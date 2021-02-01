Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 1, 2021

Two people familiar with the plan tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28. The regular-season would be reduced to 154 games, the playoffs would be expanded from ten teams to 14 and the designated hitter would extend to the National League for the second straight season. In addition, MLB would keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base.
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook hit three-pointers in a wild 3.8-second sequence in the final moment to help the Washington Wizards stun Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 149-146 last night. Westbrook had 41 points, ten rebounds and eight assists, and NBA scoring leader Beal had 37 points. Durant, second in the NBA in scoring, also had 37 points. With Washington down 146-141, Beal hit a three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left. Garrison Matthews deflected Joe Harris’ inbounds pass to Westbrook and he made a three-ball with 4.3 seconds left for a 147-146 lead.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team has added a walk-on to its incoming 2021 class. Offensive lineman Joey Mancino of New Jersey, announced via social media that he intends to walk on at NU, Mancino is listed at 6’3 and 300 pounds. He is the 17th-known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class and the third from beyond the state line. The Huskers have added five players to the class since officially announcing twelve additions in December. That includes four new additions in the past ten days. NU has signed a large walk-on class in each of Frost's four recruiting classes since arriving at Nebraska and the 2021 class has steadily grown into another sizable group.
The 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team dropped the first two sets before storming back to win the final three frames in a 3-2 win at South Dakota yesterday in Vermillion, S.D. The turnaround came just 43 hours after South Dakota had pulled off a similar reverse sweep over the Bluejays in Omaha. Scores in favor of Creighton yesterday were 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7. Keeley Davis had 20 kills and 17 digs, while Jaela Zimmerman also notched a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs. Ellie Bolton had 21 digs and fellow freshman Kiara Reinhardt finished with eight kills and three aces while serving a match-ending 7-0 run for Creighton. The Bluejays had 63 kills, 10 aces, 66 digs and 7.0 blocks while hitting .225 as a team. Creighton is now 3-1 on the season while USD drops to 1-3.
The Nebraska wrestling team ended its 2021 home slate in dramatic fashion, winning the final two matches against Wisconsin to earn a 21-15 win yesterday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers, who are 4-1, finish undefeated at home for the first time since the 2007-08 season during which the team also hosted just four matches. Winners for NU included Liam Cronin (125); Chad Red Jr. (141); Peyton Robb (165); Mikey Labriola (174); Eric Schultz (197); Christian Lance (HWT). Former Plainview wrestler Christian Miller was on all the Huskers' minds as they paid tribute to him during the dual. Miller had been on Nebraska's wrestling team since 2017 before he was killed in a car accident on Nov. 5. To honor Miller, the Huskers wore custom shoes during their final home dual of the season. Miller was well known in wrestling circles around the state. He was a four-time state champion at Plainview, where he compiled a 169-2 record. Nebraska returns to action next weekend as the team hits the road to visit Bloomington, Ind. for a quad meet against Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers on Saturday.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Bellevue West is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first, Wayne remains ninth, Pierce enters the rankings at number ten, & Logan View/Scribner-Snyder drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again second, Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six, and BRLD remains seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Burwell moves up from third to second, Howells/Dodge slips from second to third, and Osmond remains ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again fifth, and Wynot moves up from seventh to sixth.
The Omaha World Herald sixth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Wynot boys’ basketball squad is 12-4 on the season after defeating Ponca on the road 47-40 last Thursday. The Blue Devils this year have beaten Bloomfield, Winside twice, Homer, Wausa, Randolph, West Point-Beemer, Humphrey St. Francis, Hartington/Newcastle, Niobrara/Verdigre, Winnebago, and Ponca while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Osmond, Pender, and Canistota, South Dakota. Wynot is outscoring their opponents by an average score of 49.5-41.6. Last year, they were 7-17 and are now 12-4 this season. Wynot return to action this evening at 7:30 when they play 12-2 Walthill at Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament.
The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 6-10 on the season splitting two games last week. They beat Columbus at home 55-43 last Thursday and then fell at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Fremont 77-66 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, and Fremont. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through 16 contests 49.4-42.7. Their remaining schedule includes road games with Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, and Lincoln East while hosting Grand Island and Lincoln Northeast. Those opponents have a combined record of 20-57. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they visit 3-9 Lincoln Southeast.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues in O’Neill and West Point. In the quarterfinals at O’Neill, 9-8 Norfolk Catholic takes on 15-3 Crofton at 5:30 and 15-3 O’Neill entertains 9-9 Battle Creek at 7:15. In quarterfinal contests at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School, the 16-2 host team faces 6-14 Wayne at 5:30 and 10-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic tangles with 10-7 Pierce at 7:15. In other basketball games, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys entertains Riverside starting with the girls contest at 6:00 and the Creighton women are home against Marquette in a 2:00 matinee.
Local Scores: Denver 29-25-25 Nebraska-Omaha 27-21-18 (VB); Nebraska 21 Wisconsin 15 (WR Dual).
Tuesday Evening: The Pierce boys basketball team entertains West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
