Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 11, 2021

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens won the AFC wild-card games yesterday, and the New Orleans Saints advanced to the NFC divisional round. Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 48-37 win at Pittsburgh. Cleveland will now play Kansas City next Sunday. Lamar Jackson ran for 136 yards and a score to lead the Ravens past Tennessee, 20-13. Baltimore will take on Buffalo on Saturday. Drew Brees threw for two touchdowns and Alvin Kamara ran for 99 yards and a score in the Saints’ 21-9 victory against Chicago. New Orleans will host Tampa Bay on Saturday. The other NFC playoff contest will have Green Bay hosting the L.A. Rams on Sunday.
The PGA of America has cut ties to President Donald Trump by voting to take the PGA Championship event away from his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey next year. The vote comes four days after the Trump-fueled riot at the nation’s Capital as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. This is the second time in just over five years the PGA of America removed one of its events from a Trump course.
Rob Phinisee scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead four players in double figures and Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76. Teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed eleven rebounds for a double-double. Jackson-Davis’ jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-71 tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and the Hoosiers led the remainder of the game. Teddy Allen scored 21 points with five boards to lead five players in double figures for Nebraska. Indiana, who led 46-34 at halftime, improves to 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The Huskers drop to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Kate Cain blocked a three-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw and Nebraska upset 23rd ranked Michigan State 68-64. Alyza Winston’s attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska to escape with a win after falling 64-62 at 15th ranked Michigan on Thursday. Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals to lead the Cornhuskers. Nebraska, who led at halftime 39-30, improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State falls to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Millard North remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first and Wayne & Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, and Oakland/Craig stays at number three. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is the new number one, Howells/Dodge remains third, Burwell jumps from eighth to fifth, Osmond moves up from tenth to ninth, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian stays at number one, O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again third, Humphrey St. Francis remains sixth, Wynot drops from fourth to seventh, and Stuart enters the rankings at number ten.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 3-7 on the season after splitting two games last week. They lost at home last Tuesday to Omaha North 65-59 and then won at South Sioux City last Thursday 81-49. This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High, and South Sioux City while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, and Omaha North. Norfolk is being outscored on average through ten games 74.4-65.3. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 3-4 Lincoln North Star.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 7-3 on the season after splitting two games at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament last weekend. The Eagles lost to Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Osmond last Friday 54-49 and then routed Niobrara/Verdigre last Saturday 60-28. Grant Colligan hit 8-14 three pointers and finished with 30 points in the victory. This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Homer, West Holt, Stanton, and Niobrara/Verdigre while falling to Twin River, Norfolk Catholic, and Osmond. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through ten games 58-46.1. They now get ready for a road game at Battle Creek on Thursday.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball squad is 5-6 on the year after a 42-27 home win over Battle Creek last Friday night. This year the Lady Knights have defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, and Battle Creek while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, and Humphrey St. Francis. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through eleven contests 45.5-43.2. The Lady Knights return to action on Tuesday when they visit 6-6 Columbus Scotus in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class 'D-2' O’Neill St. Mary’s boys’ basketball team is 8-1 on the season after an 82-42 home win over Anselmo/Merna last Saturday. This year the Cardinals have beaten Riverside, Niobrara/Verdigre twice, Spalding Academy, Neligh/Oakdale, North Central, Plainview, and Anselmo/Merna with their lone loss occurring to Archbishop Bergan of Fremont. O’Neill St. Mary’s in outscoring their foes on average through nine games 69.4-37.3. The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday when they host 6-6 Bloomfield.
The second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton girls’ basketball squad is 11-2 on the season after an 80-55 loss last Saturday to second ranked in Class ‘1-A’ Newell/Fonda of Iowa in a game played in North Sioux City, South Dakota. The loss snapped a three game win streak for the Lady Warriors. Newell-Fonda, who is now 10-1, led 48-24 at the half. Lacey Sprakel led Crofton with a game-high 23 points. Kaley Einrem finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. This year, the Lady Warriors have beaten Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Boone Central, Boyd County, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Niobrara/Verdigre, Creighton, O’Neill, Wynot, Ponca, and Battle Creek while falling to Humphrey St. Francis and Newell/Fonda of Iowa. The Lady Warriors return to action on Thursday when they play West Central of South Dakota.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Malcolm Invite last Saturday. Dominic Liess (106) placed first. Allan Olander (145) & Brandon Kollars (170) finished second. Carter Wattier (138), Noah Wattier (152), & Francisco Mendez (160) got fourth. The Knights, who went 1-4 at the Wilber/Clatonia Dual Tournament on Friday, are now 5-9 in duals this season. The team has a remaining schedule which includes tournaments at Cross County, Oakland/Craig, and Plainview. Norfolk Catholic will return to action on Thursday when they compete in a triangular at Creighton with Summerland involved and then take part in the Cross County Invite on Saturday.
The Plainview wrestling squad is coming off a second place finish at the Amherst Invitational last Saturday. Eli Lanham (106), Scout Ashburn (120), & Alizae Mejia (170) placed first. Keagan Mosel (138) and Bode Wortman (145) finished second and Tanner Frahm (132) got third. The Pirates have two championships, two second place finishes, and are 2-1 in duals this season. They return to action on Tuesday when they compete in a triangular at Bloomfield with Crofton-Bloomfield and Elkhorn Valley involved.
Tuesday Night: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Columbus Scotus starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Miami at Boston 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Utah 96 Detroit 86
Final L.A. Clippers 130 Chicago 127
Final Denver 114 New York 89
Final Oklahoma City 129 Brooklyn 116
Final L.A. Lakers 120 Houston 102
Final Minnesota 96 San Antonio 88
Final Golden State 106 Toronto 105
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Baltimore 20 Tennessee 13
Final New Orleans 21 Chicago 9
Final Cleveland 48 Pittsburgh 37
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (5)Iowa 86 (16)Minnesota 71
Final Maryland 66 (12)Illinois 63
Final (19)Virginia Tech 77 Notre Dame 63