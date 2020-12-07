Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 7, 2020

Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and major mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos 22-16 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM last night. Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win. The Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three TD passes as Rodgers became the fastest to 400 career touchdown passes to help Green Bay hand the Philadelphia Eagles a 30-16 loss, their fourth consecutive. The Packers owned a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter, started it by throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18. Jalen Reagor then delivered a 73-yard punt return to cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left. Coach Doug Pederson said he has not decided which quarterback will start Week 14 for the Eagles at home against the New Orleans Saints.
Top-ranked Gonzaga has paused basketball competition through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19. On Saturday in Indianapolis, less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off against second ranked Baylor, the game was called off because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program. Gonzaga last played Wednesday night in Indianapolis, beating eleventh ranked West Virginia to improve to 3-0. The pause in competition wiped out scheduled home games Tuesday against Tarleton State, Thursday against Southern University, Saturday against Northern Arizona and Dec. 14 against Idaho.
The Lincoln Journal Star announced its 2020 All-Nebraska Volleyball teams. Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt was named to the Super-State Third Team as a hitter. Gebhardt was also named the captain of the Class ‘C-2’ First Team. She was joined by teammate libero Hallie Berner, Norfolk Catholic hitter Channatee Robles, and Howells/Dodge setter Ellie Baumert. Honored on the Second Team were Norfolk Catholic hitter Mary Fennessy, Clarkson/Leigh hitter Chloe Hanel, Howells/Dodge hitter Grace Baumert, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic libero Sophia Hass. Columbus Lakeview hitter Lily Rose was honored on the Class ‘C-1’ First Team while Oakland/Craig hitter Bailey Helzer & Wayne hitter Lauren Pick were named to the Second Team. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family libero Riley Jurgens was named to the Class ‘D-1’ First Team and recognized on the Class ‘D-1’ Second Team were Hartington Cedar Catholic hitter Laney Kathol and libero Megan Heimes along with Hartington/Newcastle hitter Kayden Jueden. Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Morgan Ramsey and Humphrey St. Francis hitter Allison Weidner. Recognized on the Second Team were Wynot hitter Karley Heimes, Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Tessa Metschke and Humphrey St. Francis libero Alissa Kosch.
The Norfolk High bowling team is competing today in the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships. The event is held at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha starting with opening ceremonies at 10:30 AM and bowling at 11:00. The Panthers qualified by winning the District V Championship last Tuesday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes. They bowled a 919 and won the event by 179 pins. Norfolk’s squad is made up of Dawson Reiman, Sean Frerichs, Kaden Sager, Katelyn Anderson, and Calen Mefford. The field of competitors include Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Millard West, North Bend Central, York, Grand Island Northwest, Alliance, and Millard North.
The Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Laurel/Concord/Coleridge boys basketball team started off their season last Friday night with a 72-41 road win at Crofton. Cael Hartung led three players in double figures with 23 points, twelve rebounds, and three steals. The team returns three players with starting experience from last year’s 26-5 State Championship season in Hartung, Evan Schmitt, and Evan Haisch. The Bears’ home schedule includes games with Tri County Northeast, Randolph, Bloomfield, Winnebago, Wayne, Hartington/Newcastle, Battle Creek, Osmond, Wisner/Pilger, & Summerland. Laurel/Concord/Coleridge will also compete in the Wayne State Holiday Tournament December 28-30. The 1-0 Bears return to action on Tuesday when they visit 0-1 Homer.
The Class ‘D-2’ two-time Defending State Champion Wynot girls basketball squad are 1-0 on the season after blowing out Winside on the road last Friday night 63-14. Edyn Sudbeck had 13 points and Karley Heimes netted twelve in the win. The Lady Blue Devils return three players with starting experience from last year’s 25-4 State Championship season in Edyn Sudbeck, Emersyn Sudbeck, and Autumn Lawson. Wynot’s home docket includes games with Osmond, Homer, Bloomfield, Pender, Niobrara/Verdigre, Viborg/Hurley, South Dakota, and Walthill. The Lady Blue Devils will also compete in the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament December 29-30. Wynot returns to action on Thursday when they visit Omaha World Herald sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 2-0 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Local Scores: Nebraska 64 Idaho St. 51 (WBB); Creighton 88 Butler 41 (WBB); Illinois 53 Nebraska-Omaha 50 (WBB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 41 Tennessee 35
Final Detroit 34 Chicago 30
Final Indianapolis 26 Houston 20
Final Las Vegas 31 N-Y Jets 28
Final Miami 19 Cincinnati 7
Final OT Minnesota 27 Jacksonville 24
Final New Orleans 21 Atlanta 16
Final L.A. Rams 38 Arizona 28
Final N-Y Giants 17 Seattle 12
Final Green Bay 30 Philadelphia 16
Final New England 45 L.A. Chargers 0
Final Kansas City 22 Denver 16
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Final (17)Southern Cal 38 Washington St. 13
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Columbus 1 New England 0