahm closed with consecutive birdies for a 4-under 67 and a 6 under total in his first major title. Harris English finished alone in third at minus-3.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Jarrod Dyson capped a ten-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third that helped the Kansas City Royals win the rubber match of their set with the Boston Red Sox, 7-3. Mike Minor allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings of Kansas City’s third win in 15 games. Whit Merrifield got his 800th major league hit in the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the winners. The Royals are now 32-38 for the season.
Yesterday at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series. Abbott struck out ten and worked out of trouble in three of his six innings before he turned the game over to Matt Wyatt. Also, Will Bednar had a career-high 15 strikeouts in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1. Bednar and Landon Sims combined for a College World Series team record 21 strikeouts and the Bulldogs raised their season total to 765 strikeouts. MSU scored twice in the second inning and held off Texas in the ninth. In games today, Stanford plays Arizona at 1:00 and Vanderbilt meets NC State at 6:00.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team added another recruit. Jake Appleget, the two-way standout at Lincoln Southeast, announced last night that he intends to stay home and play his college football at Nebraska. Appleget, who turned down an offer from Minnesota, is likely ticketed to start his career at Nebraska as an outside linebacker. He is also a talented wide receiver for LSE and had some colleges interested in his services on the offensive side of the ball. At 6’4 and 210 pounds, Appleget is the seventh member of Nebraska's 2022 class and the second to verbally pledge yesterday alone, joining Colorado wide receiver Grant Page in pulling the trigger to end the weekend. Five of Nebraska's seven in the class have verbally committed since June 7.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team is the Class ‘B’ ASA State Champions! Miley Wichman hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as they beat the Hastings Select in the if necessary Championship Game 6-4. The Golden Girls had beat Hastings in the first Championship Game 12-7. The Golden Girls, who went 5-0 yesterday alone, beat the Venom Parsons 6-2, the Lincoln Rockets 11-3, and the Wahoo Calvary 16-2 earlier in the day. They went 7-1 in the tournament and are now 30-3-1 for the season.
The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team completed play at the Yankton, South Dakota Tournament yesterday with a 7-2 victory over the Rage of Rapid City, South Dakota and a 9-4 loss to the Yankton Fury. The Rogue’s went 2-3 for the tournament. They are now 11-19-2 for the season.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Cleveland 2 Pittsburgh 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 1
Final Toronto 7 Baltimore 4
Final Houston 8 Chicago White Sox 2
Final Minnesota 4 Texas 2
Final Kansas City 7 Boston 3
Final Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 2
Final Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Final St. Louis 9 Atlanta 1
Final Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 0
Final Milwaukee 7 Colorado 6
Final San Francisco 11 Philadelphia 2
Final San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2
Final L.A. Dodgers 9 Arizona 8
Final Atlanta 1 St. Louis 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Phoenix 120 L.A. Clippers 114
Final Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Vegas 2 Montreal 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New York 76 Los Angeles 73
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final tie Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 2