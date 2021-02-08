Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating. The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory. Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Brady claimed Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time, throwing to Rob Gronkowski for the first two TDs and found Antonio Brown in the end zone with six seconds left in the first half. Brady was 21-29 for 201 yards and no interceptions in winning a Super Bowl ring for a record-extending seventh time. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II combined for 144 yards rushing, with Fournette scoring the game’s final TD on a 27-yard run in the third quarter. Most of the Chiefs’ 350 total yards came in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes didn’t go over 100 yards passing until the final minute of the third quarter. He was pressured throughout while completing just 26 of his 49 throws for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s the first time Mahomes has been held under ten points or lost by double digits since becoming a starter. Devin White had twelve tackles and two tackles for loss for Tampa Bay.
Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died. He was 58. Gomez died unexpectedly at home yesterday, his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Gomez was best known at the network for his coverage of Barry Bonds and his pursuit of the home-run record during the steroid controversy. He was a correspondent on ESPN’s “SportsCenter”, “Baseball Tonight” and additional shows, including the network’s “Wednesday Night Baseball” package.
The three-day State Bowling Championships start today at 9:00 AM at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. In the boys bracket, Fremont tangles with Lexington, Wayne faces Millard North, Seward battles Bellevue West, and Columbus takes on Lincoln Pius X. In the girls bracket, Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Bellevue West stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one, Wayne moves up from ninth to eighth, and Pierce jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD moves up from seventh to third, Oakland/Craig slips from second to fourth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge stays at number three, Osmond moves up from ninth to eighth, and Walthill enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again fifth, and Wynot remains sixth.
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 5-12 on the season after dropping a 78-63 home contest to Lincoln Southeast last Friday night. Kallan Herman had 21 points and Colby James added twelve in the loss. This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High twice, South Sioux City, and Fremont while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus, and Lincoln Southeast. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 17 games 73-64.6. Kallan Herman, who decommitted from Doane, is leading his team currently at 26.1 points per game, shooting 36% from three-point range, and 5.1 rebounds. The Panthers return to action this evening at 6:30 when they host 9-9 Grand Island.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at last Friday's C-3-A Sub-District Meet at David City Aquinas High School. The host team was the champion with 243.5 points, Milford was second at 201, and the Knights finished third with 105 points. Seven of the Norfolk Catholic wrestlers qualified for the C-3 District Final at Centennial next Saturday. Dominic Liess (106) & Isaac Wilcox (285) placed second. Allan Olander (145), Noah Wattier (152), Francisco Mendez (160), & Brandon Kollars (170) got third. Kanyon Talton (132) placed fourth. Mendez achieved two milestones with his first round pin of his opponent. It marked his 100th career pin and his 150th career victory. The Knights this season have a second place finish, two third place finishes, two fourths, a fifth, and two seventh place finishes along with a dual record of 7-1. The Knights return to action on Saturday when they compete in the C-3 District Final at Centennial.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-4 on the season after dropping two matches at home last week. They lost a 3-0 match last Tuesday to NJCAA 5th ranked in Division II Iowa Central and then fell 3-1 to 14th ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa on Thursday. This season, Northeast has beaten Iowa Lakes and then lost four consecutive to North Iowa Area, Hawkeye, Iowa Central, and Indian Hills. Northeast returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Iowa Falls to play 1-5 Ellsworth Community College at 7:00.
Local Scores: Rutgers 78 Nebraska 62 (WBB); Western Illinois 89 Nebraska-Omaha 66 (WBB); Nebraska-Omaha 23-20-25-25-16 Missouri-Kansas City 25-25-22-14-14 (VB).
Local Schedule: Grand Island at Nfk High (G&B BB-5:00); Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha (VB-6:30).
Tuesday Evening: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams visit Creighton starting with the girls game at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Neligh/Oakdale girls & boys entertain Battle Creek starting with the girls contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Portland at Charlotte 1 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Utah 103 Indiana 95
Final Miami 109 New York 103
Final Charlotte 119 Washington 97
Final Phoenix 100 Boston 91
Final Sacramento 113 L.A. Clippers 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona at Minnesota 3 p.m. (Postponed)
Colorado at St. Louis 3 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 7 Washington 4
Final Vegas 4 Los Angeles 3
Final Detroit 4 Florida 1
Final OT Chicago 2 Dallas 1
Final Carolina 6 Columbus 5
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 31 Kansas City 9
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at (3)Villanova 2:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (3)Villanova 84 Georgetown 74
Final Indiana 67 (8)Iowa 65
Final Valparaiso 74 (25)Drake 57