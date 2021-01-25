Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 25, 2021

Tom Brady will make his tenth career Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns. After winning three straight playoff games on the road, Tampa Bay will become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl for the second straight year by spotting Buffalo a 9-0 lead before storming past the Bills, 38-24 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill became the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason. Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill added nine catches for 172 yards.
Frank Lampard has been fired by Chelsea halfway through his second season in charge of the London club after being unable to replicate his success as the club’s record scorer in his first Premier League managerial job. Chelsea has lost five of its last eight Premier League games and dropped to ninth place, despite Lampard benefiting from nearly $300 million spent on new players for this season. Chelsea says the performances had “not met expectations” and left the team “without any clear path to sustained improvement” making a change of managers necessary with former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel set to be hired.
In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores of the match were 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Jaela Zimmerman had twelve kills and Keeley Davis added eleven kills on .474 hitting to pace the Bluejays. Mahina Pua’a had 14 assist and four digs while Ally Van Eekeren notched eleven assists and two blocks. Creighton tallied 38 kills, five aces, 29 digs and ten blocks on .325 hitting overall.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Millard North remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne & Logan View/Scribner-Snyder stays at nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, Oakland/Craig jumps from third to second, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number six, and BRLD drops from second to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Howells/Dodge remains second, Burwell stays at number three, and Osmond remains ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s is the new number one after moving up from second, Humphrey St. Francis is up from sixth to fifth, and Wynot is once again seventh.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 4-10 on the season after splitting two games last week. They edged Lincoln High at home last Thursday 66-64 before falling at fifth ranked Lincoln Pius X on Saturday 91-56 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High twice, and South Sioux City while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Omaha North, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, and Lincoln Pius X. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 14 games 74.1-64.1. Kallan Herman is leading his team currently at 26.4 points per game, shooting 36% from three-point range, and 4.8 rebounds. The Panthers return to action on Tuesday when they host 0-11 Columbus and then visit 2-11 Fremont on Friday.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball squad is 9-4 on the season after winning two games last week. The Eagles defeated Walthill last Tuesday at home 62-47 and then topped Clarkson/Leigh in Leigh last Friday 41-34 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year, LHNE has earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, and Battle Creek. Lutheran High Northeast, who has won three of their last four games, is outscoring their opponents on average through 13 games 55.2-45. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday night when they visit 2-13 Crofton.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-7 on the season and have won three games in a row after beating Neligh/Oakdale on the road last Thursday night 54-41. This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through 15 contests 44.1-43.8. The Lady Knights now turn their attention to a home game with Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 14-2 O’Neill on Tuesday night.
The top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis girls’ basketball squad is 15-0 on the season and are Goldenrod Conference Tournament Champions after beating Fullerton last Saturday 58-16 in the Championship Game at St. Paul. The Lady Flyers this year have beaten Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Hartington/Newcastle, Summerland, Fullerton twice, Nebraska Christian, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Norfolk Catholic, Howells/Dodge, Burwell twice, Riverside, and Pierce by an average score of 68.2-32.7. Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner is averaging 26.3 points on 58% shooting, 44% from three-point range, 6.8 steals, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. The Lady Flyers return to action on Tuesday evening when they visit 0-14 St. Edward.
Local Scores: NECC at Marshalltown CC, IA (VB-Ppd.).
Local Schedule: Nebraska at Illinois (WBB-7:00).
Tuesday Night: The Creighton girls & boys basketball teams host O’Neill St. Mary’s starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
