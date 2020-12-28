Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 28, 2020

The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.  The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal.  In return, Tampa Bay was expected to receive a package of four young players from the Padres.  Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in eleven starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.  The Chiefs’ offense was sluggish before a late touchdown drive gave them a 17-14 win over the Falcons.  In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Kansas City trailed 14-10 until Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Demarcus Robinson with 1:55 remaining.  The Falcons still had a chance to force overtime, but Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds left.  Atlanta had went ahead on Matt Ryan’s five-yard scoring pass to Laquon Treadwell with 4:33 remaining.

The Dallas Mavericks’ second game in Los Angeles went much better than their first.  Luka Doncic scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures and the Mavs led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Clippers.  Doncic also added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Mavs, who were coming off a blowout loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day.  The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55.

The Omaha World Herald has announced its all-class high school football teams.  Honored on the Class ‘C-1’ team were Pierce wide receiver Ben Brahmer, offensive lineman Shawn Rinkel, defensive lineman Derrick Kolterman, linebackers Colton Fritz & Garret Meier, defensive back Logan Moeller and West Point-Beemer offensive lineman Joe Rodriguez and defensive back Jesus Berragan.  Named to the Class ‘C-2’ squad were Oakland/Craig athlete Coulter Thiele, offensive lineman Mike Maline and linebackers Mike Brands & Caden Nelson along with Hartington Cedar Catholic defensive lineman Easton Becker and defensive back Myles Thoene.  Honored on the ‘Eight Man-1’ team were Neligh/Oakdale wide receiver Julien Hearn & athlete Aiden Kuester, Wakefield linebacker Justin Erb, Stanton defensive back Sutton Pohlman, Burwell offensive lineman Carter Mann, defensive back Cash Gurney, and back Caleb Busch.  Busch was named the honorary captain.  Named to the ‘Eight Man-2’ team were Humphrey St. Francis defensive back Tanner Pfeifer and O’Neill St. Mary’s athlete Aidan Hedstrom.

Basketball highlights today’s local schedule.  The 1-5 Panther boys visits 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at 2:00 while the 2-4 Lady Panthers will host 1-5 Columbus in their opening round game at 2:00.  In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest at 1:00.  Pregame coverage at 12:40.  The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth.  The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament starting with the girls game at 2:00.  The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Dallas    124    L.A. Clippers    73    

Final    New Orleans    98    San Antonio    95    

Final    Charlotte    106    Brooklyn    104    

Final    Orlando    120    Washington    113    

Final    Cleveland    118    Philadelphia    94    

Final    New York    130    Milwaukee    110    

Final    Indiana    108    Boston    107    

Final    Golden State    129    Chicago    128    

Final    Phoenix    116    Sacramento    100    

Final    L.A. Lakers    127    Minnesota    91    

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final    Baltimore    27    N-Y Giants    13    

Final    Chicago    41    Jacksonville    17    

Final    Cincinnati    37    Houston    31    

Final    Kansas City    17    Atlanta    14    

Final    N-Y Jets    23    Cleveland    16    

Final    Pittsburgh    28    Indianapolis    24    

Final    Carolina    20    Washington    13    

Final    L.A. Chargers    19    Denver    16    

Final    Dallas    37    Philadelphia    17    

Final    Seattle    20    L.A. Rams    9    

Final    Green Bay    40    Tennessee    14   

