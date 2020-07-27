Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 27, 2020

NFL players who contract the coronavirus through "high-risk" activity away from team facilities can face team discipline and might be at risk of not being paid, according to ESPN. A memo sent by the NFLPA to agents this weekend, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, outlines several rules governing player contracts, opt-out provisions and the contractual consequences of a canceled season. The memo says that the final language of Friday's agreement between the league and the players will appear in a side letter that is still being negotiated and that the information distributed this weekend represents "a summary of major aspects of the COVID amendments." The basics have been dealt with, and the final section of the memo is devoted to the fact that players will be held responsible for the way they circulate in public while the coronavirus remains present. Players were told weeks ago on a conference call with NFLPA leadership that they could face discipline, including fines, for conduct detrimental to the team if they are found to have contracted COVID-19 through reckless activity away from the facility. This weekend's memo reinforces that and says that such activity could allow a team to challenge the status of a COVID-19 diagnosis as a football injury. If such a challenge were to succeed, presumably the team could place the player on the non-football injury list, a move that would allow the team the option of not paying him.
A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. The person told The Associated Press the team is not ready to announce the move but reports the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. NFL Network was first to report the transaction. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in California. He was charged with three misdemeanors.
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker made the announcement yesterday but denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks. Baker said Verlander felt “tenderness” in his arm during his start on Friday, where he pitched six innings and got the win. He had an MRI on Saturday, and now he’ll miss at least roughly a third of this 60-game regular season.
The Miami Marlins have delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team. No reason was given for Jose Urena being scratched in the series finale yesterday, which Miami won 11-6. Miami Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until today to leave Philadelphia and plan to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Cleveland Indians were 9-2 winners over the Kansas City Royals in Carlos Carrasco’s first start since being diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Carrasco struck out ten batters in six-plus innings, and José Ramírez homered twice in the rubber match of the series. Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth. The 1-2 Royals visit Detroit tonight at 6:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team finished as the runner-up at the three-day USSSA Tune-Up Tournament in Grand Island last night. They dropped a 4-3 decision to the Omaha Gold in the title game. It was their second loss in the tournament to the Omaha Gold. The Golden Girls 18’s had beaten Kearney DiMilaco 5-2 and the Kansas Shockers 6-0 prior to the championship yesterday. They are now 29-8 on the season.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing today in the first day of the five-day Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. The 118th Western Amateur was first held in 1899 and features one of the deepest and strongest fields in amateur golf as well as the game’s most grueling format. It is the world’s third oldest amateur championship behind the British Amateur (1885) and the U.S. Amateur (1895), and attracts top-ranked golfers from around the world. Past Western Amateur champions include Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Kluver’s last action was July 16th at the Southern Amateur Championship in Texas where he failed to make the cut.
Omaha's Happy Hollow Club will host the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday. It marks the 16th time the club has hosted Nebraska's most storied championship, tying Omaha Country Club for the most all-time. The club last hosted in 2010 when Fremont's Andy Sajevic won his second of three titles. Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Jake Kluver; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; Wisner’s Rockney Peck; South Sioux City’s Christopher Rager; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes; Laurel’s Nick Christiansen; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; and Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon & Sam Morse.
INTERLEAGUE
Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Washington 2
Final Detroit 3 Cincinnati 2
Final Colorado 5 Texas 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 9 Kansas City 2
Final Baltimore 7 Boston 4
Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5
Final Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 2
Final Seattle 7 Houston 6
Final Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Miami 11 Philadelphia 6
Final Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1
Final Chicago Cubs 9 Milwaukee 1
Final Arizona 4 San Diego 3
Final Atlanta 14 N.Y. Mets 1
Final San Francisco 3 L.A. Dodgers 1