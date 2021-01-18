Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 18, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on in the NFL playoffs after a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Chiefs now head to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 5:40. The Chiefs say star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was sidelined with a concussion in the third quarter, is doing great. Backup Chad Henne helped ice the game with a long third-down scramble and then a daring fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute left.
Tom Brady will try to advance to his tenth Super Bowl in a showdown with Packers All-Pro QB Aaron Rodgers next week. Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional playoff. Brady’s trip to Green Bay next week will be his 14th trip to a conference championship game, his first in the NFC. Meanwhile, Drew Brees may be done in New Orleans after 15 seasons. The 42-year-old is under contract for one more year but has not discussed any plans to play beyond this season.
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers made the decision yesterday after having a second interview with Staley. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Staley has been an NFL assistant for only four years. His previous stops were with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.
All Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after twelve people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus. Nebraska officials said yesterday that this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after next Sunday will be affected. Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said the program has been hit hard by the virus over the past ten days.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Millard North remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne & Logan View/Scribner-Snyder stays at nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, and Oakland/Craig stays at number three. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Howells/Dodge moves up from third to second, Burwell jumps from fifth to third, and Osmond remains ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from third to second, Humphrey St. Francis remains sixth, Wynot is once again seventh, and Stuart falls out of the rankings.
The Omaha World Herald sixth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis boys’ basketball squad is 8-3 on the season and have been idle for nine days after having their road game at Clarkson/Leigh postponed last Friday due to the weather. The Flyers are currently on a three game losing streak with losses to 10-4 Wynot, 9-4 Howells/Dodge, and 14-0 Burwell. Humphrey St. Francis’ wins have come at the expense of Palmer, Heartland Lutheran, Hartington/Newcastle, Riverside, Summerland, Fullerton, Nebraska Christian, and Crofton. Those teams have a combined record of 30-69. The Flyers are outscoring their opponents on average through eleven games 60.6-46.2. Humphrey St. Francis returns to action this evening at 7:30 when they host 4-8 Nebraska Christian in the second round of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball gets their season underway on Wednesday when they host Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 5:00. The Hawks finished last year with a 27-4 record. They return six players from last year’s team in Brianna Bauer, Lorna Maxon, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Hannah Ollendick, and Ashley Hassett. Northeast also added four freshmen. Their home schedule includes dates with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Ellsworth, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes.
Local Scores: Minnesota St. 84 WSC 71 (WBB).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland at Washington 2 p.m. (Postponed)
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final New York 105 Boston 75
Final Chicago 117 Dallas 101
Final Utah 109 Denver 105
Final New Orleans 128 Sacramento 123
Final L.A. Clippers 129 Indiana 96
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Dallas at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final SO Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3
Final Florida 5 Chicago 2
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Kansas City 22 Cleveland 17
Final Tampa Bay 30 New Orleans 20
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (5)Iowa 96 Northwestern 73
Final (11)Houston 75 UCF 58
Final (20)Virginia Tech 64 Wake Forest 60