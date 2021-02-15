Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 15, 2021

Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI today after re-aggravating his sore right Achilles in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-105 loss to the home-team Denver Nuggets. Denver center Nikola Jokic contributed 23 points, 16 rebounds and ten assists in his sixth triple-double of the season. LeBron James furnished 22 points, ten boards and nine assists as the Lakers’ seven-game win streak was halted. Davis missed two games earlier this week with the injury. The Lakers officially termed it a right Achilles strain and said Davis will undergo an MRI today in Minneapolis, after the team's flight.
Michael McDowell had never earned a Cup Series victory in his first 357 career starts before capturing yesterday's Daytona 500. McDowell was running third and had yet to lead the race until Penske Racing teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap. Chase Elliott was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
Teddy Allen scored off a fastbreak layup after a steal with twelve seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a 62-61 win over home-team Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year. After a quick timeout to set up a final play, the Nittany Lions turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. The Big Red had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led three players in double figures for Nebraska with 14 points and six rebounds. Myreon Jones led three players in double figures for Penn State with 18 points and four rebounds. The game was tied at halftime at 35. The Huskers are now 5-12 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten while the Nittany Lions drop to 7-10 overall and 4-9 in the conference.
Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and ninth ranked Maryland made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 95-73 win over home-team Nebraska. Frese, who is now 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002. Mimi Collins added 19 points for Maryland, who shot 56% from the field to set a record for most points by an opposing team in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ruby Porter scored a career-high 19 points to lead three players in double figures for the Cornhuskers. Isabelle Bourne had a double-double with 17 points, ten rebounds, and five assists. The Terrapins, who led at halftime 51-33, improves to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten while Nebraska drops to 9-9 overall and 7-8 in the conference.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school girls basketball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains ninth, and Crofton is once again tenth in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Pius stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn North is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Malcolm remains first, West Point-Beemer stays at number five, O’Neill slips from ninth to tenth, and Oakland/Craig drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton stays at number one, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains second, Clarkson/Leigh is once again third, BRLD stays at number six, Ponca is once again seventh, and North Central remains eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fourth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot jumps from sixth to fourth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn North is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains first and West Point-Beemer moves up from fifth to fourth. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton stays at number one, Clarkson/Leigh remains second, BRLD is once again fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number six, North Central moves up from eighth to seventh, Ponca drops from seventh to eighth, and Pender improves from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number two, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fourth, and Elgin Public/Pope John is once again tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot moves up from fifth to fourth.
The Norfolk Panther wrestling team will send eleven athletes to the State Championships in Omaha this week after winning the A-4 District Meet at Omaha Central on Saturday. Norfolk totaled 187 points winning the event by 29 points. District Champions included Jesse Lewis (106); Weston Godfrey (132); Josh Licking (160); Austin Miller (170); & Brayden Heffner (285). Jacob Licking (145) was second. Gavin Van Driel (113) & Calvin Empkey (120) got third. Dylan Busch (126); Jake Hoffman (138); & Joel Mercado (220) were fourth. The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team will send four wrestlers to the State Championships in Omaha this week while Lutheran High Northeast will be represented by 220 pound C-2 District Champion Jazper Ames. The Knights finished fifth at the C-3 District Meet at Centennial High School in Utica on Saturday. David City Aquinas was the champion with a score of 196.5. They won by 37 points. Norfolk Catholic totaled 56. Representing the Knights at the State Championship will be Dominic Liess (3rd-106); Allan Olander (4th-145); Francisco Mendez (4th-160); & Isaac Wilcox (2nd-285).
Norfolk High football coach Tom Olson recently announced his retirement effective at the end of the school year. He has been at Norfolk High for 35 years and directed the Panther football program for 23 seasons compiling a record of 111-112. Last season’s team finished 1-8. Olson is the school’s longest serving head coach while accumulating the most wins in school history. Prior to being named Norfolk’s head coach in 1998, he was an assistant coach for the Panthers for twelve years including the 1994 state championship football team. Olson has been an assistant coach with the Panther Track and Field program for 35 years. Last Saturday’s interview with Olson can be heard on the podcast page at 106KIX.com.
Local Scores: Kirkwood CC, IA 27-25-25-25 NECC 29-12-23-22; Central CC 25-25-17-25 NECC 13-23-25-20 (NECC VB Tri.); South Dakota 25-25-25 UNO 16-23-15 (VB); (9) Maryland 95 Nebraska 73 (WBB); Drake 3 UNO 0; Northern Iowa 8 UNO 2 (UNI Dome SB Tourn.).
Local Schedule: Creighton at Georgetown (WBB-3:00); Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota (VB-7:00).
Tuesday Evening: The Girls C-2-6 Sub-District Basketball semifinals are held at Clarkson High School. Clarkson/Leigh will meet either Stanton or Madison at 6:00 followed by Norfolk Catholic battling Lutheran High Northeast at approximately 7:30. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 104 Boston 91
Final San Antonio 122 Charlotte 110
Final Detroit 123 New Orleans 112
Final Minnesota 116 Toronto 112
Final Portland 121 Dallas 118
Final Oklahoma City 114 Milwaukee 109
Final Phoenix 109 Orlando 90
Final L.A. Clippers 128 Cleveland 111
Final Memphis 124 Sacramento 110
Final Denver 122 L.A. Lakers 105
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia at N-Y Rangers 6 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3
Final Vegas 1 Colorado 0
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Memphis at (8)Houston 1 p.m. (Postponed)
(22)Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (3)Michigan 67 (21)Wisconsin 59
Final Drake 51 (22)Loyola of Chicago 50