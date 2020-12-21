Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 21, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their ninth straight win to maintain control of the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 32-29 victory at New Orleans. Mahomes’ scoring passes went for five yards each to Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as Kansas City improved to an NFL-leading 13-1. The Chiefs also spoiled the return of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who missed five straight games with broken ribs and a punctured lung. Brees passed for 234 yards and three TDs, but he completed less than half of his passes and was intercepted for just the fourth time this season. The 10-4 Saints missed a chance to clinch the NFC South for a second straight week and now are longshots to capture the NFC’s top seed.
Christian Bishop scored 19 points with five rebounds to lead five players in double figures and ninth ranked Creighton beat home-team UConn 76-74 in overtime yesterday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East. The Bluejays secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues. This was UConn's first Big East game since 2013. Creighton’s Damien Jefferson hit a short jumper in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. The Bluejays are now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the BIG EAST while the Huskies are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with twelve rebounds to lead three players in double figures and 15th ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener. Following a 13-9 first quarter, home-team Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. Gulbe buried a three-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run. The Hoosiers, who are now 3-2 overall, went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half. Isabelle Bourne scored 16 points with six boards and two blocked shots for Nebraska. Teammate Bella Cravens had twelve points. The Huskers fall to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Nebraska’s football season is officially over. The team has opted not to play in a bowl game, NU announced yesterday. Coach Scott Frost said he would leave it to his players to decide whether they wanted to play again after a 28-21 win Friday night against Rutgers, and the decision to turn down a bowl chance was made during a meeting Saturday. Nebraska, who finished 3-5, almost certainly would have ended up with a bowl bid and likely would have drawn interest from several games, both within the Big Ten’s regular tie-ins and from without in the event that the Big Ten filled its spots. The fact that conversations of teams not playing were happening in the first place, though, speaks to the larger issues at hand. Many teams have decided not to play in the postseason because of the trying season that has already unfolded and the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had both on and off the field.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 4-2 on the season after a 65-32 road win at Homer last Friday. This year the Eagles have earned victories over Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, and Homer while falling to Twin River and Norfolk Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through six games 59.2-50.5. The Eagles’ remaining home schedule includes games with Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. They will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament December 28 & 29 where they will play 2-4 West Holt on the opening day, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 8-9.
The third ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic boys basketball team is 1-1 on the year after falling to O’Neill 56-47 and beating Crofton 49-26. The Trojans were 18-7 a season ago and are looking to reach the State Tournament this season for the first time since 2015. Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to action on Tuesday when they play 0-5 South Sioux City at Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont as part of the Knight Classic.
Tuesday Evening: The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys are on the road at Winnebago starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. The Bloomfield girls & boys visit Laurel to play Laurel/Concord/Coleridge starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 40 Jacksonville 14
Final Chicago 33 Minnesota 27
Final Dallas 41 San Francisco 33
Final Indianapolis 27 Houston 20
Final Miami 22 New England 12
Final Seattle 20 Washington 15
Final Tampa Bay 31 Atlanta 27
Final Tennessee 46 Detroit 25
Final Arizona 33 Philadelphia 26
Final N-Y Jets 23 L.A. Rams 20
Final Kansas City 32 New Orleans 29
Final Cleveland 20 N-Y Giants 6
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final Northwestern 79 (4)Michigan St. 65
Final (6)Houston 88 Alcorn St. 55
Final (9)Creighton 76 UConn 74
Final (11)Texas 77 Oklahoma St. 74
Final (19)Rutgers 91 (13)Illinois 88