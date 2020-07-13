Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 13, 2020

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ today, according to multiple reports. USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post and Sports Business Journal reported owner Dan Snyder and the organization would announce the move two weeks before the start of training camp. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3. That came in the aftermath of several prominent sponsors calling for a change.
ESPN reports the Atlanta Braves said in an email to season-ticket holders yesterday that they will not be changing their nickname but will take a further look at the future of the tomahawk chop. The email was shared on Twitter by Paul Lukas, a journalist who runs the Uni Watch blog. He received it from a Braves season-ticket holder. The Braves confirmed the contents of the email when contacted by ESPN. The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians are among the highest-profile teams considering a name change. The Chicago Blackhawks join the Braves in saying they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations.
Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks. Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.
The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team has won the Class ‘B” USSSA State Tournament in Columbus. They beat the Nebraska Quakes of Omaha twice last night to win the championship 3-1 & 6-2. The Golden Girls recorded a 9-1 record in the tournament. They are now 25-6 for the season. The Golden Girls 14’s placed third at the USSSA Tournament in Seward over the weekend.
The Kelly’s 18’s softball team won their final event of the season last night after claiming the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament in Broken Bow. The Kelly’s knocked off the McCook Force 4-3 in the championship game. They went 4-2 in the tournament. After losing both pool games on Friday the Kelly’s clamed four straight. Amber Thelen was the Tournament MVP. The team finishes with a 12-21-1 record.
The Omaha World Herald reports that boys teams from ten schools, all but one from Class ‘A’, are entered in today’s COVID Cup at the Players Club in Omaha. The invitational follows the loss of the boys golf season to the pandemic. The event is not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. A similar tournament for Class ‘C’ was held in June in Oakland. The field consists of Norfolk, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. Prep was the Class A champion in 2019 while Norfolk finished third. The Panthers are represented by Jake Kluver, Isaac Heimes, John Canham, Carson Klein, and Berkley Brummond.
