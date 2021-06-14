Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 14, 2021

Chris Paul pumped in 37 points and the Phoenix Suns completed a four-game sweep in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals by downing the Nuggets, 125-118 in Denver. Devin Booker had 34 points and ten rebounds for the Suns, who are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in eleven years. The Nuggets finish the game without reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, who was ejected midway through the third quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks evened their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece with a 107-96 win over Brooklyn. Khris Middleton had 19 and the Bucks surged ahead with a 19-4 run in the first half. Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the last 2 ½ quarters after spraining his right ankle, making him questionable for Game Five on Tuesday.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Oakland Athletics hurler Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings to beat the visiting Kansas City Royals, 6-3. Matt Olson hit a pair of solo homers and Matt Chapman also connected for Oakland. The Royals drop to 30-34 on the season.
North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona wrapped up their NCAA Super Regionals and locked up spots in the College World Series in Omaha. NC State knocked out top overall seed Arkansas with a 3-2 win in a deciding Game Three. Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps. Arizona closed out a three-game series against Mississippi with a 16-3 victory. Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games today. Vanderbilt and Stanford clinched CWS berths Saturday.
Nebraska found its transfer defensive back, and he’s a former blue-chip prospect from a fellow Big Ten school. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson committed to the Huskers yesterday. The former five-star prospect is set to join a defensive backfield that has several accomplished players but also a general lack of depth. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2018 and then appeared in twelve games over the past two seasons for the Buckeyes, but never found full-time work in the OSU secondary. Johnson arrived in Columbus as a heralded recruit in the 2018 class, finishing as the 14th overall prospect nationally according to Rivals and 21st according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, each of which was good enough to put him in five-star status.
Chase Kalisz is heading back to the Olympics after winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Cheered on by Michael Phelps, Kalisz powered to the finish to get another shot at a medal in Tokyo. He won a silver at Rio in 2016. The Americans got some new blood on women’s side: 19-year-old Emma Weyant held off three Olympic veterans to win a thrilling 400 IM. Another Olympic rookie, Kieran Smith, shaved nearly three seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400 freestyle and claim his spot for Tokyo.
Nebraska All-American Abigail Knapton climbed to fifth in the final standings in the women's platform diving competition at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials last night in Indianapolis. The 2021 Big Ten Champion in the platform event, Knapton moved up one spot in last night's final, finishing with a total of 930.30 over four rounds (prelims, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals). A four-time first-team All-American on the platform, Knapton capped a strong showing at the U.S. Olympic Trials as the only diver to advance to the twelve-person finals in both the platform and the three-meter springboard competition. The graduate student from Omaha finished seventh in the three-meter dive on Saturday. Nebraska's 2021 Female Athlete of the Year and Female Student-Athlete of the Year across all sports is a six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Champion.
The Norfolk Seniors baseball team finished play at the Lewis & Clark Tournament in Yankton, South Dakota yesterday with a 13-2 loss to Sioux Falls East. Norfolk went 3-2 for the tournament and are now 8-13 on the season.
The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball squad recorded a 2-1-1 mark at the Lowell Rang Tournament in Mitchell, South Dakota over the weekend. They dropped Sunday’s contest to the Scotland Highlanders 7-2. They are now 6-16-2 on the season.
Mason Walsh of O’Neill connected with Humphrey St. Francis’ Haustyn Forney on a 25 yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining to lead the White to a 17-10 victory over the Red in the Ninth Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic on Saturday at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. The White team’s Mason Bruggeman of Stanton blocked a punt with less than a minute remaining to set up the Red’s last chance effort. Walsh finished 18-37 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win. Teammate Sutton Pohlman of Stanton tied the All-Star game record by catching ten balls for 101 yards and a score. He was named Offensive MVP for the White. Oakland/Craig’s Mike Brands led the White defense with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He was named the Defensive MVP for his squad. Bruggeman finished with five stops, a tackle for loss, a blocked punt, and an interception. The Red team’s lone touchdown occurred on a Wakefield connection of quarterback Blake Brown to Nick Arenas of 56 yards in the first quarter. Arenas was named Offensive MVP for the Red with teammate Garrett Boelter of Lutheran High Northeast named Defensive MVP after collecting eight stops. The Red led at halftime 10-3. The White offense outgained the Red 321-246. The White now leads the series 5-3 with three victories in a row. No game was played in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Light team swept the Dark 4-0 in the 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk on Saturday. Scores of the contest had the Light winning 25-23, 25-12, 27-25, and 25-19. The Light’s Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast had 15 kills, two blocks, and an ace in the victory. Teammate Mary Fennessy of Norfolk Catholic added 13 kills, four blocks, and an ace. Gebhardt was named MVP for the Light team. The Dark squad’s Morgan Ramsey of Chambers/Wheeler Central was named MVP for her team after an eleven kill, three block, and two ace effort.
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 15 St. Paul 4 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Yankees 0
Final L.A. Angels 10 Arizona 3
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 1
Final Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Final Toronto 18 Boston 4
Final Seattle 6 Cleveland 2
Final Houston 14 Minnesota 3
Final Oakland 6 Kansas City 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 5 San Francisco 0
Final Cincinnati 6 Colorado 2
Final San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Final Atlanta 6 Miami 4
Final Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2
Final Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Milwaukee 107 Brooklyn 96
Final Phoenix 125 Denver 118
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final N-Y Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 1
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Seattle 89 Connecticut 66
Final Atlanta 101 Washington 78
Final New York 85 Phoenix 83
Final Las Vegas 85 Dallas 78