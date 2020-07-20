Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 20, 2020

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose wife is pregnant, wrote: “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.” New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tweeted, “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020.”
With the NFL leaving it up to individual teams and/or local municipality guidelines as to how many, if any, fans can attend games, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is leaning toward not having any fans attend games at Las Vegas' new Allegiant Stadium this season. If no fans are admitted, Davis said, he will not attend games, either. As the lone dissenting vote on the league owners' recent decision to tarp off the first eight rows of seats from the field in each stadium and cover them with advertisements, Davis said the Raiders' idea of leaving the seats for fans and erecting hockey-style plexiglass around the bottom of the stadium to separate fans from players on the sidelines was "shot down" before the vote.
Jack Nicklaus told yesterday's CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife, Barbara, have recovered from the coronavirus. Nicklaus said the couple tested positive at the onset of the pandemic and shook off the virus around April 20. He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough.
Kearney Country Club will be the site of the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship, today through Wednesday. The club last hosted in 2009, when Papillion's Kayla Knopik (Barnes) won. The championship features a stroke play qualifier today, with the low 16 players in the Championship Division comprising the championship bracket. The remaining Championship Division golfers will be placed in the Founder's bracket. The Non-Championship Division will be comprised of two Net Flights that will determine their match play seeds based on net scores in today's qualifier. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Snyder’s Hannah Hunke, Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich, and Beemer’s Lacie Fox.
Local Scores: North Platte 7-5 Nfk Seniors 1-4 (Bsbl DH).
Congratulations to the Kelly’s 10u softball team. The USA Softball of Nebraska State Champions!
